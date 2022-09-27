Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
At 18, he delivered New Milford's mail from his Camaro. 48 years later, he's retiring
NEW MILFORD — In the mid-1970s, town residents may have seen Patrick Costello delivering mail on rural roads from his own car — a 1969 red Chevrolet Camaro. "You sit in the middle of your seat and use your left foot for the gas pedal and your left hand to drive," said Costello, a New Milford resident and post office employee. "Then you pull up to the mail boxes, which are all on the right hand side, and you stick the mail inside."
MOOSE ON THE LOOSE: Viewer video shows towering animal at John Jay High in East Fishkill
A viewer video taken overnight Thursday shows a massive moose at a high school in East Fishkill.
New York YIMBY
Construction Breaks Ground on The Crossings at Fairfield Metro Center in Connecticut
Accurate, a New Jersey-based developer, recently celebrated the commencement of construction for The Crossings at the Fairfield Metro Center in Fairfield, Connecticut. The complex will include five residential buildings, 357 apartments, a new 118-key hotel, more than 20,000 square feet of retail space, roughly 50,000 square feet of office space, and parking areas for residents and guests.
Officer declared a hero for rescue during Stamford fire Thursday
They say three officers rescued five people from the home. One of the officers was Heriberto Perez.
LOOK: Sculptors build largest sand castle in Conn. at Candlewood Lake
NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Building a sand castle is a fun, easygoing activity on the beach — for most people. But, two sculptors stepped up the game and broke records by creating the largest sand castle in Connecticut. Acclaimed sculptors Kevin Lane of New Milford and Dan Anderson of Destin, Florida built a 15-foot-tall […]
You Can Buy Your Own Connecticut Island for $4M
Connecticut produces over 200,000 bushels of oysters, and they are considered to be among some of the world's finest. Do you go to both the Milford and Norwalk Oyster Festivals? Have you legally changed your name to Blue Point? Got $4,000,000? You can buy an island in Branford and live among 78 acres of oyster beds.
greenwichsentinel.com
Michael Spezzano, Jr. – A Greenwich Legend
“Mike Spezzano is a legend”. These were the words our CEO and President, Frank Gaudio, said to me upon asking me to write this biography on Michael. And Frank knows legends-go anywhere in the tristate area with him and it’s guaranteed someone’s going to stop and ask “Hey, aren’t you the guy from the billboards?”…
The Castle, Black Rock has grand opening on Fairfield Ave in Bridgeport
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to welcome the restaurant to Black Rock.
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
Connecticut Foodshare mobile food pantry program resumes following pandemic pause
Connecticut Foodshare says its crucial mobile food pantry program is finally returning to the way it operated pre-pandemic.
NewsTimes
Torrington's Celebrate Belonging held on Main Street
TORRINGTON — The Be Ready Project's second Celebrate Belonging event shut down Main Street Thursday afternoon, as more than 30 agencies gathered to provide information and support for their community. Judy Kobylarz-Dillard, founder of the Be Ready Project, organized the event, which is intended to bring families and individuals...
Whatever Floats Your Boat – New Milford Road Blocked by Sea Vessel
Yes, that is what it appears to be, a boat blocking a New Milford road. This picture was taken on Monday (9/26/22) by Brittany Mosimann at around 11 am. I spoke to Brittany's mom Allison who was in the car, she told me the following:. "It was about an hour...
Deadly (For Deer) Hemorrhagic Disease Confirmed in Goshen, Kent, E. Haddam
I got bit by sand flies every time that I went to Hammonasset. Damn, their bite hurt. I have it better than white-tailed deer in Goshen, Kent, and East Haddam though, I survived the sand fly bites, but they didn't. Have you come across dead deer lately? Recent deer die-offs...
NewsTimes
Crumbl Cookies opens fifth Connecticut location in Milford
Crumbl Cookies, the fast-growing, Tik Tok-viral cookie brand, has opened its fifth Connecticut location in Milford. The store opened Thursday, Sept. 22 on 1642b Boston Post Road after announcing the store's opening back in Nov. 2021. The new location follows recent openings around the state: a Fairfield location, which opened Aug. 12; a North Haven store, which opened July 15; and another in Danbury, which debuted May 20.
wiltonbulletin.com
Some Connecticut hospitals at risk of flooding in hurricanes, study shows
A new study that investigates the flooding risks to hospitals within a mile of the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts during category 1-4 storms highlights concerns with at least a few facilities along Connecticut's shoreline. The study, conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health and Boston University, found that even...
Video shows moose on the loose in Connecticut parking lot
Officials estimate there are only about 100 moose in all of Connecticut.
wiltonbulletin.com
Some CT home values increased by $60 a day for 10 years, data shows
Connecticut residents have heard the same refrain for the past almost three years: home prices have skyrocketed as inventory gets depleted. This same chorus is echoed for the Connecticut rental market, with the cost of rent in Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area among the top five most expensive median monthly rent in the nation.
Register Citizen
Norwalk police warn of scam selling shirts with their logo
NORWALK — Local police are warning residents not to purchase from a vendor purportedly selling T-shirts with the department's logo. It's the latest emergency services agency in Connecticut to report such a scam. In a Facebook post, the Norwalk Police Department said it is not selling any clothing with...
Harwinton Man Charged With DUI After Serious Watertown Crash, State Police Say
A Connecticut man has been arrested for an alleged DUI after a serious crash seriously injured two pedestrians. The crash took place in Litchfield County around 8:50 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 on Route 8 in Watertown. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to the area of Route 8 North,...
NBC Connecticut
CT Drivers Being Advised to Watch Out for Moose After Recent Sightings
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is telling Connecticut drivers to be on the lookout for moose after recent sightings across the state. Officials said there have been recent moose sightings in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown and New Fairfield. Though it's believed to be the same moose, people are being reminded to be aware of increased moose activity near roadways.
