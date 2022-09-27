Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Netflix: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Celebrate October in style with the addition of lots of content on Netflix. Films coming to the streamer’s expansive library include Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Sex and the City: The Movie, Scooby-Doo, the Ocean’s film trilogy and The School of Good and Evil. Plus, Love Is Blind, Derry Girls and new series The Midnight Club are all set to premiere.
Netflix Superhero Series ‘Grendel’ Scrapped Despite Filming Multiple Episodes: Report
It’s been one year since Netflix announced it would be adapting a live-action Grendel series — but according to new reports, the show has since been scrapped by the streamer. According to The Wrap, the decision to cancel Grendel was not “taken lightly” and will not affect the...
EW.com
Even Ralph Macchio knows nothing about the new Karate Kid movie
If you're looking for details about Sony's recently announced new Karate Kid movie, well, so is the original Karate Kid. "I know no other information," Karate Kid and Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio tells EW. "It's too early to tell what that story is [with the movie]. This is all, like, happening in real time as you're asking me this question."
The best Netflix shows and original series to watch now (September 2022)
Once upon a time, Netflix was nothing more than a streaming hub for other studios’ movies. The company eventually began making its own movies and shows, and now Netflix’s original programming is what sets it apart from the competition. Sorting through thousands of Netflix Originals can be daunting....
Collider
'Agents of SHIELD' Star Chloe Bennet Boards 'Dave' Season 3 at FXX
Season 3 of FXX's Dave will see a new face join Dave Burd on tour. Variety reports that Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet has joined the cast this time around in a recurring role, and she'll get a hefty amount of screen time centered around her character in a multi-episode arc.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's Final Trailer Released
They finish the fight together. AMC released the final trailer for the last-ever episodes of The Walking Dead, premiering October 2nd on AMC and AMC+. In the trailer for the eight-part series conclusion, the survivors fight for a future in the Commonwealth, the post-apocalyptic civilization governed by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). As Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) lead the last stand against Lance Hornsby's (Josh Hamilton) army outside Commonwealth's walls, Carol (Melissa McBride) and Rosita (Christian Serratos) are among those still inside the community in chaos and revolt over the exposed crimes of the corrupt Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson). In the end, the final threat is a horde of variant walkers not seen since the earliest episodes of the walker apocalypse.
Popculture
Who Is Harp on 'The Masked Singer' Season 8, Episode 2
The Masked Singer Season 8 is here, and Harp is already one of the frontrunners to win the whole season! The female vocalist, who is decked out in a gold outfit with a harp-shaped attachment on her back, was the first singer to take the stage during the season premiere, and she set the bar high. However, we might have already gathered enough clues to spoil her identity! Scroll through for all the clues, performances and judge guesses for Harp on The Masked Singer Season 8 (if you haven't already been watching via FuboTV or another live service).
Popculture
'The Masked Singer': Panther Is a '90s R&B Star
The Masked Singer's studio audience had to make a difficult decision in Week 2 of Season 8, meaning that one of the more skilled singers to take the stage had to head home early. Panther stunned the crowd with a cover of Nina Simone's "Feeling Good," but it was not enough to move on to the next round. When Panther's mask was removed, the audience was shocked to see a 1990s R&B star under it. (If you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
Stranger Things fans ‘spot Jeffrey Dahmer’ in background of recent episode
Stranger Things fans claim to have spotted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the background of a scene in the latest season.Dahmer murdered 17 men and boys between the years 1978 and 1991. He was recently the subject of the Netflix true crime bio-series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, in which he was portrayed by Evan Peters.Multiple TikTok users have shared a clip from the first episode of Stranger Things 4, in which Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) can be seen getting off a school bus.A number of kids walk by her in the background, including one young man...
Quantum Leap Boss Promises NBC Reboot Will Address Sam Beckett's Leap Into Magic From Original Series
Does Quantum Leap’s Herbert “Magic” Williams (played by Ernie Hudson) remember Sam Beckett (played in the original series by Scott Bakula) jumping into him? NBC’s continuation of the time-travel series will provide an answer in the coming weeks. Episode 4 will address the leap in question, which occurred in a Season 3 episode of the original series featuring Christopher Kirby as a young Magic, showrunner Martin Gero tells TVLine. “[Magic] does explain, from his point of view, that leap,” Gero hints. “Ernie [Hudson] gives this phenomenal monologue. It’s so beautiful. It might be my favorite scene of this first chunk [of episodes]....
TV Fanatic
Jack Ryan Season 3 (Finally!) Gets a Premiere Date
Prime Video has confirmed when the long-delayed third season will get underway. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski, is premiering on Prime Video on Wednesday, December 21. All eight episodes of the global hit will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
Popculture
'Ghosts' Stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar Weigh in on Dream Guest Appearance From Mark Hamill (Exclusive)
Earlier this spring, Ghosts showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman teased to PopCulture that there were "active" talks taking place for a possible appearance by Mark Hamill for Season 2. After all, Hamill, best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movies, is the show's number one fan! He's so beloved among the Ghosts fandom that CBS even honored his wishes to re-air "Attic Girl" earlier this month. But what does this all mean? Will the multitalented actor check into the Woodstone B&B? The single-camera comedy's star Rose McIver, who plays Samantha Arondekar, tells PopCulture.com it's all about when it happens.
msn.com
First trailer for Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons' new biopic movie
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons is back with a brand new film project, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, which has finally received a trailer. The film casts the actor as American entertainment industry journalist Michael Ausiello alongside Fleabag and The Long Call's Ben Aldridge as photographer Kit Cowan, and focuses on their relationship as the latter is diagnosed and later dies from a terminal illness.
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Joins Tom Hanks In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax and Sony
EXCLUSIVE: While fans can’t wait to see what awaits the Duttons in the upcoming season of Yellowstone, one of the shows stars looks to have around found her next project to film in between seasons. Sources tell Deadline that Kelly Reilly is set to join the all-star ensemble of Miramax and Sony’s Here. The film currently stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright with Robert Zemeckis directing.
Popculture
Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (September 30)
This weekend as September comes to a close and October begins, Netflix is jumping in on the fun of spooky season by giving subscribers plenty of treats. Beginning on Friday and continuing through Sunday, the Netflix streaming library ill be packed to the brim with dozens of new arrivals, with a total of 49 new additions being stocked this weekend. This weekend's list of incoming content includes seven Netflix original series and films, including Kid Cudi's Entergalactic and Idris Elba's Human Playground.
Deadline
Jim Gaffigan Joins Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Full Circle’ HBO Max Limited Series
Jim Gaffigan has joined the cast of the HBO Max limited series Full Circle, from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. He joins prevously announced cast Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Dennis Quaid, Jharrel Jerome, Sheyi Cole and CCH Pounder. Soderbergh will direct all six episodes of the series and serve as executive producer, with Solomon as writer and executive producer. Casey Silver is also an executive producer. The trio reteams after working together on the 2021 HBO Max film No Sudden Move. In Full Circle, an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures...
Popculture
'American Horror Story' Confirms Season 11 Premiere Date, Theme
American Horror Story is taking over the Big Apple. FX shared details of the long-running anthology horror series' upcoming 11th season and set the premiere date. The new season will be titled AHS: NYC and will debut on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. ET. Two episodes will be released each Wednesday over five weeks and will also be available to stream on Hulu.
How to watch The Walking Dead franchise in order (release and chronological)
Here's how to watch The Walking Dead shows in order, including spin-offs
Popculture
Apple TV+ Announces Premiere Dates for Returning Shows, Including 'Mythic Quest' and 'Mosquito Coast'
Apple TV+ has announced some premiere dates for a few returning shows, including Mythic Quest and The Mosquito Coast. In a new press release, it was announced that The Mosquito Coast will continue "its high-stakes journey" in Season 2 on Nov. 4. As for "celebrated workplace comedy Mythic Quest" it will be returning for Season 3 on Nov. 11.
