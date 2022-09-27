Read full article on original website
Ex-NSA worker charged with trying to sell US secrets
DENVER (AP) — A former National Security Agency employee from Colorado is accused of trying to sell classified information to a hostile foreign government in an attempt to pay off his debts and “help balance” the world’s scales, according to court documents released Thursday. But while...
Ian death toll at 13, DeSantis talks infrastructure
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - The vast majority of the damage from Hurricane Ian occurred in Ft. Myers, but Gov. Ron DeSantis says that Ian has wreaked havoc across the state of Florida. The storm has resulted in 13 deaths across the state thus far. Two of those deaths are here in Sarasota.
People trapped, 2.5 million without power in the wake of Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. It’s now aiming for the Atlantic Coast as a tropical storm.
Ian strengthens back to a hurricane and heading to South Carolina
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After dumping over a foot of rain over east central Florida hurricane Ian is on the move. Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm earlier today as it moved near Orland and Daytona beach. As it emerged out over the Atlantic it has once again strengthened to a cat. 1 hurricane with winds of 75 mph. The same trough that turned Ian into Charlotte Harbor is now going to swing the storm into the coast of S. Carolina with wind gusts up to 100 mph by Friday afternoon or evening.
“Search and rescue remains a top priority,” - FEMA
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Hurricane Ian is dumping rain and threatening a historically dangerous storm surge on Florida’s Gulf Coast. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday morning that it is ready to respond to the potentially devastating major hurricane. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said, “Search and rescue remains...
Missing someone after Ian? Here’s where to ask for help.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you have been unable to contact someone you love in Florida following Hurricane Ian, you can request help and a welfare check. You can fill out the form on Florida’s Division of Emergency Management’s website. While many Floridians were able to evacuate safely, some decided or were forced to shelter in place.
Hurricane Ian weakens as it moves northeast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian continues it’s slow march across Florida, approaching Orlando Thursday morning after wrecking Southwest Florida on Wednesday. At 2 a.m., the center of Hurricane Ian was about 55 miles south-southeast of Orlando and moving toward the northeast at 9 mph. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 75 mph with higher gusts.
WATCH: Hurricane hunter shares video of flight into Hurricane Ian before Florida landfall
(Gray News) - The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration sent a plane on a rough flight into Hurricane Ian to collect data on Wednesday morning. A video shared by hurricane hunter and engineer Nick Underwood showed what was a turbulent flight for the crew operating the instruments inside the aircraft.
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
(Gray News) - Hurricane Ian has made landfall in southwestern Florida. Gray Television station WWSB in Sarasota is providing live coverage of the storm. Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
NHC calls Ian extremely dangerous, wind speeds near category 5
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian is headed toward the Suncoast with battering winds approaching 155 mph, nearing Category 5 strength. The 11 a.m. update of the storm shows the potential for dangerous storm surge and high winds that could cause catastrophic damage. The storm surge now could also affect South Carolina and Georgia after Ian crosses the state.
Ian, now a tropical storm, heads to Carolinas
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents across the Suncoast have been cleaning up their homes and helping their neighbors. The storm will head out into the Atlantic, then curve to the northwest making a second landfall in South Carolina. A hurricane warning is in place for the entire coastline of South Carolina.
10 AM Update - Power being restored on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 10 AM Thursday, power has been restored to over 32,000 homes in Sarasota County, and over 28,000 people in Manatee County. Power is still out in most of Hardee, Desoto, Charlotte, and Lee counties. As Tropical Storm Ian moves into eastern Florida, some customers...
LANDFALL: Ian comes ashore at Cayo Costa
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian, one of the largest and post powerful hurricanes Southwest Florida has ever seen, made landfall shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday near Sanibel and Captiva Island, pummeling Charlotte and South Sarasota counties. The National Hurricane Center, using NOAA Doppler radar imagery indicated the eye of...
Ian, now a Cat 2, lingers over Florida
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian has now weakened to a Category 2 storm but is still causing strong gusts of wind. The storm is moving across Central Florida toward the Atlantic. In its wake, Ian has left not only catastrophic flooding behind in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties, it is also leaving potential for pop-up tornadoes.
Millions without power as Ian weakens to Category 1
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian has now weakened to a Category 1 storm and will continue to weaken overnight. Between the Florida utility companies, it is estimated close to 2 million households are without power in the state. The storm is moving across Central Florida toward the Atlantic. In...
FP&L works to restore power as outages grow statewide
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Ian treks across Florida, more power outages are being reported. That number is over 400,000 in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. FP&L says crews are restoring power in between weather bands as conditions allow. By 6 p.m., Wednesday, more than 232,670 customers were without...
