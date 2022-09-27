Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian nears Category 5 strength ahead of 'catastrophic' Florida landfall
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian intensified early Wednesday as it approached landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast, gaining top winds of 155 mph — a threshold just shy of the most devastating Category 5 hurricane status. Ian was centered about 25 miles west-northwest of Fort Myers at 2 p.m....
Video shows man rescue cat trapped in Hurricane Ian's storm surge
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - A man braved surging floodwaters to rescue a stranded cat as Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida Wednesday. Video from Mary Beth Ross in Bonita Springs, Florida, shows the man carefully approach the cat and gently carry it to safety. Hurricane Ian struck Florida as a...
Hurricane Ian: Minnesota natives in Florida prepare to ride out storm
(FOX 9) - With Minnesota's harsh winters, it's no surprise Florida is a popular place for Minnesotans to vacation, retire in, and move to. Those who traded the North Star State for the Sunshine State spoke with FOX 9 about how they're preparing for Hurricane Ian. John and Mary Robinson...
Hurricane Ian: Drone video shows devastating damage to Sanibel Causeway
When Ian made landfall on Florida's west coast Wednesday afternoon, it was just shy of a category five hurricane with wind speeds of 150 miles per hour. This drone video of the aftermath shows just some of the devastation. A chunk of the Sanibel Causeway, which connects Sanibel Island to the mainland, fell into the sea, cutting off access to the island. It is currently unclear how many people may be trapped in their homes there.
Hurricane Ian slams Florida's Sanibel Island: timelapse video
Street cameras showed Florida’s Sanibel Island being slammed by high winds and flooding as Hurricane Ian moved ashore on Wednesday afternoon. Credit: City of Sanibel via Storyful.
Minnesota weather: It was the driest September on record in the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Well, if you've spent any time in Minnesota in September over the years, you know we can get and have had just about everything. From high heat and humidity to very gusty winds, plenty of rain, and even some snowflakes. This year though, it's been more...
Tuesday was the last sunset for Minnesota after 7 p.m. until next spring
High pressure is building in from Canada bringing cooler air to the area, with a high on Tuesday topping out at 58 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. For most of the region, highs will be in the 50s or low 60s. Tuesday will also feature plenty of sunshine.
Minnesota Department of Health warns parents after sharp uptick in measles cases
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Health is warning parents to make sure their kids are up-to-date on their immunizations, as the state sees a sharp uptick in measles cases. In a statement on Thursday, the state says it is investigating 13 cases of measles in Minnesota between June...
St. Paul man to run 500 miles to raise money to fight pancreatic cancer
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - For Mark Dowdle, running, much like life, is all about overcoming obstacles, and in about a week, he's going to face his biggest challenge yet. "Satisfied. Determined and really at peace," said Dowdle. Next month, Dowdle is planning to run 500 miles from Springfield,...
Press Bar in St. Cloud owner sentenced to federal prison for arson
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The owner of The Press Bar and Parlor in St. Cloud has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for burning down the establishment in February 2020. Andrew Welsh pleaded guilty in May to one count of arson for intentionally setting fire to the...
Road closures for Twin Cities Marathon weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The 40th anniversary of the Twin Cities Marathon will be raced on Sunday, Oct. 3, with more than 9,000 runners expected to run the 26.2-mile course from Minneapolis to St. Paul. But it's not just the marathon. The weekend includes a full list of events, from...
Construction worker killed in St. Paul after being hit by work truck
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A construction worker is dead after he was struck by a truck at a work site in downtown St. Paul on Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. to the construction site at 7th Street West and Wabasha Street for reports of the incident. At the scene, police and St. Paul Fire medics found a 61-year-old man who has been fatally wounded. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after first responders arrived.
Twin Cities Summer Jam is over due to new Shakopee amphitheater
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Twin Cities Summer Jam is calling it quits. "We have determined that Summer Jam will not be moving forward into 2023," organizers of the multi-day festival said in a social media post, adding "We are sad to see this event go away." Festival organizers said...
