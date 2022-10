Noorvik, Alaska (KINY) - On Friday morning, Alaska State Troopers were notified that a Noorvik man was missing and last seen the day prior at 3 p.m. Upon notification, the Troopers, United States Coast Guard and local searchers initiated a search for the missing person identified as 58-year-old Ivan Fields.

NOORVIK, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO