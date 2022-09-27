Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Kelly Osbourne Reveals Health Issue Amid Pregnancy
Kelly Osbourne is navigating quite a serious issue amid her pregnancy. During an interview with PEOPLE, Osbourne revealed that she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes in her third trimester. She is currently expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Slipknot rocker Sid Wilson. Osbourne related that she felt as though...
Teenager, 19, plans to marry and have children with her 48-year-old 'soulmate' who gets mistaken for her DAD 'all the time'
An Australian teenager has opened up about her relationship with a man 29 years her senior and the cruel comments the couple have received. Jorja McMahon, who is just 19 years old, and 48-year-old Graham got into a relationship three months ago when she was 'in a hard living situation and in a bad headspace'.
Popculture
'SNL' Alum Chris Redd Reportedly Dating Co-Star's Ex-Wife
There might be something scandalous afoot in the Saturday Night Live world. TMZ reported that Chris Redd, who recently announced his departure from SNL, was dating Kenan Thompson's estranged wife, Christina Evangeline. Still, the publication reported that there's apparently "no bad blood" between Redd and Thompson. According to the outlet,...
TODAY.com
Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale settle divorce
Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale’s marriage is officially over. The actor and Food Network star and Vitale, a financial planner, have settled their divorce, according to a minute order obtained by TODAY. The case was settled with private judge Hank Goldgerg in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Sept. 28. Bertinelli nor Vitale appeared in court. No additional details were shared at this time.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
Soap Opera Star Having a Baby Boy Following Multiple Miscarriages
Jorgie Porter, who stars as Theresa McQueen on Hollyoaks, and her fiance, Ollie Piotrowski, are expecting their first child together. The 34-year-old actress told Hello Magazine on Sept. 25 that they are having a baby boy. Last year, Porter miscarried quadruplets after 14 weeks. Porter said she also miscarried in February.
Baby paternity mystery solved after infant revealed to have webbed toes like his biological father
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my grandmother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My great-grandmother worked as the sole midwife in a small fishing village on an island in the Atlantic Ocean in the 1920s. She was a young widow in her early thirties who already had five children when her husband passed away.
Woman turns her car around after seeing her boyfriend and his friends
A person whose foremost priority is their partner will zealously protect the time they spend together. They will also value their partner’s opinion and ensure that they’re happy in the relationship.
Popculture
Who Is Harp on 'The Masked Singer' Season 8, Episode 2
The Masked Singer Season 8 is here, and Harp is already one of the frontrunners to win the whole season! The female vocalist, who is decked out in a gold outfit with a harp-shaped attachment on her back, was the first singer to take the stage during the season premiere, and she set the bar high. However, we might have already gathered enough clues to spoil her identity! Scroll through for all the clues, performances and judge guesses for Harp on The Masked Singer Season 8 (if you haven't already been watching via FuboTV or another live service).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
'The Masked Singer': Panther Is a '90s R&B Star
The Masked Singer's studio audience had to make a difficult decision in Week 2 of Season 8, meaning that one of the more skilled singers to take the stage had to head home early. Panther stunned the crowd with a cover of Nina Simone's "Feeling Good," but it was not enough to move on to the next round. When Panther's mask was removed, the audience was shocked to see a 1990s R&B star under it. (If you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
Popculture
Khloe Kardashian's Sisters Express Concern Over Dramatic Weight Loss Transformation
Khloé Kardashian has been put through the wringer thanks to her on-again, off-again relationship with Tristan Thompson. In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloé's sisters even expressed their concern over her well-being due to everything that has been going on in her personal life, per Us Weekly. As Kim Kardashian relayed to Khloé, both Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner worried that Khloé was going through a significant weight loss amid the relationship drama.
Popculture
Amber Heard Makes Rare Public Appearance After Suffering Loss in Johnny Depp Defamation Trial
Amber Heard recently made a rare public appearance, after having mostly laid low since suffering a legal loss in her defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp. According to The Daily Mail, Heard was spotted vacationing in Spain this past week, reportedly visiting Palma de Mallorca, a resort city that sits on the Mediterranean. The outlet also shared photos of Heard smiling while holding a small child who is most likely her child born via surrogacy in 2021.
