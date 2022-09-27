ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina man indicted on 19 sex charges involving minors

By Jessica Orozco
The Lima News
 3 days ago

CELINA — Celina Police arrested a 40-year-old man on 19 sex charges involving minors Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Celina Police Department, Shane Chilcoat, of Celina, was indicted by a Grand Jury on three counts of first-degree felony rape, two counts of first-degree felony rape with the threat of force, three counts of second-degree felony sexual battery, two counts of third-degree felony sexual battery, three counts of third-degree gross sexual imposition, two counts of fourth-degree felony gross sexual imposition, one count of fourth-degree felony pandering obscenity involving a minor and one count of second-degree felony attempted rape.

Chilcoat is being held at the Mercer County Jail and bond has not yet been set. Investigation into the charges is ongoing.

The Lima News

Lima man in alleged drug ring attempts to suppress evidence

LIMA — A Lima man accused of funding and taking part in a drug trafficking ring filed to suppress evidence against him at a Friday morning hearing. Michael Liles, 44, is charged with aggravated funding of drug trafficking with a major drug offender specification, a felony of the first degree; cocaine trafficking with a major drug offender specification and a specification for forfeiture of a gun in a drug case, a first-degree felony; cocaine possession with the same specifications, a first-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; heroin possession, a felony of the fifth degree; and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Rawlins trial to begin Oct. 11

LIMA — A 19-year-old charged with first-degree felony cases on two separate occasions will go to trial in October. Jourdyn Rawlins, of Lima, is accused of raping two separate people — one on Sept. 13, 2020, through Sept. 14, 2020, and the other on May 26, 2021 — according to the indictments.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

10 people found in contempt for no-shows to jury duty

LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judges Terri Kohlrieser and Jeffrey Reed held 10 people in contempt for failing to show up for jury duty recently. The two judges each held five people in contempt, with Kohlrieser issuing bench warrants for two people who didn’t show up to their contempt hearings. Reed issued one bench warrant for an individual who didn’t show.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima man gets 6 years prison for domestic violence

LIMA — A Lima man convicted by a jury of domestic violence against the mother of one of his sons, having weapons under disability and robbery in June was sentenced to six years and ten months in prison Wednesday afternoon. The woman in question was arrested on a perjury charge after the hearing.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court

LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Emily Mack, 34, of Lima was sentenced to 24 months in prison for burglary. Brian Goins, 58, of Lima, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for failing to provide notice of a change of address. He is required to report where he is residing as a registered sex offender.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Police calls

800 block of Delphos Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Wednesday. 2900 block of Elijah Parkway, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday. 1500 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday. 1500 block of Oakland Parkway, Lima — A traffic accident...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Daren Johnson of Lima and Sara Short of Van Wert; Larry Conine Jr. and Trisha Conine, both of Lima; Samuel Myers and Abbygayle Satterfield, both of Delphos; Seth Powell of Wapakoneta and X’Zavier Rowell-Houdek of Lima; Jordan Jacomet and Madison Shepherd, both of Delphos; Devin Muniz and Alicia Zuber, both of Lima; Branden Puckett and Kelsey Croft, both of Spencerville; Matthew Krznaric and Caitlin Roberts, both of Lima; Thomas Rainsburg and Candace Bradford, both of Lima; Angel Magallon-Jimenz and Alexis Woody, both of Lima; Jayden Weltmer and Sierra Butcher, both of Lima; Eli Ricker and Brandi Smith, both of Lima; and Austin Moore and Jessica Morris, both of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Tuberculosis found in Allen County

LIMA — Allen County Commissioners have announced known cases of tuberculosis in the area. Tuberculosis is known as a bacterial disease that affects a person’s lungs. The cases of TB are currently being treated and in isolation. The Allen County Health Department has informed and tested every person that was in contact with those affected.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Request for public comment regarding tobacco-free parks

LIMA — The City of Lima is requesting public comment from community members. Activate Allen County has partnered with the City of Lima and the Allen County Creating Healthy communities to address second-hand smoke. In order to combat the issue, the City is considering tobacco-free parks and outdoor spaces. Community members are invited to leave comments on the city’s website at bit.ly/3Cr5nC1.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• Allen County Public Health will host an influenza and COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays at Clock Tower Plaza, 927 N. Cable Road, Lima, in suites 195 and 200. The clinic will operate out of the plaza from Monday, Oct. 3 through Friday, Dec. 30, offering updated COVID boosters and flu shots.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Cybersecurity is a constant concern

LIMA — Amy Spriggs, Director of Marketing Strategy at Tomorrow’s Technology Today started her presentation at the Chamber’s Great American Breakfast with some questions: “Out of 376.4 million emails sent per day, what is the percentage of cybercrimes that start with emails? Out of 100 people, how many will click on a malicious link?”
TECHNOLOGY
