Ridgefield, CT

NewsTimes

At 18, he delivered New Milford's mail from his Camaro. 48 years later, he's retiring

NEW MILFORD — In the mid-1970s, town residents may have seen Patrick Costello delivering mail on rural roads from his own car — a 1969 red Chevrolet Camaro. "You sit in the middle of your seat and use your left foot for the gas pedal and your left hand to drive," said Costello, a New Milford resident and post office employee. "Then you pull up to the mail boxes, which are all on the right hand side, and you stick the mail inside."
NEW MILFORD, CT
New York YIMBY

Construction Breaks Ground on The Crossings at Fairfield Metro Center in Connecticut

Accurate, a New Jersey-based developer, recently celebrated the commencement of construction for The Crossings at the Fairfield Metro Center in Fairfield, Connecticut. The complex will include five residential buildings, 357 apartments, a new 118-key hotel, more than 20,000 square feet of retail space, roughly 50,000 square feet of office space, and parking areas for residents and guests.
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

LOOK: Sculptors build largest sand castle in Conn. at Candlewood Lake

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Building a sand castle is a fun, easygoing activity on the beach — for most people. But, two sculptors stepped up the game and broke records by creating the largest sand castle in Connecticut. Acclaimed sculptors Kevin Lane of New Milford and Dan Anderson of Destin, Florida built a 15-foot-tall […]
NEW MILFORD, CT
105.5 The Wolf

You Can Buy Your Own Connecticut Island for $4M

Connecticut produces over 200,000 bushels of oysters, and they are considered to be among some of the world's finest. Do you go to both the Milford and Norwalk Oyster Festivals? Have you legally changed your name to Blue Point? Got $4,000,000? You can buy an island in Branford and live among 78 acres of oyster beds.
BRANFORD, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Michael Spezzano, Jr. – A Greenwich Legend

“Mike Spezzano is a legend”. These were the words our CEO and President, Frank Gaudio, said to me upon asking me to write this biography on Michael. And Frank knows legends-go anywhere in the tristate area with him and it’s guaranteed someone’s going to stop and ask “Hey, aren’t you the guy from the billboards?”…
GREENWICH, CT
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Torrington's Celebrate Belonging held on Main Street

TORRINGTON — The Be Ready Project's second Celebrate Belonging event shut down Main Street Thursday afternoon, as more than 30 agencies gathered to provide information and support for their community. Judy Kobylarz-Dillard, founder of the Be Ready Project, organized the event, which is intended to bring families and individuals...
TORRINGTON, CT
NewsTimes

Crumbl Cookies opens fifth Connecticut location in Milford

Crumbl Cookies, the fast-growing, Tik Tok-viral cookie brand, has opened its fifth Connecticut location in Milford. The store opened Thursday, Sept. 22 on 1642b Boston Post Road after announcing the store's opening back in Nov. 2021. The new location follows recent openings around the state: a Fairfield location, which opened Aug. 12; a North Haven store, which opened July 15; and another in Danbury, which debuted May 20.
MILFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Some Connecticut hospitals at risk of flooding in hurricanes, study shows

A new study that investigates the flooding risks to hospitals within a mile of the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts during category 1-4 storms highlights concerns with at least a few facilities along Connecticut's shoreline. The study, conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health and Boston University, found that even...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Some CT home values increased by $60 a day for 10 years, data shows

Connecticut residents have heard the same refrain for the past almost three years: home prices have skyrocketed as inventory gets depleted. This same chorus is echoed for the Connecticut rental market, with the cost of rent in Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area among the top five most expensive median monthly rent in the nation.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk police warn of scam selling shirts with their logo

NORWALK — Local police are warning residents not to purchase from a vendor purportedly selling T-shirts with the department's logo. It's the latest emergency services agency in Connecticut to report such a scam. In a Facebook post, the Norwalk Police Department said it is not selling any clothing with...
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

CT Drivers Being Advised to Watch Out for Moose After Recent Sightings

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is telling Connecticut drivers to be on the lookout for moose after recent sightings across the state. Officials said there have been recent moose sightings in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown and New Fairfield. Though it's believed to be the same moose, people are being reminded to be aware of increased moose activity near roadways.
WOODBURY, CT

