Boston, MA

JD Davison talks about his quadruple-double in high school

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

For most players on the Boston Celtics’ roster, the focus on each season’s Media Day proceedings is on the campaign ahead, but as a rookie two way point guard, JD Davison has yet to forge a foundation off of which fans can base expectations apart from setting a record with the Celtics in Las Vegas Summer League for the most assists scored in the annual exhibition series.

But in a Media Day interview with NBC Sports Boston on Monday, Davison shared a little bit about his past, confirming he had indeed once scored a 29-point, 14-rebound, 11-assist, 11-steal quadruple-double in high school. “I was just out there having fun,” he explained. “We were up by quite a bit.”

“I think I had the triple-double first, and my brother was like ‘You need four more assists,'” he added. “I’m like, ‘For what?’ and he never told me, so I started passing the ball and got four assists.”

Asked specifically how he managed to pick up 11 steals, Davison replied with a wry smile “I was just out there running like a chicken with its head cut off.”

ESPN's Jalen Rose reacts to the news the Boston Celtics will honor Bill Russell with parquet changes

While the Boston Celtics might not have had everything about their looming 2022-23 NBA season go the way they would have liked it to, they got a new change to the parquet floor they play on absolutely perfect for the season to come. After the passing of Hall of Fame Boston big man Bill Russell this summer, the team decided to honor the 11-time champ with some changes to the Celtics’ playing court.
BOSTON, MA
