Read full article on original website
Related
bioengineer.org
New 3D printing method designed by Stanford engineers promises faster printing with multiple materials
Advancements in 3D printing have made it easier for designers and engineers to customize projects, create physical prototypes at different scales, and produce structures that can’t be made with more traditional manufacturing techniques. But the technology still faces limitations – the process is slow and requires specific materials which, for the most part, must be used one at a time.
bioengineer.org
20 μm-Thick Li6.4La3Zr1.4Ta0.6O12-based flexible solid electrolytes for all-solid-state lithium batteries
They published their work on July. 4th in Energy Material Advances. “The development of high-energy-density and safe all-solid-state lithium batteries employing solid electrolytes is imperative,” said paper author Xiayin Yao, professor with the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). “The cell-level energy density of all-solid-state lithium batteries highly depends on the thickness of solid electrolytes and inorganic solid electrolyte thin film generally show thick and rigid nature.”
bioengineer.org
Active matter, curved spaces: mini robots learn to ‘swim’ on stretchy surfaces
When self-propelling objects interact with each other, interesting phenomena can occur. Birds align with each other when they flock together. People at a concert spontaneously create vortices when they nudge and bump into each other. Fire ants work together to create rafts that float on the water’s surface. When...
bioengineer.org
Optical magic: New flat glass enables optimal visual quality for augmented reality goggles
Columbia engineers invent a flat lens that exclusively focuses light of a selected color—it appears entirely transparent until they shine a beam of light with the correct wavelength onto it, when the glass turns into a lens. New York, NY—September 28, 2022— As anyone who has recently tried out...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bioengineer.org
Drawing data in nanometer scale
Frank Holzenburg, an artist with tens of thousands of followers across his social networking accounts, has attracted attention for his life-like drawings that are smaller than a fingernail. Recently, a method to draw data in an area smaller than 10 nanometers (nm; 1 nm = 1 billionth of a meter) – like drawing a small picture on paper – has been proposed.
bioengineer.org
Ultrasmall VN/Co heterostructure with optimized N active sites anchored in N-doped graphitic nanocarbons for boosting hydrogen evolution
This study is led by Dr. Chen (State Key Laboratory of Inorganic Synthesis and Preparative Chemistry, College of Chemistry, Jilin University). Two big problems of growing to deplete of traditional energy and acute environmental pollution have actuated an ongoing demand relating to the exploitation of sustainable green energy that endorses a global carbon-neutral strategy. Hydrogen fuel, which presents high energy density and non-pollution, has been foreseen as ideal green energy. In current industrial hydrogen production ways, electricity-driven water splitting is one of the most promising sustainable hydrogen production technologies, in which electric power can be converted from solar or wind. The hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) is one important half-rection of water splitting, and its art-of-state electrocatalysts highly depend on Pt and Pt-based noble metal materials with the near-zero onset potential and tiptop HER activity. However, the obvious shortcomings of precious metal electrocatalysts lie in the rare reserves and high prices, which largely restrict commercial applications. Therefore, the top priority is developing noble-metal-free substitutes with cost-effective and comparable catalytic performance for HER.
bioengineer.org
WashU engineer making AI more energy efficient
In 2019, the energy required to train a top-of-the-line artificial intelligence system was more than the energy required to operate five U.S. cars over their entire lifetimes. The situation has only gotten worse. In 2019, the energy required to train a top-of-the-line artificial intelligence system was more than the energy...
bioengineer.org
Phosphate’s electrical signature helps detect important cellular events
Each day, millions of biological processes occur in our body at a cellular level. Studying these processes can help us learn more about how cells function, a field that has continued to intrigue researchers. Recently, however, there has been a new player in this field. A new analytical method—single-molecule detection—has gained momentum due to its success in observing specific, biologically relevant molecules and the processes associated with them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bioengineer.org
Full control of a six-qubit quantum processor in silicon
Researchers at QuTech—a collaboration between the Delft University of Technology and TNO—have engineered a record number of six, silicon-based, spin qubits in a fully interoperable array. Importantly, the qubits can be operated with a low error-rate that is achieved with a new chip design, an automated calibration procedure, and new methods for qubit initialization and readout. These advances will contribute to a scalable quantum computer based on silicon. The results are published in Nature today.
bioengineer.org
Neural net computing in water
Microprocessors in smartphones, computers, and data centers process information by manipulating electrons through solid semiconductors but our brains have a different system. They rely on the manipulation of ions in liquid to process information. Microprocessors in smartphones, computers, and data centers process information by manipulating electrons through solid semiconductors but...
