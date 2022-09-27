Read full article on original website
East Nashville football continues revenge tour by thumping Class 5A Green Hill
The 2022 season has been nothing but statement win after statement win for East Nashville. Last season the Eagles put together a tough non-region schedule full of opponents in higher classes as a way to prepare for the postseason. That strategy worked out as the Eagles lost in those games, but the experience helped them make it to their first state championship game. ...
KSDK
Key decisions loom for Cardinals as they look to set rotation, roster for wild-card series
ST. LOUIS — With their 13th division title since 2000 secured, the Cardinals’ attention for the final week of the regular season can now shift to preparing for the wild-card series. The decisions that the front office, manager Oli Marmol and the coaching staff have to make will...
KSDK
Watch: Inside the Cardinals' locker room after NL Central clinch in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Over the years, Cardinals veterans like Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have had no shortage of champagne celebrations. But it still never gets old. The Cardinals had their latest champagne toast on Tuesday night in Milwaukee after clinching the 2022 NL Central title with a 6-2 win over the Brewers.
