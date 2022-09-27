Celina man indicted on 19 sex charges involving minors

CELINA — Celina Police arrested a 40-year-old man on 19 sex charges involving minors Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Celina Police Department, Shane Chilcoat, of Celina, was indicted by a Grand Jury on three counts of first-degree felony rape, two counts of first-degree felony rape with the threat of force, three counts of second-degree felony sexual battery, two counts of third-degree felony sexual battery, three counts of third-degree gross sexual imposition, two counts of fourth-degree felony gross sexual imposition, one count of fourth-degree felony pandering obscenity involving a minor and one count of second-degree felony attempted rape.

Chilcoat is being held at the Mercer County Jail and bond has not yet been set. Investigation into the charges is ongoing.