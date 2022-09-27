ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The House Jan. 6 panel postpones this week's hearing due to Hurricane Ian

By FARNOUSH AMIRI, MARY CLARE JALONICK, Associated Press
wvtm13.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins

A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
OK! Magazine

Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea

Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
POTUS
The Sault News

Sharon Kennedy: Trump’s 'bus and dump' solution to migrants

When Mr. Trump was president, he suggested a simple solution to the immigration crisis at our southern border. According to Miles Taylor, the former Chief of Staff in the Department of Homeland Security, Trump wanted the immigrants “bused to and dumped in” sanctuary cities throughout Democratic states. Apparently, his reasoning was that if Democrats were so concerned about the welfare of migrants, they might as well receive the worst of the lot. Trump ordered the DHS...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Nevada prison escape, resignation raises political stakes

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The head of Nevada’s Department of Corrections resigned Friday at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak in the wake of a prison escape by a convicted bombmaker that went unnoticed for four days. The escapee, who was serving a life sentence for a 2007 murder in an explosion outside a Las Vegas Strip resort, was captured Wednesday night. Sisolak said in a statement Friday he “requested and received Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels’ resignation, effective immediately.” Six other officers were placed on administrative leave. The embarrassing chain of events has put a spotlight on chronic staffing shortages at prisons throughout Nevada against a high-stakes political backdrop in the western battleground state a month before the November elections.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
The Daily Reporter

Shayne Looper: No angst over declining political clout

What changes would the Republican Party make if Christians, who have been a key bloc within their base, could no longer deliver enough votes to compete with Democrats for national offices? How would the party react to a 12 percent drop in giving from Christian donors over the next decade? Would they stick with the Christians? We may find out. The number of Americans who identify as Christian has declined by 12 percent in just a decade....
RELIGION
Petoskey News Review

Rachel Brougham: Is our democracy dying?

Imagine the following scenarios. We have an election. But long before we even cast our vote, the current president starts to cast doubt in the process. He encourages his followers to act as watchmen at election sites, and report anything they feel suspicious. Carry guns if they must, who cares if they are intimidating. ...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy