Tom Brady thanks Bills’ Ken Dorsey for tablet-throwing temper tantrum

Tom Brady is happy he’s not alone.

When Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey threw a tablet-smashing tantrum as time ran out on Josh Allen and the rest of the unit in a loss to the Dolphins on Sunday, Brady found himself some company.

“I’m not the only adult in the entire league that’s throwing temper tantrums,” Brady said on his SiriusXM podcast “ Let’s Go! ” this week. “So thank you, Ken, for taking me off the hook.”

Bills OC Ken Dorsey was not happy at the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/F7Jp5IMlFP — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 25, 2022

The 45-year-old Brady has been known to smash a tablet or two during his playing days — including last Sunday, when he went into Incredible Hulk mode on the devices during an eventual win against the division-rival Saints — and saw a kindred spirit.

“I know exactly what he was feeling,” Brady continued. “Absolutely. Well, there’s so much emotion. You feel like you’re in a battle out there and it’s a physical battle and it’s just so, I mean, you’ve got to get the emotion out and I know it should be poised and yeah, there’s moments and sometimes it just boils over. I’d rather have it boil over on the sideline than on the field, you know?

“And sometimes it’s a little bit of both. … Sometimes our emotions get the best of us and you’ve got to live with it for the rest of your life. So that’s OK. It’s better to have that feeling and emotion because it feels like you’re alive. You know, you could be dead and not feel anything. So I choose to be alive and feel everything.”

Tom Brady is happy to have Ken Dorsey aboard in the tablet tantrum club. YouTube

Ken Dorsey became Bills’ offensive coordinator after Brian Daboll departed for the Giants head coaching job. Getty Images

Dorsey, who starred at quarterback at the University of Miami, was promoted to offensive coordinator for the Bills in the offseason by head coach Sean McDermott, after Brian Daboll departed to become head coach of the Giants .