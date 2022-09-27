Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne hiring temp workers for leaf pickup
The city of Fort Wayne is hiring workers for the annual neighborhood leaf collection. The city said Friday it was hiring temporary workers, to work from late October to mid-December. Pay is $15 an hour. The job entails sweeping, raking and the pick-up of leaves along neighborhood streets, the city...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne announces road closures for Fort4Fitness
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne announced road closures that will take place Saturday morning and afternoon as part of the 15th annual Fort4Fitness. Each of these roads will close around 5:30 a.m. and will reopen as soon as the last runner passes through the area.
WANE-TV
Firefighters respond to house fire in south Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Firefighters responded to a house fire near the intersection of Smith Street and E. Belmont Drive on the south side of Fort Wayne Friday afternoon. Multiple first responders, firetrucks and an ambulance were spotted at the scene, leaving a small section of the street blocked.
WANE-TV
Lutheran Health set to open new facility in northwest Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Lutheran Health Network announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony set for Sept. 29 at 2:15 p.m. to celebrate Lutheran Health’s newest facility that will be located in northwest Fort Wayne. The new facility, located at 12404 Lima Crossing Drive near the intersection of Lima and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
Sweetwater holding job fair to hire 50
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater is looking to hire 50 workers to fill out its shipping team. Sweetwater will hold a job fair and hiring event Tuesday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Renaissance Point YMCA at 2323 Bowser Ave. The Fort Wayne-based online retailer of musical...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne announces trick-or-treat hours
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Trick-or-treat!. The Fort Wayne Police Department announced in a Facebook post Thursday that trick-or-treating in the city would be held on Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Halloween falls on a Monday this year. Here are some Halloween safety tips from Indiana State Police:
WANE-TV
Ohio DNR approves water permit for salmon farm in Williams County
PIONEER, Ohio (WANE) The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has given approval to a water withdrawal request by the operators of a salmon farm currently under construction in northwest Ohio. The farm has met with opposition by those who claim the salmon farm will have serious environmental implications. AquaBounty...
WANE-TV
Commissioners continue to take heat on proposed jail site; EACS board member speaks out
The Allen County Commissioners have until the end of December to present the final site for the new Allen County Jail, which is estimated to cost between $300 and $350 million. Until then, they said last week they’re looking at eight locations, one of which is the Allen County Sheriff’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
Hurricane scams and economic impact, Ian’s Fort Wayne effect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hurricane Ian has continued to work its way up the east coast, and while it won’t reach Indiana, its long reach may affect those in northeastern Indiana in other ways. First, the Better Business Bureau in Fort Wayne recommends looking out for potential...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Police detective remembered at funeral
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police officers and friends and family of Det. Donald Kidd gathered Friday to honor the late veteran Fort Wayne Police officer. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. A funeral procession was held afterward with a burial...
WANE-TV
Zillow Gone Wild hits Fort Wayne: One bed, one bath, one indoor tennis court
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It has a kitchen, a bedroom and a bath that make up 690 square feet of livable space. Then there is the 7,200 square foot connected tennis court. And it can be yours for a cool $685,000. A home at 10010 Saint Joe Road...
WANE-TV
85 Fort Wayne veterans return from latest Honor Flight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Over 80 military veterans from the Fort Wayne area returned home Wednesday night as part of the 39th Northeast Indiana Honor Flight. The flight consisted of six Korean veterans, 12 Cold War veterans and 67 Vietnam veterans. This flight represented the fifth Honor Flight...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
Procession route announced for FWPD detective
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A short funeral procession is planned to honor a Fort Wayne Police detective who died last week. The police department said Wednesday it would hold a procession from St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on Maysville Road to Concordia Cemetery Gardens, where Det. Donald Kidd will be laid to rest Friday.
WANE-TV
Skittles for squad cars: What the Allen County Jail commissary fund is used for
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The commissary items range from 40 cents for a toothbrush to $7 for an item of women’s underwear. Candy bars like Hershey’s, Snickers, Reese’s peanut butter cups or Skittles cost $1.25. The list isn’t long but obviously popular with Allen County...
WANE-TV
Gun found at Fort Wayne school playground
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A gun brought to school by a student was found on the playground of Haley Elementary School Wednesday. According to a letter to families, first grade students found a gun on the playground during recess. The students did not touch the gun, the letter said.
WANE-TV
Oldest Fort4Fitness walker shows age is just a number
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort4Fitness has races for all ages. The oldest participant says staying active is one of the keys to a long, healthy life. At 102, Vivian Purvis proves age is just a number as she looks forward to crossing the Fort4Fitness finish line. “I’m very...
WANE-TV
FWPD cancel Public Safety Alert for missing teen
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police issued a Public Safety Alert Friday evening regarding a missing 13-year-old teen. Police say Zaveion Fletcher, 13, was last seen Friday around 2:15 p.m. near Kekionga Middle School wearing a white shirt, light blue jeans and white shoes. Police described Fletcher as a...
WANE-TV
Crash with buggy kills horse; driver and riders OK
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A car hit a horse-and-buggy northeast of Fort Wayne Wednesday morning. The crash happened at Cuba Road and S.R. 37, about 2 1/2 miles southeast of Grabill, around 7:30 a.m. Police at the scene told WANE 15 that a car was eastbound on S.R....
WANE-TV
Hurricanes, refineries, and gas trends: why we could return to $3 per gallon
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hurricane season is here, as evidenced by Hurricane Ian, which has spread damage across the southeast portion of the United States. However, it has not had an effect in an area we have come to associate hurricanes with: rising gas prices. That’s due to...
WANE-TV
‘I was definitely dying’: local teachers journey with kidney failure
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Young and ready to start her career, 26-year-old Gabby Hollman wanted to teach abroad to help jump start her teaching career. Hollman had no idea what was to come next. At some point during Hollman’s time in Tanzania, East Africa, she was bit by a mosquito....
Comments / 0