wtvy.com
Week 5 FNF Player of the Week: Dale County WR Lakendrick Jordan
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) -- Our Week 5 Friday Night Football Player of the Week is Dale County WR Lakendrick Jordan. Jordan rushed for 131 yards and one touchdown. He also had two interceptions with one returned for a score in a big win over G.W. Long. Subscribe to our...
Enterprise, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wtvy.com
WATCH: Dothan battles Central-Phenix City in top 10 7A clash
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two of the top teams in class 7A this year are set to square off under the Thursday night lights in Week 6 of the 2022 season, as the Dothan Wolves welcome the Central-Phenix City Devils to Rip-Hewes Stadium. The region foes are meeting for the...
The Extra Point: Central Phenix City vs Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Wolves found themselves in second place in 7A region two entering Thursday’s matchup against the 4-2 Central Phenix City Red Devils. A win could have propelled Dothan to a place that they have not been to in quite a few years. Dothan claws back, but Central Phenix City takes […]
wtvy.com
4WARN WEATHER SPECIAL: Hurricane Ian makes landfall, what impact on the Wiregrass
This weekend there will be fall fun for the entire family -- and it's all for a great cause! Joining us now with more information about the 'Dothan Witches Ride' is co-chair Lauren Callander. Junior league of the Wiregras Mystics of the Garden and Thalian Mardi Gras Societies. Free shuttle...
wdhn.com
Cool couple nights for football
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be a bit breezy and very cool. With the breeze out of the north and temperatures in the 60s this evening, it might be a good idea to take a light jacket or hoodie with you to the Thursday night football games. Expect lows to be in the middle 50s area-wide late tonight and early tomorrow morning.
wtvy.com
TROY gears up for Oct. 15 Homecoming celebration
TROY, Ala. (TROY TODAY) - Troy University will celebrate Homecoming 2022 on Oct. 15 and is inviting all alumni and friends to take part in the activities. The Homecoming game against Texas State is set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff inside Veterans Memorial Stadium. Prior to the kickoff, the Sound of the South will present its pre-game show and the Homecoming court will be introduced. The Homecoming Queen will be crowned during halftime.
The Extra Point: Ashford vs Daleville
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Daleville Warhawks had the chance to win four straight games after starting the season 0-3. All they had to do was take care of business against a winless Ashford team Thursday night. Ashford grabs win number one on the year with a 38-22 win over Daleville.
wtvy.com
Northside Methodist @ Providence Christian | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 6 matchup as Northside Methodist takes on Providence Christian. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Wiregrass hotels return to normal as Floridians return home
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -As of Tuesday September 27, hotels across Dothan were nearing zero vacancy, filled with people from Florida seeking refuge from Hurricane Ian. Just a few days later on Friday September 30, it’s bare bones as those people return home to do damage control. Paul Naylor evacuated...
wtvy.com
PENSKE and Preemie Project of Dothan host disaster drive for South Florida
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Organizations in the Wiregrass are already working to help those affected by Ian. Penske, a truck rental company, and the Preemie Project of Dothan, non-profit that helps families with infants, are working together to host a disaster relief drive. They are accepting these items: canned food, dry food, ready to eat food, water, blankets, tarps, cleaning supplies, diapers, baby items, and baby formula.
wtvy.com
Red Level @ Elba | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 6 matchup as Red Level takes on Elba. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Enterprise plans heritage park to honor city's history
According to Feeding America, 1 in 5 Alabama children struggle with food insecurity. One Cottonwood Elementary School staff member makes sure students have a little extra to get them through the end of the month. FNF GOTN Preview: Ashford head coach Robin Tyra interview. Updated: 3 hours ago. Nick Brooks...
wtvy.com
LIST: Halloween events in the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Calling all Halloween lovers: October is just around the corner. From the weather cooling down, to pumpkin spice, to Halloween, there is so much to love about the season. While Halloween still seems far off, many places around the Wiregrass are gearing up for spooky events...
wtvy.com
Straughn @ Houston Academy | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 6 matchup as Straughn takes on Houston Academy. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Houston County Schools see large increase in math scores
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Some bragging rights for Houston County Schools. Last spring’s ACAP and ACT results are in, and the district is now the highest county system in the state for math scores. They rank 17th for math proficiency in the entire state. Students across different grade...
wtvy.com
Road resurfacing starts in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The next phase in Enterprise’s Resurfacing Improvement Project is set to begin next week. Nearly 60 streets are including in Phase III(A). A list of the streets can be found below. Baker St. Bellwood Rd. Benson St. Biscayne Dr. Boykin St. Cedar Dr. Colonial Dr.
wtvy.com
Enterprise Little Red Schoolhouse moves downtown
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - People on their way to work in Enterprise might have seen a house making its way around Boll Weevil Circle on September 29. The Little Red Schoolhouse didn’t look so little travelling through the streets of Enterprise towards its new home. President of Pea River...
wdhn.com
Clouds, wind, and cooler air coming to the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’ve got another cool night ahead of us as temperatures drop below 60 degrees across much of the Wiregrass. Winds will be out of the north tonight through Friday. Wednesday kicks things up a notch in the wind department with gusts of 20-25 mph...
wtvy.com
Carroll @ Eufaula | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 6 matchup as Carroll takes on Eufaula. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