bioengineer.org
New model captures the erratic speed of DNA copying proteins in bacteria
Cell division is fundamental for life, allowing organisms to grow, repair tissues, and reproduce. For a cell to divide, all the DNA inside the cell (the genome) must first be copied, in a process called DNA replication. But the precise dynamics of replisomes – the protein machinery that copies DNA – has been difficult for scientists to determine.
bioengineer.org
From chaos to complex order
Lasers are widely used in everyday life. It can be said that laser technology boosted information processing and medicine development. However, despite their broad application, light propagation in lasers still needs detailed studies to improve fiber cavity design and understand laser physics. Recently, Scientists from the Institute of Physical Chemistry, Polish Academy of Sciences, reported for the first time the recording of the double Hopf bifurcation behavior of the light during the laser operation. Moreover, based on the experimental results and different mathematical models, they reconstructed the observations making it possible to predict such effects in lasers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bioengineer.org
Compostable bioleather offers sustainable solutions for the clothing industry and beyond
New York, NY—September TK, 2022—Since the dawn of the Industrial Revolution, clothing production has been on an unsustainable path. Like most manufacturing, textiles are produced in a linear fashion with a cradle-to-grave model. Fabrics like cotton are farmed, worn, used, then thrown away. The textile industry as a whole is responsible for 10% of global carbon emissions, with leather being especially harmful.
bioengineer.org
Exploring Europa possible with silicon-germanium transistor technology
Europa is more than just one of Jupiter’s many moons – it’s also one of most promising places in the solar system to look for extraterrestrial life. Under 10 kilometers of ice is a liquid water ocean that could sustain life. But with surface temperatures at -180 Celsius and with extreme levels of radiation, it’s also one of the most inhospitable places in the solar system. Exploring Europa could be possible in the coming years thanks to new applications for silicon-germanium transistor technology research at Georgia Tech.
bioengineer.org
WVU engineers bring new life to electronics recycling, address supply chain shortfalls affecting national defense
West Virginia University researchers are resurrecting discarded electronics, recycling electronic waste and recovering minerals from it to make new products critical for national defense. West Virginia University researchers are resurrecting discarded electronics, recycling electronic waste and recovering minerals from it to make new products critical for national defense. Terence Musho,...
bioengineer.org
Physicists take self-assembly to new level by mimicking biology
A team of physicists has created a new way to self-assemble particles—an advance that offers new promise for building complex and innovative materials at the microscopic level. A team of physicists has created a new way to self-assemble particles—an advance that offers new promise for building complex and innovative...
bioengineer.org
Harvard researchers detect the first definitive proof of elusive sea level fingerprints
When ice sheets melt, something strange and highly counterintuitive happens to sea levels. When ice sheets melt, something strange and highly counterintuitive happens to sea levels. It works basically like a seesaw. In the area close to where theses masses of glacial ice melt, ocean levels fall. Yet thousands of...
bioengineer.org
Biomarkers used to track benefits of anti-ageing therapies can be misleading, suggests the ‘Lifespan Machine’
We all grow old and die, but we still don’t know why. Diet, exercise and stress all effect our lifespan, but the underlying processes that drive ageing remain a mystery. Often, we measure age by counting our years since birth and yet our cells know nothing of chronological time—our organs and tissues may age more rapidly or slowly regardless of what we’d expect from counting the number of orbits we tale around the sun.
bioengineer.org
Webb, Hubble capture detailed views of DART impact
Two of NASA’s Great Observatories, the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope, have captured views of a unique NASA experiment designed to intentionally smash a spacecraft into a small asteroid in the world’s first-ever in-space test for planetary defense. These observations of NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) impact mark the first time that Webb and Hubble simultaneously observed the same celestial target.
bioengineer.org
A rapid, highly sensitive method to measure SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater
Wastewater-based epidemiology (WBE) has been shown to be an excellent means of understanding the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in communities. It is now used in multiple areas across the world to track the prevalence of the virus, serving as a proxy for determining the status of COVID-19. Of particular importance is that WBE can be used to estimate the prevalence of COVID-19, including asymptomatic cases. However, one of the major drawbacks of WBE for SARS-CoV-2 has been that the traditional method was not very sensitive, and low viral loads could not be reliably detected.
Comments / 0