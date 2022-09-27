ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

whcuradio.com

Cortland man facing two felonies after pawning stolen equipment

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) -A Cortland man faces two felonies. Cortland City Police Officers arrested Matthew Kehn Tuesday in relation to a larceny at a construction site earlier this month. A large ground tamper valued at $1620 was stolen at 11 Church Street and later located at a pawn shop. Authorities say Kehn falsified records and sold it there for $400. He is charged with possession of stolen property and falsifying records. He will appear in City Court at a later date.
CORTLAND, NY
WKTV

Man assaulted while waiting for bus outside Sangertown Square; suspect arrested

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of assaulting someone who was waiting at the bus stop outside Sangertown Square in New Hartford Thursday evening. The victim told police he was waiting for a bus around 4:30 p.m. when a man approached and assaulted him. After getting a description of the suspect, officers were able to find him on Commercial Drive. When the officers tried to stop the man he ran away but only made it a short distance before he was taken into custody.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
informnny.com

New Hartford PD want to ID suspects in Criminal Investigation

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people in an ongoing criminal investigation. If you can identify the individuals shown in the images here, please contact Investigator Spinella with the New Hartford Police Department at 315-724-7111. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Camillus mom accused of abuse appears in court

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Camillus mom accused of abusing her son appeared in Onondaga County Court late Friday morning. 44-year-old Susan Orendorf did not speak in court and did not answer questions from NewsChannel 9 on the way out of the building. Orendorf’s attorney, Melissa Swartz, did not provide a comment on her client’s […]
CAMILLUS, NY
whcuradio.com

UPDATE: Missing Ithaca woman found, says police

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Police Department says Marie Jackson has been located safely. ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are looking for a missing person. 72-year-old Marie Jackson was last seen leaving her house after six o’clock last evening. It’s not known in which direction she went. Jackson has dementia, and police say her safety is at risk. Jackson is a Black woman, five-11 in height and weighing about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink hat. No other clothing description is available.
ITHACA, NY
News 8 WROC

Police identify victim of murder on Pearce Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police have identified a woman found dead on Pearce Street last Saturday evening. 65-year-old Mary Simzer of Rochester was found dead around 11 p.m. on September 24 in an alley off N. Plymouth Ave. Investigators later determined Simzer was the victim of a homicide. The investigation is continuing and officers […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Woman arrested for attempted robbery in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been arrested after she attempted to steal property from an Ithaca business before fleeing the scene, according to the Ithaca Police Department. Jennifer Conkin, 48, of Ithaca, was arrested on September 29, 2022, after police responded to the 200 block of N Meadow Street for a report of […]
ITHACA, NY
WKTV

New Hartford police: Man drove minivan into nail salon over domestic dispute

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A New Hartford nail salon was destroyed Tuesday night after police say a man intentionally drove his minivan through the building while drunk. New Hartford police and New York Mills Fire Department were called to Spa Point Nails in the Orchard Plaza on Clinton Street around 10:20 p.m. after receiving a report of a vehicle hitting the building. When officers arrived, they saw 53-year-old Wenzhi Hong, of Clinton, actively driving inside the business, destroying the interior.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WHEC TV-10

Syracuse man in custody for carrying a loaded gun into airport security

Update: A man was arrested on Tuesday after he entered the security checkpoint at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport with a firearm. At about 4:15 a.m. Alfonso Davis, 56, of Syracuse, entered the security checkpoint and set the metal detector alarm off. Inspection revealed that he had loaded 9mm pistol hidden inside a sling on his arm.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Syracuse Woman Released from Hospital and Immediately Arrested

A Central New York woman was released from the hospital and immediately arrested after the accident that put her into the hospital. Police say that 38-year-old Heather J. Wills of Syracuse allegedly caused the September 12, 2022 crash in Van Buren, New York that resulted in the hospitalization of two others, including a 15-year-old.
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police release name of woman found killed in alley near Fulton Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police have identified the woman found killed in an alley on Saturday. The major crimes unit is not saying how 65-year-old Mary Simzer died but this is a murder investigation. It happened in the area of Fulton Avenue and Pearce Street. Simzer was found around 11 p.m.
ROCHESTER, NY

