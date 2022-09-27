Read full article on original website
ESPN
Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy pays off Texas Tech Red Raiders-Texas Longhorns bet
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Colt McCoy paid his debt Tuesday. Three days after his Texas Longhorns lost to the Texas Tech Red Raiders -- the alma mater of his head coach, Kliff Kingsbury -- the Arizona Cardinals' backup quarterback had to wear a Texas Tech hat, shirt and shorts. But it...
What They're Saying: Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will make its first road trip of the Pac-12 season on Saturday when...
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's joke that Broncos should have paid their punter instead of him
It hasn't been a pretty start to the Russell Wilson era in Denver. Sure, the Broncos are technically 2-1. That much is indeed true. With that said, the Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett-led offense is scoring just 14.3 points per game so far with just three total touchdowns. In this past Monday Night Football's win over the San Francisco 49ers, Wilson threw for just 184 yards and no touchdowns while the offense mustered up just 261 total yards on a measly 3.7 yards per play.
ESPN
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts pays off debt after losing Florida Gators-Tennessee Volunteers bet
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Kyle Pitts was not happy on Wednesday. Standing inside the Atlanta Falcons' locker room, the tight end was not wearing his usual clothes. Instead, he was in a pair of orange-and-white checkered overalls. And it was all because of his teammate Cordarrelle Patterson, his strength coach...
FOX Sports
Is Russell Wilson on the decline? | THE HERD
Russell Wilson is off to a slower start than usual under Nathaniel Hackett with the Denver Broncos. However, has Russ shown a decline in his career, especially as a pocket passer? Colin Cowherd breaks down how he has shown none yet.
saturdaytradition.com
'It's on': Trev Alberts sends message to Wisconsin AD after Badgers set v-ball attendance record
Trev Alberts is ready for an attendance competition after Wisconsin set the volleyball attendance record this month. The attendance record was initially set when Nebraska visited Creighton in early September. 15,797 fans packed into the CHI Health Center in Omaha, which was the largest regular season crowd for a volleyball match in NCAA history.
ESPN
Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa released from hospital after suffering head and neck injuries
CINCINNATI -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken to a local hospital and later released after suffering head and neck injuries on a second-quarter sack in Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Dolphins said shortly before halftime that he was conscious and had movement in all his...
ESPN
Joe Burrow, Tyreek Hill wear stylish fits ahead of 'Thursday Night Football'
Week 4 of the NFL season begins with an exciting AFC matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals on "Thursday Night Football." The Dolphins and Bengals both won in Week 3, so they are hoping to carry that momentum into Thursday's contest. The game will feature a quarterback battle between old rivals Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow. These two have history, facing off twice in college, their last matchup in 2019. In that game, Burrow and his LSU Tigers beat Tagovailoa and his Alabama Crimson Tide 46-41 in a thrilling affair. Could we see those same offensive fireworks when they face off in the NFL?
5-star Oregon DL target David Hicks announces college commitment
The Oregon Ducks put forth a valiant effort on the recruiting trail for 5-star defensive lineman David Hicks, but in the end they were unable to land him. On Wednesday afternoon, Hicks — the No. 1 DL in the 2023 class and No. 9 overall player in the nation — announced that he would be committing to the Texas &M Aggies, choosing them over Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, Miami, Texas, and Michigan State. Hicks came to Eugene on an official visit earlier in the year and was said to have liked the program a lot. While Dan Lanning and the Ducks initially put themselves in contention to land the elite lineman, the sway of the Sooners ended up winning in the end. Film David Hicks’ Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 97 TX DL Rivals 5 6.1 TX DL ESPN 4 88 TX DL On3 Recruiting 5 98 TX DL 247 Composite 5 0.9965 TX DL Vitals Hometown Katy, Texas Projected Position Defensive Line Height 6-foot-4 Weight 270 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on July 7, 2021 Took Official Visit to Oregon on July 17, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Michigan State Spartans Texas A&M Aggies Alabama Crimson Tide Oklahoma Sooners Miami Hurricanes Texas Longhorns Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/157522223738002636811
ESPN
The challenges of Jim Boeheim's inevitable retirement from Syracuse college basketball
SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- When Jim Boeheim gets hungry after home games, he picks up the phone and calls his favorite restaurant, Saint Urban, which always agrees to stay open late until he arrives. If the Syracuse Orange are on a hot streak, Boeheim will delay his arrival, to enjoy the...
ESPN
2023 CFB recruiting rankings: Commits lead to top 40 shakeup
Texas A&M still has ground to gain to match the No. 1-ranked recruiting class last winter, but the Aggies climb inside the top 20 for the first time this cycle thanks to several key commitments. They brought back Bravion Rogers into the mix after the speedy athlete (who projects to...
ESPN
College football Bottom 10: A Rocky Mountain low in Colorado
Here at Bottom 10 Headquarters, located somewhere in the middle of a blue-and-red demonstration protesting the absence of the Artists Formerly Known as the Kansas Nayhawks from the AP Top 25, we are staring at the college football standings and wondering aloud how in the wide, wide world of sports that September went down the way that it did. And we mean down in the most literal of senses.
NFL・
ESPN
Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's Monday Night Football joke
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson's tenure with the team isn't off to the electric start many expected. He has completed just 59% of his passes for 743 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception through three games. Although the Broncos are 2-1, the offense hasn't found much rhythm early in the season.
Wilson Demystifies Broncos' Closed-Door Offensive Meetings
Russell Wilson just lifted the lid on the Denver Broncos' closed-door offensive meetings on Tuesdays.
This 5-star WR 'sees a difference' with Florida under Napier
Florida wide receivers coach Keary Colbert has landed commitments from several elite pass-catchers during the 2023 cycle, but he’s going after a five-star when it comes to the class of 2024. On3’s Chad Simmons caught up with the top-ranked receiver in the class of 2024 and the No. 3...
Yardbarker
UCLA Bruins vs. Washington Huskies odds, point spread, and predictions: Can UCLA handle first test of season?
The UCLA Bruins will have an opportunity to knock off a Top 25 team in the Washington Huskies on Friday Night. The Bruins and Huskies will each play their second non-conference game. Washington is coming off a 40-22 win over Stanford, while UCLA defeated Colorado, 45-17. UCLA has been tested,...
Pac-12 reportedly at risk of collapsing due to further Big Ten expansion
The Big Ten may be out for more West coast schools despite previous reports
Report: Big Ten Still Considering Further Expansion to Include Cal
Such an expansion would probably doom the Pac-12, according to CBS Sports story
ESPN
What we know about the injury to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, and what's next
The joint concussion protocol of the NFL and NFL Players Association is facing serious questions Friday, one day after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion and was briefly hospitalized during his team's 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The injury occurred with 5:15 remaining in the second quarter...
NFL・
