SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After dumping over a foot of rain over east central Florida hurricane Ian is on the move. Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm earlier today as it moved near Orland and Daytona beach. As it emerged out over the Atlantic it has once again strengthened to a cat. 1 hurricane with winds of 75 mph. The same trough that turned Ian into Charlotte Harbor is now going to swing the storm into the coast of S. Carolina with wind gusts up to 100 mph by Friday afternoon or evening.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO