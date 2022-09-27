Read full article on original website
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
Popular discount store opening new location in MarylandKristen WaltersHagerstown, MD
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Willie Nelson Chokes Back Tears During Jamey Johnson and Alison Krauss’ “Seven Spanish Angels” Tribute In 2015
Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson… two of the best voices country music has ever seen. During the 2015 Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert in Washington, D.C. (where the great Willie Nelson received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song), Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson took the stage to perform a duet of the 1984 classic “Seven Spanish Angels.”
soultracks.com
Singer and actress Marva Hicks dies
(September 18, 2022) She was a multi-talented performer who won over fans on both stage and screen. We are sad to report the passing of singer and actress Marva Hicks. The cause of Ms. Hicks death is unknown. Hicks' husband, Akwasi Taha, issued the following statement: “It is with heavy...
R&B Singer Jesse Powell Has Passed Away ‘Peacefully’ at the Age of 51
R&B singer Jesse Powell has passed away “peacefully” at his residence in Los Angeles according to his sister, Tamara Powell. The recording artist was 51 years old and his family has not disclosed the cause of death. His younger sibling, Tamara, who, with her sister Trina Powell, was part of the R&B group Trina & Tamara, acknowledged his death on her Instagram account earlier today.
Jesse Powell, R&B Singer Best Known for ‘90s Hit ‘You,’ Dies at 51
Jesse Powell, the R&B singer best known for his 1999 hit “You,” died on Sept. 13 in his Los Angeles home. The news was confirmed via social media by his sisters and singer-songwriters Tamara and Trina Powell. He was 51. “It is with a heavy heart that we...
Linda Ronstadt on the Disease that Stole Her Voice, Her Mexican Heritage and Her Favorite Songs
Almost a decade ago, Linda Ronstadt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2019, her condition was rediagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative, Parkinson’s-like disease for which there is no known cure. It robbed her of her distinctive soprano singing voice, ending a career that had made her one of the most popular and accomplished vocalists of her generation. A recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, plus the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, she’s also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.
Hollywood star and blacklist victim Marsha Hunt dies at 104
TORONTO — Marsha Hunt, one of the last surviving actors from Hollywood's so-called Golden Age of the 1930s and 1940s who worked with performers ranging from Laurence Olivier to Andy Griffith in a career disrupted for a time by the McCarthy-era blacklist, has died. She was 104. Hunt, who...
Jim Post Dies: Singer-Songwriter Of One-Hit Wonder “Reach Out Of The Darkness” Was 82
Jim Post, who with then-wife Cathy under the band name Friend & Lover scored a Top 10 hit in 1968 with the enduring hippie anthem “Reach Out of the Darkness,” died of congestive heart failure Sept. 14 in Dubuque, Iowa. He was 82. His death was announced to The New York Times by former wife and children’s book author Janet Smith Post. The song, which reached #10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart during the summer of 1968, is often remembered for its opening lyric, sung by Cathy Conn Post, “I think it’s so groovy now that people are finally gettin’ together.” Like similar...
Ramsey Lewis, renowned jazz musician who became a pop star, dies
Lewis' career included crossover pop hits such as 'The "In" Crowd' and 'Hang On Sloopy,' as well as compositions for the ballet and hosting a TV show.
soultracks.com
R&B hitmaker Vernon Burch dies at 67
(September 23, 2022) We are sad to report that several classic soul artists have shared on social media that singer and guitarist Vernon Burch has died. He was 67. Though never achieving superstar status, Burch had an impressive decade of hits from 1975-85, and also played an important role backing other stars as a guitar whiz.
George Harrison’s Poignant Last Words to His Sister Were ‘Typical George’
George Harrison and his sister reconnected before his death in 2001. She revealed the poignant last words he said to her.
37 Violent Celebrity Deaths
It’s shocking and oftentimes life-changing when a family member or close friend dies violently. For a celebrity, dying a violent death can be the awful price to pay for fame. To assemble a list of famous people who died violently, 24/7 Tempo reviewed information from Biography, Newsweek, Encyclopedia Britannica, and other media sources. Politicians, royalty, […]
CBS News
Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders dies at age 81
Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died at the age of 81, according to a statement Saturday by record label Luaka Bop and an announcement from his representative. "We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away," Luaka Bop wrote on Twitter. "He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace."
iheart.com
ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 9.29
1967 - At Abbey Road Studios in London, The Beatles mixed the new John Lennon song, "I Am the Walrus." which included the sound of a radio being tuned through numerous stations, coming to rest on a BBC production of William Shakespeare's "King Lear". Lennon composed the song by combining three songs he had been working on. When he learned that a teacher at his old primary school was having his students analyze Beatles' lyrics, Lennon added a verse of nonsense words.
NPR
Rapper Coolio, who helped to shape hip-hop, has died at 59
Grammy-winning, rapper, producer and actor Coolio has died. He was best-known for hits "Fantastic Voyage" and "Gangsta's Paradise." The rapper Coolio has died. He was 59 years old. And at this point, we don't know the cause of his death, but what we do know is that he helped shape what hip-hop is today. NPR's Andrew Limbong has this appreciation.
NPR
The journey a number of econ terms recently went through to get into the dictionary
Earlier this month, Merriam Webster added over 300 new words to the dictionary. A number of econ terms were on the list. Earlier this month, Merriam-Webster added over 300 new words to the dictionary. A number of economics terms were on the list. Adrian Ma and Wailin Wong from the podcast The Indicator From Planet Money explain the journey these words go through to get into the dictionary.
Stereogum
Codeine, The Hated, Ida, Chisel, & More Are Reuniting For Numero Group 20th Anniversary Festival
The great archival record label Numero Group got its start reissuing obscure retro soul music, but its focus has evolved and expanded over time. In recent years, Numero has zeroed in on the kinds of ’90s post-hardcore, punk, and indie rock bands that were feverishly beloved by niche audiences in their time but haven’t been extensively canonized in the present day. In February, the label will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a concert featuring lots of those kinds of bands, many of them reuniting for the first time in years.
NPR
Fungi served as Bjork's latest muse in her new album, 'Fossora'
BJORK: (Singing) Fungal cities subterranean. SUMMERS: Our reviewer Miguel Perez explains how fungi served as Bjork's latest muse. MIGUEL PEREZ, BYLINE: They're often seen as the grim reaper of the natural world. Mold and mushrooms means death and decay. But from Bjork's perspective, the sound of fungi is far from morbid.
NPR
Youngbloods: Saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins
Immanuel Wilkins is taking cues from the Holy Spirit: The alto saxophonist and composer's foundation in Pentecostal and Baptist churches were an introduction to the concept of becoming a vessel, of creating in service of God. His earliest praise and worship services had a lot in common with jam sessions at The Clef Club, a Philadelphia-based music education program founded by Lovett Hines. That multi-generational exchange instilled the value of humility and craft.
NPR
'Searching in Grenoble' showcases the unique style of jazz pianist Mal Waldron
This is FRESH AIR. Jazz pianist Mal Waldron spent most of his career in Europe. Earlier in the 1950s, Waldron played in Charles Mingus's explosive band, made jam session records with John Coltrane and was Billie Holiday's last accompanist. Then Waldron reinvented his style. Jazz critic Kevin Whitehead says Mal Waldron always proceeded at his own pace.
NPR
Fort Myers saw some of the worst destruction when Ian hit Florida
Floridians who lived in the path of Hurricane Ian have been making the somber journey back to their homes and businesses. Some are exhaling in relief to find minimal damage. Others are finding that everything has been destroyed. That's the case for a lot of people in Fort Myers, Fla., which saw some of the worst of the storm. Tracy McMillion is the city's fire chief, and he joins us.
