Florida State

fox9.com

Video shows man rescue cat trapped in Hurricane Ian's storm surge

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - A man braved surging floodwaters to rescue a stranded cat as Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida Wednesday. Video from Mary Beth Ross in Bonita Springs, Florida, shows the man carefully approach the cat and gently carry it to safety. Hurricane Ian struck Florida as a...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
fox9.com

Hurricane Ian: Drone video shows devastating damage to Sanibel Causeway

When Ian made landfall on Florida's west coast Wednesday afternoon, it was just shy of a category five hurricane with wind speeds of 150 miles per hour. This drone video of the aftermath shows just some of the devastation. A chunk of the Sanibel Causeway, which connects Sanibel Island to the mainland, fell into the sea, cutting off access to the island. It is currently unclear how many people may be trapped in their homes there.
SANIBEL, FL
Jacksonville, FL
fox9.com

Road closures for Twin Cities Marathon weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The 40th anniversary of the Twin Cities Marathon will be raced on Sunday, Oct. 3, with more than 9,000 runners expected to run the 26.2-mile course from Minneapolis to St. Paul. But it's not just the marathon. The weekend includes a full list of events, from...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Construction worker killed in St. Paul after being hit by work truck

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A construction worker is dead after he was struck by a truck at a work site in downtown St. Paul on Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. to the construction site at 7th Street West and Wabasha Street for reports of the incident. At the scene, police and St. Paul Fire medics found a 61-year-old man who has been fatally wounded. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after first responders arrived.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Twin Cities Summer Jam is over due to new Shakopee amphitheater

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Twin Cities Summer Jam is calling it quits. "We have determined that Summer Jam will not be moving forward into 2023," organizers of the multi-day festival said in a social media post, adding "We are sad to see this event go away." Festival organizers said...
SHAKOPEE, MN

