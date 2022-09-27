GOP wants answers to claim infamous anti-Trump dossier source was paid FBI informant

Read full article on original website
Former FBI assistant director says Trump is getting 'increasingly cornered' and that his embrace of QAnon is the 'last act of a desperate man'
Former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi said Trump is drawn to QAnon like a moth to a flame. Figliuzzi said Trump is embracing the movement because he feels "increasingly cornered." Figliuzzi warned that violence could ensue if the QAnon movement felt threats to its leader. A former FBI official said former...
Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.
Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
Trump baselessly bashed Obama for transferring records from the White House to Chicago. Here's why Obama was allowed while Trump is under scrutiny by the FBI.
The National Archives took it upon itself to dispel Trump's claims.
Trump melts down on Truth Social after FBI seizes MyPillow guy Mike Lindell's phone at Hardee's
Former President Donald Trump posted a late-night message on Truth Social in which he lashed out at the FBI for seizing MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's phone as part of an investigation into voting machine tampering. In the latest of his many attacks on the FBI, the twice-impeached former president accused...
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Why Trump's former aide says he's 'wholly unfit' for office
President Trump’s former deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews tells CNN’s Jake Tapper why she believes Trump is “wholly unfit” to serve in office.
MSNBC host predicts chances of Trump indictment just “skyrocketed” — thanks to his own lawyers
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Twenty months after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump continues to be the subject of a variety of investigations — from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia to New York State Attorney General Letitia James to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's January 6 select committee to the U.S. Department of Justice. One DOJ investigation has been probing the events of January 6, 2021, while another has been investigating the government documents that Trump was storing at his Mar-a-Lago resort/home in Palm Beach, Florida when FBI agents executed a search warrant on Monday, August 8.
Trump's lawyer tried to defend him, but revealed the former president 'frequently' had guests inside a Mar-a-Lago office that held boxes of classified documents
Trump often welcomed guests to the office where the FBI found top secret files, his lawyer revealed. A lawyer working with former President Donald Trump said he "frequently" had guests in his Mar-a-Lago office where the DOJ alleged numerous classified documents were being kept. Alina Habba, speaking on Fox News'...
New phone, huge diss: Mike Lindell spotted with cell after claiming FBI seized his
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was seen using a cellphone at former President Donald Trump's Ohio rally on Saturday, days after claiming the FBI had seized his phone.
Trump aides tasked with following him around golf course and giving ‘positive reinforcement’, reporter says
Donald Trump has reportedly tasked an aide with following him around and giving “positive reinforcement” amid an unprecedented assault of criminal and civil investigations into his conduct both as president and private citizen. The revelation was made by The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman, one of the most...
Judge who sided with Trump in Mar-a-Lago case had few high-profile cases
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The federal judge at the center of the dispute over documents taken from former President Donald Trump’s estate is a member of a prominent conservative legal society who has had brushes with other politically-sensitive cases during her short time on the bench. U.S. District Court...
Liz Cheney says Mike Pence was 'essentially the president' on January 6 as Trump refused to send reprieve
Liz Cheney in a searing Monday speech skewered Trump and members of the Republican Party. Cheney suggested that Mike Pence was "essentially" the acting president on January 6, 2021. "White House staff knew it, and so did every Republican and Democratic leader in Washington," she said. GOP Rep. Liz Cheney...
Ex-Mueller prosecutor: Trump is "quiet-quitting" special master case after realizing his "blunder"
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a ‘Save America’ rally in support of Arizona GOP candidates on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) Former general counsel of the FBI Andrew Weissmann explained why he thinks Donald Trump is "quiet quitting" his special master case.
FBI illegally seized $86M from owners of safe deposit boxes, court documents say
A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the U.S. government that accuses the FBI of illegally seizing the contents of 400 safe deposit boxes in Beverly Hills, California, as part of a money laundering drug operation. The raid happened in March 2021 at U.S. Private Vaults, which has since pleaded...
Trump thought that he, as president, could prosecute Clinton and Comey, book says
Donald Trump once threatened to use his role as president to prosecute his political foes. A White House attorney had to explain to the then president that he had no such power. The episode was chronicled in "The Divider," a new book obtained by Insider ahead of its publication. Former...
It's a scary time in America — but know this: Donald Trump is finished
Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the first post-pandemic meeting of the General Assembly in New York this week warning that the world is in a dangerous place: more divided than ever, teetering on the edge of totalitarianism due to economic inequity and facing a mountain of problems due to climate change. "Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider," he said. "And challenges are spreading farther."
Justice Department reveals new information about what was taken in Trump Mar-a-Lago raid
The Department of Justice has revealed new information about what was taken from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort during the FBI's raid. The DOJ included a new inventory in an affidavit submitted on Monday that paints a full picture of what was collected in the raid, according to a CNN report. The new affidavit had been requested by special master Raymond Dearie in the wake of the former president making unfounded allegations the FBI may have planted items at his home.
Rep. Debbie Dingell suspects Trump posed as a Washington Post reporter in a 2019 call with her: book
Rep. Debbie Dingell suspects Trump may have posed as a reporter to call her, per a forthcoming book. In "Confidence Man," NYT reporter Maggie Haberman detailed how Dingell thought the caller sounded like Trump. Trump insulted Dingell's late husband at a Dec. 2019 rally. She responded by praising her husband's...
Adam Schiff mocks Trump’s intelligence over declassification comments
Congressman Adam Schiff responded with derision on Sunday to Donald Trump’s assertion that the president of the United States can declassify top-secret materials “just by thinking about it”, without going through a formal review process.Asked by host Jake Tapper to respond to comments the former president made to Fox’s Sean Hannity last week, Mr Schiff quipped that Mr Trump’s remarks “don't demonstrate much intelligence of any kind”.He added that if they truly represented the former president’s beliefs, it made him “more dangerous” than Democrats and his other critics previously believed.“With that view he could simply spout off on anything...
Trump offers to help CNN become the next Fox News
Donald Trump has offered to help “low ratings” CNN become a “gold mine” if it turns conservative, while criticising Fox News for pushing a “Democrat agenda”.The 45th president on Sunday accused his once-treasured conservative television network Fox News of “really pushing the Democrats and the Democrat agenda”, which he argued “gets worse every single day”.“So many Dems interviewed with only softball questions, then Republican counterparts get creamed,” he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.“RINO [Republican in Name Only] Karl Rove is unwatchable, very negative, and on all the time - Has a big record of losing,” he...
