hotnewhiphop.com
Tyler, The Creator Gets A$AP Rocky’s Mosh Pit Photo On A Cake
Tyler, The Creator trolled A$AP Rocky with a cake featuring his viral mosh pit photo. Tyler, The Creator trolled A$AP Rocky on social media, Wednesday, by sharing a photo of himself having gotten a custom cake made with the New York rapper’s recent mosh pit photo on it. The picture, which went viral earlier this week, was taken at the rapper’s recent performance for Rolling Loud.
msn.com
Cher glows in latex bodysuit during surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week show
Cher surprised fans on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when she closed Balmain's show at Paris Fashion Week. The 76-year-old singer appeared onstage during Balmain's spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a silver latex bodysuit, black leggings and black boots. Cher joined Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, to walk down the runway to her...
hotnewhiphop.com
Freddie Gibbs Reveals Full “$oul $oul $eparately” Credits
Freddie Gibbs “$$$” will include features from Pusha T, Rick Ross, Raekwon, and more. Freddie Gibbs brought out the heavy hitters for his forthcoming album, $oul $oul $eparately. This afternoon, the “Dark Hearted” rapper shared the official album credits for the project after releasing the features and producers separately.
hotnewhiphop.com
Soulja Boy Trades Shots With DJ Vlad On Twitter: “I Made You”
Soulja Boy and DJ Vlad went back and forth on Twitter, Tuesday. Soulja Boy and DJ Vlad went back and forth on Twitter, Tuesday night, after the “Crank That” rapper ranted about various rap bloggers during an Instagram Live session. Soulja claims that he made VladTV while Vlad argues that the site was already big before Soulja was ever interviewed.
hotnewhiphop.com
Baby Keem Inks New Deal With Converse
Baby Keem is Converse’s latest collaborator. Baby Keem has been making a massive splash in the music industry as of late. Last year, Keem delivered his debut album The Melodic Blue which was praised by both fans and critics. From there, he has gone on tour with Kendrick Lamar, and he has also been part of the festival circuit, including appearances at Rolling Loud Miami.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” Coming This Year: Best Look Yet
This Air Jordan 2 is bringing fans back to the 80s. One sneaker that is having a bit of a moment right now is the Air Jordan 2. This shoe was not very popular just a few years ago, but now, it is getting plenty of love in the form of collabs, new colorways, and, of course, retros. This is great news for fans of this silhouette who have felt left behind by the focus on the Air Jordan 1, 3, 4, and many others.
hotnewhiphop.com
OVO x Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” Sample Resurfaces Online
This OVO sample could have been an exceptional release. Drake’s OVO brand has come through with some amazing collaborations over the years. Of course, Drake has worked with the likes of Jordan Brand on some fantastic sneakers, including the Air Jordan 12, Air Jordan 10, and Air Jordan 8. Back in the day, OVO even worked on a special version of the Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo,” but it was only a sample.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jhené Aiko Shares A September Bump Dump Featuring Big Sean: Photos
Looks like Sean Don will be welcoming his first child any day now. It’s been a busy year in the baby-making department for several of our favourite recording artists, including Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Mychelle, as well as Big Sean and Jhené Aiko. The...
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Welcomes His 10th Child
The Baton Rouge rapper and fianceè Jazlyn Mychelle welcomed a son. NBA YoungBoy is celebrating fatherhood once again. Last month, the Louisiana rapper revealed that he and his fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle were expecting a bundle of joy, making it his tenth child— ninth biologically. On Wednesday (September 28), YoungBoy shared a photo of himself holding and feed his newborn baby, with the caption, “‘We got left today for a little but it’s cool’ Top #newborn.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Coolio Passes Away At 59
The West Coast legend was found dead in a friend’s bathroom. Coolio has reportedly died at age 59. According to reports, the West Coast legend, who rose to fame in the 90’s with timeless classics like “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage”, was visiting a friend late Wednesday afternoon when he passed away. His longtime manager, Jarez, told TMZ that Coolio went to the bathroom at his friend’s house, but when he didn’t come after a while, the friend kept calling for him, and eventually and found Coolio laying on the floor.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cootie Taps NBA Youngboy For New Single “2 Tone”
Arkansas rapper Cootie has slowly bubbled up through the South over the past two years. He’s closely associated with Gucci Mane’s 1017 imprint through BiC Fizzle but he’s certainly growing well beyond the affiliation. Today, the Blytheville rapper unloaded his latest banger, “2 Tone” ft. NBA Youngboy....
