Rochester Rundown: Toddler hurt in shootout, retired RPD officer killed, drugs found in Pittsford pizza shop
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s seven stories are: […]
whcuradio.com
Cortland man facing two felonies after pawning stolen equipment
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) -A Cortland man faces two felonies. Cortland City Police Officers arrested Matthew Kehn Tuesday in relation to a larceny at a construction site earlier this month. A large ground tamper valued at $1620 was stolen at 11 Church Street and later located at a pawn shop. Authorities say Kehn falsified records and sold it there for $400. He is charged with possession of stolen property and falsifying records. He will appear in City Court at a later date.
Man arrested after officers find loaded handgun outside Syracuse night club, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was arrested outside a Syracuse night club after officers found he had a loaded handgun, police said. The gun had one round in the chamber and 22 rounds in the magazine, police said. Lashawn J. Dixon, 44, of Syracuse, was arrested Sept. 17...
WKTV
Man assaulted while waiting for bus outside Sangertown Square; suspect arrested
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of assaulting someone who was waiting at the bus stop outside Sangertown Square in New Hartford Thursday evening. The victim told police he was waiting for a bus around 4:30 p.m. when a man approached and assaulted him. After getting a description of the suspect, officers were able to find him on Commercial Drive. When the officers tried to stop the man he ran away but only made it a short distance before he was taken into custody.
informnny.com
New Hartford PD want to ID suspects in Criminal Investigation
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people in an ongoing criminal investigation. If you can identify the individuals shown in the images here, please contact Investigator Spinella with the New Hartford Police Department at 315-724-7111. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester police respond to two crashes on Friday morning, one driver arrested for DWI
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police responded to two crashes on Friday morning. No one was seriously injured in either crash. Police said a drunk driver crashed into a tree in Rochester, then tried to make a run for it at around 1:45 a.m. on Sherman Street. Officers said they...
Camillus mom accused of abuse appears in court
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Camillus mom accused of abusing her son appeared in Onondaga County Court late Friday morning. 44-year-old Susan Orendorf did not speak in court and did not answer questions from NewsChannel 9 on the way out of the building. Orendorf’s attorney, Melissa Swartz, did not provide a comment on her client’s […]
whcuradio.com
UPDATE: Missing Ithaca woman found, says police
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Police Department says Marie Jackson has been located safely. ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are looking for a missing person. 72-year-old Marie Jackson was last seen leaving her house after six o’clock last evening. It’s not known in which direction she went. Jackson has dementia, and police say her safety is at risk. Jackson is a Black woman, five-11 in height and weighing about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink hat. No other clothing description is available.
New York State Man Allegedly Drives Minivan Through Salon After Dispute
Police say a domestic dispute was the reason a New York state man drove his vehicle through a business late Tuesday night. The building suffered heavy damage, as police the minivan the suspect was driving crashed through front window. Officials also say the suspect was intoxicated at the time of the incident.
Police identify victim of murder on Pearce Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police have identified a woman found dead on Pearce Street last Saturday evening. 65-year-old Mary Simzer of Rochester was found dead around 11 p.m. on September 24 in an alley off N. Plymouth Ave. Investigators later determined Simzer was the victim of a homicide. The investigation is continuing and officers […]
Woman arrested for attempted robbery in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been arrested after she attempted to steal property from an Ithaca business before fleeing the scene, according to the Ithaca Police Department. Jennifer Conkin, 48, of Ithaca, was arrested on September 29, 2022, after police responded to the 200 block of N Meadow Street for a report of […]
2 charged, 1 pleads not guilty, after 3-year-old struck in Rochester shootout
"I hear 'bring the national guard in all the time' but the national guard has another job, they're not police officers.'"
Missing Ithaca woman found safe
The Ithaca Police Department report that the woman that had been missing has been safely located.
Solvay murder suspect claims self-defense: Victim with gun lunged at me
Solvay, N.Y. — A man charged with fatally shooting a man inside a Solvay home told police the man lunged at him during a fight when he shot him several times, according to court documents. He also told detectives the man pulled the gun on him and the two...
Former Central NY bank employee charged with stealing $14,000 from customer
North Syracuse, N.Y. — A former Solvay Bank employee has been arrested after troopers say he took $14,000 from a customer’s accounts. A 72-year-old customer of the bank branch at 628 S. Main St. in North Syracuse reported the money missing from several accounts on Sept. 15, according to a state police news release Thursday.
WKTV
New Hartford police: Man drove minivan into nail salon over domestic dispute
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A New Hartford nail salon was destroyed Tuesday night after police say a man intentionally drove his minivan through the building while drunk. New Hartford police and New York Mills Fire Department were called to Spa Point Nails in the Orchard Plaza on Clinton Street around 10:20 p.m. after receiving a report of a vehicle hitting the building. When officers arrived, they saw 53-year-old Wenzhi Hong, of Clinton, actively driving inside the business, destroying the interior.
WHEC TV-10
Syracuse man in custody for carrying a loaded gun into airport security
Update: A man was arrested on Tuesday after he entered the security checkpoint at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport with a firearm. At about 4:15 a.m. Alfonso Davis, 56, of Syracuse, entered the security checkpoint and set the metal detector alarm off. Inspection revealed that he had loaded 9mm pistol hidden inside a sling on his arm.
Syracuse Woman Released from Hospital and Immediately Arrested
A Central New York woman was released from the hospital and immediately arrested after the accident that put her into the hospital. Police say that 38-year-old Heather J. Wills of Syracuse allegedly caused the September 12, 2022 crash in Van Buren, New York that resulted in the hospitalization of two others, including a 15-year-old.
2 Syracuse men found with handgun and Taco Bell bag filled with drugs, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two Syracuse men were arrested after a traffic stop during which officers found a handgun and a bag of drugs, police said. The officers found 90 glassine envelopes of fentanyl in a Taco Bell bag along with a stolen handgun, according to a Syracuse Police Department post on its Facebook page Wednesday.
WHEC TV-10
Police release name of woman found killed in alley near Fulton Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police have identified the woman found killed in an alley on Saturday. The major crimes unit is not saying how 65-year-old Mary Simzer died but this is a murder investigation. It happened in the area of Fulton Avenue and Pearce Street. Simzer was found around 11 p.m.
