Abilene, TX

GALLERY: Cooking fire spreads, injures 1 in North Abilene

By Karley Cross
 3 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – One person was taken to the hospital for care after a cooking fire went awry Tuesday afternoon in North Abilene. Luckily, quick action was taken by an Abilene Fire Department (AFD) ladder truck.

AFD alerted the public to the fire just before 2:00 p.m., via a Facebook post . In the post, AFD was sure to commend the responding fire crews for taking quick action.

It was a ladder truck that attacked the fire, something AFD said was out of the norm, “ Seeing a ladder truck pump water isn’t something that happens everyday!

KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that the fire in the 1100 block of Ash Street first began as a cooking fire, but quickly spread to the house’s attic space.

In the process, one person living at the home was injured and was taken to a nearby hospital.

More details on this fire have not yet been released, nor has the condition of the fire victim. Check back with BigCountryHomepage.com for latest details and more local news.

Susan Mary Englerth
3d ago

I am so grateful for these brave firefighters. The Abilene fire department stopped a fire from spreading, a few months ago, that was a few houses down from me. God bless our first responders.🙏🏼