hotnewhiphop.com
DreamDoll Claims She Was Hacked After Responding To Ari Fletcher
The Bronx rapper denied throwing shade at alleged former friend, Ari. DreamDoll has a lot to celebrate this year. After grinding her way in to the music business from her reality TV origins, the Bronx native landed a record deal with Warner Bros. and released multiple successful mixtape including her highly anticipated mixtape entitled Life in Plastic 3: The Final.
hotnewhiphop.com
LiAngelo Ball’s Relationship With Miss Nikki Baby Scrutinized Over Age Gap
LiAngelo Ball’s girlfriend is nine years older than him. LiAngelo Ball has been having a good week. Just a couple of days ago, he signed a contract with the Charlotte Hornets that gives him yet another shot at the NBA. Fans are excited for Gelo and there is a real chance that he will get to play alongside his brother LaMelo this season.
hotnewhiphop.com
Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN Gets Laceless “Analog” Colorway: Photos
The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN has a new futuristic look. Kanye West has had some pretty big issues with Adidas as of late, but that will not be stopping the Three Stripes brand from coming through with some new offerings from the Yeezy imprint. Adidas has made it clear that Yeezy is their property for the time being, and moving forward, they will continue with a string of releases that will most certainly be copped by all of the sneakerheads out there.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kenny Mason Refines His Grunge-Adjacent Sound On “RUFFS”
Kenny Mason stands out from the pack. The West Atlanta native made a strong impression with the release of his 2020 debut album, Hoodrat Angelic. In the window of time since the album dropped, he unleashed some excellent guest appearances and loose singles that rattled through speakers across the country.
hotnewhiphop.com
Big30 Makes A Grand Entrance On “Last Man Standing”
Big30’s exceptional run over the past two years led him to the release of his official debut album, Last Man Standing. The Memphis rapper’s latest body of work consists of 16 songs in total. Though he holds down th project on his own mostly, he brings along a few artists like Hotboii, ATL Jacob, Big Homiie G, and Lil Jairmy. However, the most significant feature comes on track 15, “Crying (Interlude),” which includes an outro from Pooh Shiesty over a jail phone.
hotnewhiphop.com
Roddy Ricch Announces New Single “Stop Breathing”
The new track will be dropping very soon. Roddy Ricch is gearing up to release a new mixtape called Feed Tha Streets 3. This will be the third installment of his popular mixtape series, and fans are interested to hear what Roddy has been working on. In the eyes of some fans, Live Life Fast was a disappointment, and they want to see the artist redeem himself as they know he has the talent to deliver a spectacular project.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kid Cudi Taps Don Toliver, 2 Chainz & More For “Entergalactic”
Two years after dropping his critically acclaimed album Man On The Moon III: The Chosen, Kid Cudi is back with a brand new album, Entergalactic, as well as an animated Netflix special of the same name. The 15-track album features guest appearances from hip hop heavy hitters, including 2 Chainz, Don Toliver and Ty Dolla $ign.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon & Brittany Bell Welcome Their 3rd Baby Together
The Cannon clan continues to expand. Nick Cannon is a father, once again. On Friday (September 30), the 41-year-old announced via Instagram that he and Brittany Bell have welcomed their third child together – a boy named Rise Messiah Cannon – making the entertainer now officially a father of 10.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Knew About Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime News “For Months”
He calls her upcoming appearance at the Super Bowl “legendary” while also speaking about hosting the BET Hip Hop Awards. We’re less than six months away from the next Super Bowl, but the recent news of Rihanna’s Halftime performance has fans anticipating the event. Amid speculation regarding Rihanna’s phantom forthcoming album, the world learned that she would be taking her talents to the coveted NFL stage for what is expected to be a monumental event. Kanye West stirred the pot by hinting that he wants to be or already is a part of the spectacle, but we will have to wait for an official announcement about any other guests.
