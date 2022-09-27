ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Hayden Panettiere’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

Hayden Panettiere has had quite the career — and her personal life has been just as captivating. The Golden Globe-nominated actress started modeling at 5 months old and appeared in her first commercial when she was 11 months old. Her big break came in 1994 when she began playing Sarah Roberts on One Life to Live at […]
CELEBRITIES
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
74K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy