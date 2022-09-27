Read full article on original website
'Hocus Pocus 2': Thora Birch 'Dismayed' She Couldn't Return for Sequel Film
The Sanderson sisters may be flying back into Salem this Friday in Hocus Pocus 2, but they won't be seeing many familiar faces when they return from the grave 30 years after the events of the original 1993 film. As Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker grab their brooms and step back into character, Dani Dennison, one of the characters at the heart of the original Hocus Pocus, will not be there trying to fight them off, a scenario that left actress Thora Birch "dismayed."
'Hocus Pocus 2': Every Original Character Who's Returning and Who's Missing
It's time to dust off those spell books, because the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 is just days away! Nearly 30 years after the original 1993 film debuted to a less than stellar theatrical run, only to rise as a cult classic in the decades that followed, the Black Flame Candle will once again be lit on Friday, but as the Sanderson sisters fly back into Salem, very few things will be the same. Although some original cast members are set to reprise their roles, other key characters from the first film are not set to appear.
'Ghosts' Stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar Weigh in on Dream Guest Appearance From Mark Hamill (Exclusive)
Earlier this spring, Ghosts showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman teased to PopCulture that there were "active" talks taking place for a possible appearance by Mark Hamill for Season 2. After all, Hamill, best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movies, is the show's number one fan! He's so beloved among the Ghosts fandom that CBS even honored his wishes to re-air "Attic Girl" earlier this month. But what does this all mean? Will the multitalented actor check into the Woodstone B&B? The single-camera comedy's star Rose McIver, who plays Samantha Arondekar, tells PopCulture.com it's all about when it happens.
Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (September 30)
This weekend as September comes to a close and October begins, Netflix is jumping in on the fun of spooky season by giving subscribers plenty of treats. Beginning on Friday and continuing through Sunday, the Netflix streaming library ill be packed to the brim with dozens of new arrivals, with a total of 49 new additions being stocked this weekend. This weekend's list of incoming content includes seven Netflix original series and films, including Kid Cudi's Entergalactic and Idris Elba's Human Playground.
Disney+ Series Gets Official Certified Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes
Marvel's newest Disney+ series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, has received an official Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While the series's audience score is inexplicably low, the Critic's Score is 87% Fresh. The consensus reads: "Whether she's fighting bad guys, defending a client, or managing her messy social life, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law passes the bar for bingeworthy viewing."
'SNL' Alum Chris Redd Reportedly Dating Co-Star's Ex-Wife
There might be something scandalous afoot in the Saturday Night Live world. TMZ reported that Chris Redd, who recently announced his departure from SNL, was dating Kenan Thompson's estranged wife, Christina Evangeline. Still, the publication reported that there's apparently "no bad blood" between Redd and Thompson. According to the outlet,...
Who Is Harp on 'The Masked Singer' Season 8, Episode 2
The Masked Singer Season 8 is here, and Harp is already one of the frontrunners to win the whole season! The female vocalist, who is decked out in a gold outfit with a harp-shaped attachment on her back, was the first singer to take the stage during the season premiere, and she set the bar high. However, we might have already gathered enough clues to spoil her identity! Scroll through for all the clues, performances and judge guesses for Harp on The Masked Singer Season 8 (if you haven't already been watching via FuboTV or another live service).
'The Masked Singer': Panther Is a '90s R&B Star
The Masked Singer's studio audience had to make a difficult decision in Week 2 of Season 8, meaning that one of the more skilled singers to take the stage had to head home early. Panther stunned the crowd with a cover of Nina Simone's "Feeling Good," but it was not enough to move on to the next round. When Panther's mask was removed, the audience was shocked to see a 1990s R&B star under it. (If you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
Huluween 2022: Hulu Reveals Full Lineup of Halloween Series and Films
Spooky season is here, and Hulu is treating subscribers to more than just tricks this Halloween season. As the streamer begins to roll out the first additions from its October 2022 content list, it will also be kicking off its fifth annual Huluween celebration, a weeks-long lineup of spooky content perfect horror lovers of every age.
Soap Opera Star Having a Baby Boy Following Multiple Miscarriages
Jorgie Porter, who stars as Theresa McQueen on Hollyoaks, and her fiance, Ollie Piotrowski, are expecting their first child together. The 34-year-old actress told Hello Magazine on Sept. 25 that they are having a baby boy. Last year, Porter miscarried quadruplets after 14 weeks. Porter said she also miscarried in February.
