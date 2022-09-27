Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
XXXTENTACION Murder Suspect Wants Footage Of Kodak Black In Prison
There's yet to be a conviction in XXXTENTACION's murder case. It's been over four years since X's untimely death and the four suspects denied that they are guilty of the accused crimes. Dedrick Williams, who was arrested in connection with the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion, makes his first appearance...
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Impersonates Boosie Badazz While Joking About Their Sons’ Recent Arrests
T.I. did his best Boosie Badazz impression while joking about their sons’ recent arrests during a comedy show earlier this week. King Harris and Tootie Raww — the sons of Tip and Boosie, respectively — were reportedly handcuffed last month while riding in a car together. King revealed on Instagram that he was hit with four violations, although further details remain scarce.
Feds Drain More Than $28,000 From R.Kelly’s Prison Commissary To Pay Victims Restitution
A Brooklyn judge has ordered for R.Kelly to drain more than $28,000 from his prison commissary to pay restitution to his victims.
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Warns Rappers Following PnB Rock’s Shooting Death
Boosie Badazz has issued a warning to rappers in the wake of PnB Rock‘s murder, saying artists should always be armed when walking around Los Angeles. The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
Woman who accused Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears of molestation reportedly withdraws lawsuit
One of the two people who accused Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears of child molestation have reportedly withdrawn their lawsuit against the stars, TMZ is reporting. The celebrity comics were accused of hiring two then-children to appear in a past Funny or Die sketch called Through a Pedophile's Eyes. The...
Why actress Gina Torres didn’t identify as Black
Gina Torres admits that she has “felt trapped” as an Afro-Latina actress who has almost exclusively played Black roles for the balance of her career. Torres, who made her Hollywood debut with 1992’s Unnatural Pursuits, said that she has been uncomfortable in many of the roles she played.
Popculture
Rapper Charged After Allegedly Hiring Hitman
Flint, Michigan rapper Cliff Mac is facing time behind bars for his alleged involvement in a murder-for-hire plot. The 31-year-old musician, real name Clifton E. Terry III, was formally indicted Wednesday, Aug. 24 on multiple charges after he allegedly paid a hitman $10,000 to kill a Sterling Heights, Michigan woman.
Why Did Christopher Scarver Kill Jeffrey Dahmer? The Inmate Was "Fiercely Disgusted" With Him
We don't condone murder around here — with one serial killer-sized exception. When the public found out about the horrifying actions of Jeffrey Dahmer, the whole world wanted him dead, and understandably so. However, one man actually did something about it. Who was Christopher Scarver, and why did he...
‘Riverdale’ Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced To Life Behind Bars For Matricide; Not Eligible For Parole For 14 Years
Former Riverdale and Diary of a Wimpy Kid actor Ryan Grantham has been sentenced to life behind bars without the possibility of parole for 14 years for the 2020 killing of his mother. The by-the-book second-degree murder punishment was handed down by British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker on September 21 in Vancouver. With the sentence already a forgone conclusion over the laws of the Canadian province, the only real wild card was how long the guilty pleading Grantham would have to wait before the currently 24-year-old could apply for parole. The Leo Awards nominated Grantham turned himself into police soon...
Man charged in Whitey Bulger’s murder says ‘everybody knew he was coming’ to jail
One of the men charged in the killing of James “Whitey” Bulger inside a West Virginia prison claims that all the inmates in his unit knew in advance that the notorious gangster was being moved there.Whitey Bulger was found beaten to death less than 12 hours after being transferred to USP Hazelton federal prison, one of the most violent penitentiaries in the country.“Everybody knew he was coming,” Sean McKinnon told NBC News in an exclusive phone interview from his current prison in Florida.McKinnon is accused of acting as a lookout while two other inmates entered Bulger’s cell and beat...
600Breezy Reveals Girlfriend Raven K. Jackson Died By Suicide
In a series of Instagram posts, 600Breezy shared his shock, grief and regret over Raven K. Jackson's decision to take her own life
musictimes.com
What Was Jesse Powell Cause of Death? R&B Star Passed Away A Day After Turning 51
Jesse Powell has apparently died according to a statement made by his family on social media. The R&B singer passed just a day after turning 51. Powell passed away at his Los Angeles home in the 1990s following the publication of his self-titled first album. As of this writing, the reason of death remains unknown.
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Couple Divorce Settlement Revealed
'Love & Hip Hop' stars Erica Mena and rapper Safaree Samuels were only married for two years. The couple split when Mena was pregnant with their second child and their divorce is finalized.
Man Implicated in PNB Rock Murder Clears His Name
In the aftermath of Philadelphia rapper PNB Rock’s murder in Los Angeles earlier this month, a Minnesota man has come forward to clear his name after being implicated by the rap blogosphere. Emmanul Danquah, aka South Side Chief, is a Minneapolis-based videographer and media personality who had a pair of Instagram Live arguments with PNB Rock over an allegedly stolen shirt design. In the days after PNB Rock’s fatal shooting while dining at a South L.A Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles, the clips were shared on YouTube and social media platforms, rebranded with sensationalist titles describing him as the killer. Despite...
