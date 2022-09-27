The annual, all-genre film festival Fantastic Fest is wrapping up its latest event this week and, as expected, it was jam-packed with incredible genre movies. io9 was there for five of the eight days and saw 15 films in total, almost all of which we really enjoyed. Some of them are big studio films with release dates in place. Some are movies so new they aren’t even on Rotten Tomatoes yet. And below, you’ll find our 10 favorite films from the festival, all fascinating and cool genre films you should keep an eye out for in the coming weeks, months, and maybe even years.

