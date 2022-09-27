Dreyer’s initiates temporary shutdown & layoffs starting Nov. 23

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In a letter issued to Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, Inc., announced they will have two temporary partial shutdowns of its plant starting Nov. 23.

Temporary plant shutdowns will last a total of 14 days, the first beginning Nov. 23, with affected employees expected to return on Dec. 2, according to a press release.

The second temporary plant shutdown is scheduled to begin Dec. 24, and employees are expected to return on Jan. 2, Dreyer’s officials said.

Some of the employees of the plant located at 7301 District Blvd. are represented by the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 501, according to officials.





Dreyer’s says there are no bumping rights for any employees.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, bumping rights are classified as the rights of workers with greater seniority whose jobs are abolished to replace (bump) workers with less seniority so that the worker who ultimately loses his/her job is not the worker whose job was abolished.

For further information on the scheduled temporary layoffs. contact Human Resources Manager Kelly Hupp at Kelly.Hupp@us.nestle.com or 661-531-7740.

