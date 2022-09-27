Read full article on original website
WVU engineers bring new life to electronics recycling, address supply chain shortfalls affecting national defense
West Virginia University researchers are resurrecting discarded electronics, recycling electronic waste and recovering minerals from it to make new products critical for national defense.
NHGRI project creates new educational materials for sickle cell disease community
New educational materials to help the sickle cell disease community learn about gene therapies for the disease are now available from researchers at the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), part of the National Institutes of Health.
Compostable bioleather offers sustainable solutions for the clothing industry and beyond
New York, NY—September TK, 2022—Since the dawn of the Industrial Revolution, clothing production has been on an unsustainable path. Like most manufacturing, textiles are produced in a linear fashion with a cradle-to-grave model. Fabrics like cotton are farmed, worn, used, then thrown away. The textile industry as a whole is responsible for 10% of global carbon emissions, with leather being especially harmful.
Researchers awarded grant to study organic forage production
Researchers from the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture have received a grant to study native warm-season perennial grasses for organic livestock feed production. The $750,000 grant from the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture will fund four years of research for Sindhu Jagadamma, associate professor of soil science in the Department of Biosystems Engineering and Soil Science.
Biomarkers used to track benefits of anti-ageing therapies can be misleading, suggests the ‘Lifespan Machine’
We all grow old and die, but we still don’t know why. Diet, exercise and stress all effect our lifespan, but the underlying processes that drive ageing remain a mystery. Often, we measure age by counting our years since birth and yet our cells know nothing of chronological time—our organs and tissues may age more rapidly or slowly regardless of what we’d expect from counting the number of orbits we tale around the sun.
Low awareness of kidney disease remains a challenge for clinical trial recruitment
Among 80 participants of the NKF Patient Network, a national US kidney disease registry, 60% were not aware of their kidney function level.
Newly discovered protein could be used to produce life-saving antifungals
Like bacteria, yeasts are found everywhere, even in and around our bodies. And, as with bacteria, you can become infected by yeasts and become ill. Yeasts infect about 150 million people a year and kill about 1.7 million, especially those who are immunocompromised.
Researchers develop non-invasive blood glucose monitoring process
As a child, Maria Valero witnessed her diabetic father prick his finger several times a day to draw blood and check his glucose levels using an electronic monitor. She was concerned about the invasive and painful process but was also curious about the technology behind the device.
New PET tracer shows promise for uPAR-targeted therapy of neuroendocrine neoplasms
Reston, VA—A novel PET radiotracer can accurately assess the presence of a biomarker that indicates the level of tumor aggressiveness in neuroendocrine neoplasms (NENs). According to research published in the September issue of The Journal of Nuclear Medicine, the detection of the biomarker provides useful information for physicians to provide personalized care for patients with NENs and may also serve as a potential target for peptide radionuclide therapy (PRRT) for NEN patients.
MRI findings in opioid-exposed fetuses show smaller brain size
Leesburg, VA, September 28, 2022—According to an open-access Editor's Choice article in ARRS' American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), third-trimester fetuses with in utero opioid exposure exhibited multiple smaller 2D biometric measurements of the brain, as well as altered fetal physiology, on investigational MRI.
ECNU Review of Education special issue provides a comparative perspective on teacher education in China, Canada, and beyond
Emerging as a discipline in the early twentieth century, comparative education serves to scrutinize various education systems, such as those of different nations, through a comparative lens. However, in an age of rapid globalization, scholars note that an “exclusively national” view of comparative education studies has become outdated. Instead of borrowing or linear comparison, there has never been a better time than the present to re-examine our educational systems, policies, and practices, looking into the complexity and tensions associated with our social and educational reality caused by the global-national-local impacts.
Scientists create ‘non-psychedelic’ compound with same anti-depressant effect
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., September 23, 2022 – While illegal for recreational use, psychedelic drugs are showing great promise as treatments for severe depression and anxiety, as well as alcohol addiction and other conditions. Some advocates and scientists believe the actual psychedelic trip – hallucinations and profound emotional experiences– is what leads to long-lasting therapeutic effects. Other scientists speculate that if the ‘trip’ could be eliminated from such drugs, then only the therapeutic effects might remain. Researchers at UNC-Chapel Hill, UC San Francisco, Yale, Duke, and Stanford have taken a major step toward answering that question.
Acetaminophen (paracetamol) use during pregnancy may be associated with sleep and attentional problems in offspring at age 3, according to U.S. cohort study
Acetaminophen (paracetamol) use during pregnancy may be associated with sleep and attentional problems in offspring at age 3, according to U.S. cohort study.
The share of female managers in finance has increased but their earnings are still lagging far behind male managers
The share of women managers in finance has significantly increased in Finland, but their earnings have not caught up with those of men, shows Saara Vaahtoniemi's doctoral dissertation in the field of economics.
Combi-seq: a leap forward for personalized cancer therapy
Each year, around 10 million lives around the world are cut short by cancer. While the last century of research has seen the number of approved anticancer drugs grow by leaps and bounds, the sheer diversity of disease forms and patient responses often defeats treatment strategies. The next revolution in anti-cancer therapeutics is likely to arrive in the form of drug combinations tailored specifically to a patient’s own, unique tumour cells.
Erkki Ruoslahti wins America’s top biomedical research award
LA JOLLA, CALIF. – Sept 28, 2022 – Distinguished Professor Emeritus Erkki Ruoslahti, M.D., Ph.D., has been announced as one of three winners of the Albert Lasker Basic Medical Research Award, the most prestigious American award for biomedical research, for his transformational research leading to the discovery of the cell adhesion receptors now known as integrins.
New 3D printing method designed by Stanford engineers promises faster printing with multiple materials
Advancements in 3D printing have made it easier for designers and engineers to customize projects, create physical prototypes at different scales, and produce structures that can’t be made with more traditional manufacturing techniques. But the technology still faces limitations – the process is slow and requires specific materials which, for the most part, must be used one at a time.
Immune function remodeled by mitochondrial shape
**EMBARGOED TILL WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28, AT 11 A.M. EST**. A new study focused on the immune system’s Th17 cells suggests that the shape and function of their mitochondria (the powerhouse of cells) is important in autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, such as multiple sclerosis. T helper 17 (Th17) cells are a type of CD4+ T immune cell, which collectively help make antibodies, activate enemy-eating cells and recruit more soldiers to the battlefront.
Neural net computing in water
Microprocessors in smartphones, computers, and data centers process information by manipulating electrons through solid semiconductors but our brains have a different system. They rely on the manipulation of ions in liquid to process information.
Seeing antibiotics in action inside a pathogenic bacterium
Every living cell relies on proteins in order to function and the process of protein synthesis – translation – is critical for survival. Bacteria are no exception, with molecular machines involved in translation being one of the most common targets for antibiotics.
