Gizmodo

Interview With the Vampire

Get a new look at Hocus Pocus 2. Jamie Lee Curtis teases her final scrap with Michael Myers in a new Halloween Ends featurette. Plus, a look at the new Orphan Black spinoff, and what’s coming on The Handmaid’s Tale. Spoilers get!. Magic. Appearing as a guest on...
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Gizmodo

10 New Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy Films to Put on Your Radar

The annual, all-genre film festival Fantastic Fest is wrapping up its latest event this week and, as expected, it was jam-packed with incredible genre movies. io9 was there for five of the eight days and saw 15 films in total, almost all of which we really enjoyed. Some of them are big studio films with release dates in place. Some are movies so new they aren’t even on Rotten Tomatoes yet. And below, you’ll find our 10 favorite films from the festival, all fascinating and cool genre films you should keep an eye out for in the coming weeks, months, and maybe even years.
Gizmodo

The Best Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy Streaming in October 2022

Welcome back to io9's monthly Nerd’s Watch, where we pare down the enormous lists of new films and television shows arriving on all your favorite streaming services into the sci-fi, fantasy, and horror titles we think you’ll like most. As always, we’re including the best new films and...
Gizmodo

Gundam: The Witch From Mercury

This weekend a new era of one of the most iconic anime franchises around kicks off, when Gundam returns to TV with the arrival of The Witch From Mercury. A new story, a new timeline, and new characters means, also: a new generation of mechs to covet as potential model kits. But from what we’ve seen so far, what’s at the top of the pile and what can wait on the to-build list?
Gizmodo

Jurassic World Dominion

The one true mark of success in Hollywood is money, and to that end Jurassic World Dominion was a massive success. However, while the general consensus as to its quality was, let’s say, much less successful, apparently some of the choices made leading to that were made in service of the future of the franchise.
Gizmodo

Luke Macfarlane | First Fandoms

The co-star of the romantic comedy Bros talks about his love of Star Trek. Bros is in theaters September 30th.
Gizmodo

Lower Decks' Tribute to Deep Space Nine Is Perfect Beyond Pastiche

This week’s Star Trek: Lower Decks opens with a gag about the slow, majestic grandeur of the Deep Space Nine title theme. And if that was all Lower Decks had to offer for an episode set on the iconic show’s titular space station, that might be fine, if disappointing—and in line with the first half of this season. Thankfully, the show’s re-invigoration wants it to be more than that.
Gizmodo

Everyone Stop Everything and Watch This Urusei Yatsura Trailer

Sometimes, Things Are Good. It’s not often, so it’s important to recognize when they are and celebrate those moments, which I why I absolutely beg you take two minutes out of your day to watch this trailer for the upcoming anime series Urusei Yatsura. Here’s why. Urusei...
Gizmodo

House of the Dragon Deleted Scene Hints That Daemon Is a Disaster Bi

The latest instance of House of the Dragon queer-baiting brings into focus the show’s resident lovable yet chaotic baddie Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), who exudes attraction to anyone (let’s be real). Fans already have noted the sapphic implications between Alicent and Rhaenyra as being at the root of their division, and young Leanor’s love interest became a “bury your gays” tragedy. The show handles its gay characters very messily! So really, this subdued reveal doesn’t quite count.
Gizmodo

Armor Wars Starring Don Cheadle Will Now Be a Marvel Movie

Have you watched a Marvel Studios show on Disney+ and thought “I wish this was just a movie?” Well that just happened with development of the upcoming Armor Wars. The show, which stars Don Cheadle as War Machine, was being developed as a follow up from the events in next year’s Secret Invasion but now, it turns out, the story is being moved over to the big screen.
Gizmodo

Oh No, Everything Just Went Horribly Wrong on The Rings of Power

Remember how last week I said it felt like we’d reached something of an emotional turning point in The Rings of Power, and that, in true Lord of the Rings style, our heroes had been challenged at their direst and were due for some much needed hope? Well... about that.
Gizmodo

Makoto Shinkai's Suzume Shows the Apocalypse the Door

In Suzume no Tojimari, as the “Doors of Disaster” appear across Japan, a young girl—Suzume—and her friend Souta must find a way to close them. They open in places of abandonment and lonliness, and there is a lot of incredible sets that have been painted for this series. The main characters are voiced byNanoka Hara as Suzume and Hokuto Matsumra as Souta. Take a look at the new trailer below.
Gizmodo

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

We’ve got some Thunderbolts casting gossip, a Black Adam poster, and a clip from one of my most-anticipated new spooky season films, My Best Friend’s Exorcism, based on the book by Grady Hendrix. Also! Don’t miss the newest images from Werewolf by Night, the MCU creature feature we’ve been waiting for. Spoilers, sound off!
Gizmodo

New Instagram 'Notes' Feature Is a Snapchat/Twitter Frankenstein

An upcoming text-based Instagram feature that nobody asked for appears to be getting a wider rollout. The feature reportedly allows users to post disappearing messages to followers, who can then reply. Fresh off the heels of TikTok unveiling “Now,” which is shamelessly modelled after the juggernaut BeReal, it would appear...
Gizmodo

Looper at 10: Rian Johnson's Time-Travel Film Is Suitably Timeless

Ten years ago, when Rian Johnson’s Looper was released, it was pretty universally loved. This site loved it, fans loved it, I loved it, and that adoration hasn’t really gone away. However, while I liked the film when I saw it, it’s never one I felt the need to rewatch. And so, for its 10-year anniversary, I did just that, and discovered time has only made this time-travel movie better.
Gizmodo

Chucky's Teen Stars Dish on the Hit Horror Show's Second Season

Chucky is back October 5, and along with a certain killer doll, Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, and Alyvia Alyn Lind will return as Jake, Devon, and Lexy. Newcomer Nadine (Bella Higginbotham) rounds out this imperiled but remarkably survival-prone teen quartet. At a recent press day, io9 got a chance to talk with them about the new season of the Don Mancini-created series.
