The House Jan. 6 panel postpones this week's hearing due to Hurricane Ian

Trump begs for donations from Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Ian wreaks destruction across Florida
Donald Trump turned to social media to plead for donations to his political campaign as parts of Florida began rescue and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. Speaking in a video on Wednesday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, southern Florida, the former president pleaded for donations to his Save America PAC ahead of a fundraising deadline.
Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins
A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
NME
Watch Lizzo make history by playing the Library Of Congress’ 200-year-old crystal flute
Lizzo has made history by becoming the first person in two centuries to play the Library of Congress’ 200-year-old crystal flute. The huge moment took place last night (September 27) at Lizzo’s Washington, DC show where she played the flute which was originally owned by the fourth president of the United States, James Madison.
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Sharon Kennedy: Trump’s 'bus and dump' solution to migrants
When Mr. Trump was president, he suggested a simple solution to the immigration crisis at our southern border. According to Miles Taylor, the former Chief of Staff in the Department of Homeland Security, Trump wanted the immigrants “bused to and dumped in” sanctuary cities throughout Democratic states. Apparently, his reasoning was that if Democrats were so concerned about the welfare of migrants, they might as well receive the worst of the lot. Trump ordered the DHS...
Nevada prison escape, resignation raises political stakes
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The head of Nevada’s Department of Corrections resigned Friday at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak in the wake of a prison escape by a convicted bombmaker that went unnoticed for four days. The escapee, who was serving a life sentence for a 2007 murder in an explosion outside a Las Vegas Strip resort, was captured Wednesday night. Sisolak said in a statement Friday he “requested and received Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels’ resignation, effective immediately.” Six other officers were placed on administrative leave. The embarrassing chain of events has put a spotlight on chronic staffing shortages at prisons throughout Nevada against a high-stakes political backdrop in the western battleground state a month before the November elections.
Shayne Looper: No angst over declining political clout
What changes would the Republican Party make if Christians, who have been a key bloc within their base, could no longer deliver enough votes to compete with Democrats for national offices? How would the party react to a 12 percent drop in giving from Christian donors over the next decade? Would they stick with the Christians? We may find out. The number of Americans who identify as Christian has declined by 12 percent in just a decade....
Rachel Brougham: Is our democracy dying?
Imagine the following scenarios. We have an election. But long before we even cast our vote, the current president starts to cast doubt in the process. He encourages his followers to act as watchmen at election sites, and report anything they feel suspicious. Carry guns if they must, who cares if they are intimidating. ...