Popculture
'Ghosts' Stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar Weigh in on Dream Guest Appearance From Mark Hamill (Exclusive)
Earlier this spring, Ghosts showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman teased to PopCulture that there were "active" talks taking place for a possible appearance by Mark Hamill for Season 2. After all, Hamill, best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movies, is the show's number one fan! He's so beloved among the Ghosts fandom that CBS even honored his wishes to re-air "Attic Girl" earlier this month. But what does this all mean? Will the multitalented actor check into the Woodstone B&B? The single-camera comedy's star Rose McIver, who plays Samantha Arondekar, tells PopCulture.com it's all about when it happens.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
'Real Housewives of Orange County' Star Files for Divorce
Just a week after Lesley Beador announced that her husband David was withdrawing his divorce filing, the couple are seemingly calling it quits, for good this time. PEOPLE reports that Lesley is taking steps to end their nearly two-year marriage. He initially filed legal documents to end his marriage with Lesley on Sept. 15. Lesley then said the filing was being rescinded. "I am filing for divorce," Lesley, 38, wrote in an Instagram post of a throwback photo of herself. "While this is not what I would have ever expected, it is what is best." Lesley and the former Real Housewives of Orange County star wed on Oct. 15, 2020, and have a 19-month-old daughter, Anna Love Beador. She also has two children, from a previous marriage. "I value myself and the happiness and well-being [sic] of my children," Lesley wrote in her post. "I am so grateful for a tremendous circle of friends and family who support me. Looking forward to a bright and happy future with my beautiful kiddos."
Popculture
Pierce Brosnan Reveals Surprising Detail About Filming 'Mrs. Doubtfire' With Robin Williams
Pierce Brosnan shared a surprising behind-the-scenes story about Mrs. Doubtfire, the classic 1993 family movie starring Robin Williams. In a new interview with GQ, the former James Bond actor said he did not "meet" Williams for real until after the film wrapped. During production, Brosnan only saw Williams under the Oscar-winning makeup that transformed him into a British nanny.
Popculture
'The Masked Singer': Hummingbird Is a Boy Band Legend
The Masked Singer kicked off Season 8 by eliminating three contestants, but only two were unmasked. Viewers had to wait a week to find out how was under the giant Hummingbird mask. That turned out to be none other than a boy band legend. (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
Popculture
Allison Janney Movie Hits No. 1 on Netflix — See Her Reaction
Allison Janney is thanking fans for her latest successful project. Her new film Lou is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service's public ranking system. "Thank you all for watching LOU and making it the #1 Film on @Netflix in 64 countries each day during its opening weekend!" Janney posted on her Twitter account on Sept. 28. The action thriller stars Jurnee Smollett and Janney as a mother who joins forces with a mysterious neighbor to save her kidnapped daughter. Lou debuted on Sept. 23 to mixed reviews from critics, who praised the acting but weren't entirely won over by the storyline.
Popculture
Coolio's Death Shocks Longtime Celebrity Friends, Fans of the 'Gangsta's Paradise' Singer
Fans and fellow industry peers were stunned by the news that Coolio passed away on Wednesday at the age of 59. The rapper died of a suspected cardiac arrest. Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. on Aug. 1, 1963, in Pennsylvania, Coolio later moved to Compton, C.A., where he signed with Tommy Boy Records in 1994 and released his debut album "It Takes a Thief." Coolio rose to fame in 1995 following the release of "Gangsta's Paradise," a song featured in "Dangerous Minds" and winner of the 1996 Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance.
Popculture
'Grey's Anatomy' Alum Claims Seeds are Planted for Spinoff With Fan-Favorite Co-Star
Grey's Anatomy star Sarah Drew is still holding out hope that she could reunite with Jesse Williams for a spinoff involving their characters, Dr. April Kepner and Dr. Jackson Avery. Drew starred in Grey's from Seasons 6 through 14 but returned in Season 17 to help Williams wrap up his character's story. She was last seen in the 400th episode, which aired during Season 18. April and Jackson kissed in the elevator, confirming the former couple was back on.
Popculture
Dwyane Wade Reveals How He Shields Daughter Zaya From Online Hate
Dwyane Wade won't be accused of being a bad father anytime soon. The Miami Heat alum and former NBA champion has shown incredible support to daughter Zaya Wade throughout their transition after coming out as transgender in 2020. Along with stepmother Gabrielle Union, there is no hate within the family to deal with, but that doesn't mean it doesn't exist.
NBA・
Comments / 0