Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Fort Wayne hiring temp workers for leaf pickup

The city of Fort Wayne is hiring workers for the annual neighborhood leaf collection. The city said Friday it was hiring temporary workers, to work from late October to mid-December. Pay is $15 an hour. The job entails sweeping, raking and the pick-up of leaves along neighborhood streets, the city...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne announces road closures for Fort4Fitness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne announced road closures that will take place Saturday morning and afternoon as part of the 15th annual Fort4Fitness. Each of these roads will close around 5:30 a.m. and will reopen as soon as the last runner passes through the area.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Firefighters respond to house fire in south Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Firefighters responded to a house fire near the intersection of Smith Street and E. Belmont Drive on the south side of Fort Wayne Friday afternoon. Multiple first responders, firetrucks and an ambulance were spotted at the scene, leaving a small section of the street blocked.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Lutheran Health set to open new facility in northwest Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Lutheran Health Network announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony set for Sept. 29 at 2:15 p.m. to celebrate Lutheran Health’s newest facility that will be located in northwest Fort Wayne. The new facility, located at 12404 Lima Crossing Drive near the intersection of Lima and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Sweetwater holding job fair to hire 50

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater is looking to hire 50 workers to fill out its shipping team. Sweetwater will hold a job fair and hiring event Tuesday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Renaissance Point YMCA at 2323 Bowser Ave. The Fort Wayne-based online retailer of musical...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne announces trick-or-treat hours

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Trick-or-treat!. The Fort Wayne Police Department announced in a Facebook post Thursday that trick-or-treating in the city would be held on Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Halloween falls on a Monday this year. Here are some Halloween safety tips from Indiana State Police:
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Ohio DNR approves water permit for salmon farm in Williams County

PIONEER, Ohio (WANE) The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has given approval to a water withdrawal request by the operators of a salmon farm currently under construction in northwest Ohio. The farm has met with opposition by those who claim the salmon farm will have serious environmental implications. AquaBounty...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Hurricane scams and economic impact, Ian’s Fort Wayne effect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hurricane Ian has continued to work its way up the east coast, and while it won’t reach Indiana, its long reach may affect those in northeastern Indiana in other ways. First, the Better Business Bureau in Fort Wayne recommends looking out for potential...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Police detective remembered at funeral

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police officers and friends and family of Det. Donald Kidd gathered Friday to honor the late veteran Fort Wayne Police officer. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. A funeral procession was held afterward with a burial...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

85 Fort Wayne veterans return from latest Honor Flight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Over 80 military veterans from the Fort Wayne area returned home Wednesday night as part of the 39th Northeast Indiana Honor Flight. The flight consisted of six Korean veterans, 12 Cold War veterans and 67 Vietnam veterans. This flight represented the fifth Honor Flight...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Procession route announced for FWPD detective

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A short funeral procession is planned to honor a Fort Wayne Police detective who died last week. The police department said Wednesday it would hold a procession from St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on Maysville Road to Concordia Cemetery Gardens, where Det. Donald Kidd will be laid to rest Friday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Gun found at Fort Wayne school playground

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A gun brought to school by a student was found on the playground of Haley Elementary School Wednesday. According to a letter to families, first grade students found a gun on the playground during recess. The students did not touch the gun, the letter said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Oldest Fort4Fitness walker shows age is just a number

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort4Fitness has races for all ages. The oldest participant says staying active is one of the keys to a long, healthy life. At 102, Vivian Purvis proves age is just a number as she looks forward to crossing the Fort4Fitness finish line. “I’m very...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD cancel Public Safety Alert for missing teen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police issued a Public Safety Alert Friday evening regarding a missing 13-year-old teen. Police say Zaveion Fletcher, 13, was last seen Friday around 2:15 p.m. near Kekionga Middle School wearing a white shirt, light blue jeans and white shoes. Police described Fletcher as a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Crash with buggy kills horse; driver and riders OK

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A car hit a horse-and-buggy northeast of Fort Wayne Wednesday morning. The crash happened at Cuba Road and S.R. 37, about 2 1/2 miles southeast of Grabill, around 7:30 a.m. Police at the scene told WANE 15 that a car was eastbound on S.R....
FORT WAYNE, IN

