TROY, Ala. (TROY TODAY) - Troy University will celebrate Homecoming 2022 on Oct. 15 and is inviting all alumni and friends to take part in the activities. The Homecoming game against Texas State is set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff inside Veterans Memorial Stadium. Prior to the kickoff, the Sound of the South will present its pre-game show and the Homecoming court will be introduced. The Homecoming Queen will be crowned during halftime.

TROY, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO