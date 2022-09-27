McDonald’s teams up with streetwear label to launch adult Happy Meals

McDonald’s is teaming up with a streetwear brand to create a new line of Happy Meals for grownups.

The giant burger chain’s new “Happy Meal for the adults” — designed by Cactus Plant Flea Market, which has also done projects with the likes of Kanye West and Pharrell Williams — will feature a choice of food items as well as toy surprises.

Customers can choose between a Big Mac and 10 pieces of Chicken McNuggets, adding fries and a drink to make it a combo. As for toys included in the Happy Meal , customers can expect Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie, or Cactus Buddy.

The new Happy Meals will be available from Oct. 3 in stores, drive thru, and via the McDonald’s app, according to a company spokesperson.

“We’re reigniting a new generation’s love for our food and the brand,” said Tariq Hassan, the chief marketing and customer experience officer at McDonald’s USA.

The box will have a signature CPFM figurine like Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie, or Cactus Buddy. McDonald's

Customers who get the box will be entered in a draw to win exclusive merchandise including custom items like T-shirts, a Grimace Chair and more. The brand will also be offering a limited-edition line of merch through their website and the McDonald’s App.

Cactus Plant Flea Market’s popularity has soared in the last few years with hoodies from the brand selling for as much as $1,000 on the online marketplace StockX.

The brand’s website initially posted backstage photos of Pharrell. He was seen wearing the label’s expectedly hard to find ‘Earth First’ hoodie. In 2016, Chance The Rapper posted an Instagram photo with Drake and Kanye where the latter was spotted wearing a long-sleeved shirt that said CPFM Adult Films.

McDonald’s has leveraged celebrity partnerships and collaborations for years, too. Its ‘Accelerating the Arches’ growth strategy, introduced in 2020, aims its core menu at a new generation of fans, a spokesperson said. Past projects include Famous Orders, Menu Hacks and Camp McDonald’s.