'American Horror Story' Confirms Season 11 Premiere Date, Theme
American Horror Story is taking over the Big Apple. FX shared details of the long-running anthology horror series' upcoming 11th season and set the premiere date. The new season will be titled AHS: NYC and will debut on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. ET. Two episodes will be released each Wednesday over five weeks and will also be available to stream on Hulu.
Apple TV+ Announces Premiere Dates for Returning Shows, Including 'Mythic Quest' and 'Mosquito Coast'
Apple TV+ has announced some premiere dates for a few returning shows, including Mythic Quest and The Mosquito Coast. In a new press release, it was announced that The Mosquito Coast will continue "its high-stakes journey" in Season 2 on Nov. 4. As for "celebrated workplace comedy Mythic Quest" it will be returning for Season 3 on Nov. 11.
Allison Janney Movie Hits No. 1 on Netflix — See Her Reaction
Allison Janney is thanking fans for her latest successful project. Her new film Lou is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service's public ranking system. "Thank you all for watching LOU and making it the #1 Film on @Netflix in 64 countries each day during its opening weekend!" Janney posted on her Twitter account on Sept. 28. The action thriller stars Jurnee Smollett and Janney as a mother who joins forces with a mysterious neighbor to save her kidnapped daughter. Lou debuted on Sept. 23 to mixed reviews from critics, who praised the acting but weren't entirely won over by the storyline.
'The Masked Singer': Hummingbird Is a Boy Band Legend
The Masked Singer kicked off Season 8 by eliminating three contestants, but only two were unmasked. Viewers had to wait a week to find out how was under the giant Hummingbird mask. That turned out to be none other than a boy band legend. (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
'The Walking Dead' Star Angel Theory Says Final Episodes Will Include Many 'Surprises' (Exclusive)
There are only eight more episodes until The Walking Dead comes to an end. But while three separate spinoffs are in the works, it looks like fans will be very surprised by how things will play out. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Angel Theory, who plays Kelly in the series, teased what viewers will see in the final episodes that will start airing on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday.
Pierce Brosnan Reveals Surprising Detail About Filming 'Mrs. Doubtfire' With Robin Williams
Pierce Brosnan shared a surprising behind-the-scenes story about Mrs. Doubtfire, the classic 1993 family movie starring Robin Williams. In a new interview with GQ, the former James Bond actor said he did not "meet" Williams for real until after the film wrapped. During production, Brosnan only saw Williams under the Oscar-winning makeup that transformed him into a British nanny.
Amazon Prime Video's 'Jack Ryan' Gets Season 3 Premiere Date
Fans of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan series have been wondering when Season 3 will premiere, and now series star John Krasinski has revealed the date. The espionage-thriller series is set to return on Dec. 21, just days before Christmas. It's time," Krasinski wrote in his tweet announcement, then sharing the news and adding, "Here we go!"
Selena Gomez Is Working on Rebooting Beloved '90s Movie
Selena Gomez just wrapped up Only Murders in the Building Season 2 at Hulu, and is already working on her next project. According to Deadline, sources say 20th Century is developing a reboot of the 1988 film Working Girl, which starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver and Joan Cusack. Gomez is said to be in final negotiations to be a producer on the film, which is being adapted by Ilana Pena. No other details are available at this time, but Deadline noted that the film is likely to premiere on Hulu.
'The Masked Singer': Pi-Rat Is a Major Comedian
The Masked Singer Week 2 kicked off with an electric performance of "Viva Las Vegas" from guest panelist and former contestant Donny Osmond. Once he was finished though, it was time for the new contestants to take the stage. Pi-Rat was the second performer of the night, but he is not returning later in the season since he was unmasked, revealing a major comedian under the rat head. (If you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Title Has Netflix Viewers Groaning
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy's latest project and Netflix's newest addition to its true crime library, may be generating plenty of buzz online, but there is at least one aspect of the series viewers aren't happy about – the title. As chatter takes up the social sphere regarding Evan Peters' chilling portrayal of the serial killer and reactions to the disturbing nature of the show, more and more people are groaning over the lengthy and confusing title of the series.
