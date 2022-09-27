Read full article on original website
Related
CNY nurse plans to launch new kind of health food store in Syracuse suburb
Raisa Zhovklaya thought she was supposed to be in the best shape of her life when she turned 30. But at multiple points earlier this year, she felt disgusted with her body. Struggles with weight, acne break-outs, GI issues, and depression all contributed to a gradual lifestyle change. She began adjusting habits, like drinking water, eating healthy, working out regularly, getting enough sleep, and talking to her doctors. What started as a goal to just feel better led to Zhovklaya founding Project LeanNation Syracuse, a health store slated to open at the beginning of next year in Township 5 in Camillus.
A small but successful CNY restaurant chain will soon be down to its last location
Fayetteville, N.Y. — Once there were four Kirby’s restaurants in a mini chain across Central New York. By next month, it will be down to one. The location at 408 E. Genesee St. in Fayetteville, which was branded as Kirby’s Grill & Taphouse, will close on Oct. 9, according to owner Richard Zdyb. That will leave the Kirby’s Grill in the Westvale Plaza as the last one open.
Downtown Utica Traffic Might Be A Headache Saturday
Traffic was stacked up much of Friday afternoon in Utica causing delays for motorists traveling on Oriskany Boulevard and parts of the downtown area. The traffic pinch was primarily caused by a lane closure westbound on Oriskany Street and an influx of daytime activity at the Adirondack Bank Center for this weekend's LAXNAI Lacrosse North American Invitational Tournament that runs through the weekend.
Daily Orange
County’s plan to build an aquarium on Onondaga Lake shore ignores a 1794 treaty
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse’s $85 million aquarium project is set to be built in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor near the shore of Onondaga Lake, on Haudenosaunee ancestral lands. But a 1794 treaty means New York state took that land unjustly.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica Zoo Temporarily Closes Their Doors To The Public; But Why?
The Utica Zoo has closed their doors to the public for the past few days. They made an announcement on Sunday they'd be closing the doors for two days, but now they have extended it until Tuesday. But the question is why. Officials at the zoo say they are working...
informnny.com
North Country residents can dispose of hazardous waste this weekend
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the change of the seasons, many are cleaning out in anticipation of colder weather. To help local residents properly dispose of household hazardous waste, the Development Authority of the North Country, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Jefferson County is hosting a waste collection event on October 1.
Network of trail cameras captures Syracuse’s secret urban wildlife (photos)
A coyote sniffing around Shove Park in Camillus. A wild turkey strutting in Syracuse’s Westminster Park. A fisher prowling the back nine at Drumlins Golf Course. A gray fox in an East Side backyard, gnawing on a tree nut. These are just a few scenes from a network of...
wxhc.com
Another Chance for New Life For Circus House on Homer Ave. in Homer
Another chance for new life at the Circus House at 161 S. Main St. in the Village of Homer could prove to be successful. Currently, the Village of Homer will be hosting a public hearing on Thursday, October 6th at 5:30pm at the Homer Town Hall, 31 N. Main St. in the Village.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Staffing crisis forces Syracuse hospitals to turn away thousands. An ambulance to Schenectady?
Syracuse, N.Y. — William “Bucky” Smith languished in an Oswego Hospital bed for 42 days this summer, waiting to be transferred to a bigger hospital with specialists who could replace his infected pacemaker. St. Joseph’s in Syracuse, where Smith previously had heart valve surgery and a pacemaker...
Cicero native describes ghostly island as he evacuates Hurricane Ian
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Cicero native Chris Altier finished hunkering down his Treasure Island home Wednesday morning before joining his family in Spring Hill, Florida to wait out Hurricane Ian. “I left about 5:30 this morning, I’ll say it was a little surreal, it was very, very quiet.” Chris Altier, Cicero native evacuating Hurricane Ian The […]
Rome Woman Competes to Be Greatest Start-Up Company on Reality Show
A Rome woman is competing to be named the greatest start-up company on a business-based reality show. Move over Shark Tank, there's another reality show that's helping entrepreneurs. Instead of pitching ideas, people live together and compete in challenges to become the winner of The Blox, created and hosted by Wes Bergmann from 'The Challenge.'
As more go homeless, can Syracuse’s builder of tiny homes play a bigger role in the solution?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The skunk was an unwelcome surprise. Eddie Piazza, 69, who lives in a tiny house on Bellevue Avenue, tried to trap a groundhog that was eating from his vegetable garden. A skunk instead got caught in the humane trap. So Piazza did what he and his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chicken riggies, service spot-on at Syracuse’s Attilio’s Restaurant & Bar (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here’s the thing about ordering chicken riggies at a restaurant: Most versions are not very good. The signature dish of nearby Utica is often duplicated for its seemingly easy use of ingredients, but the finished product is either too spicy or not spicy enough, and the chicken is either dry or bland.
adirondackalmanack.com
NYSDEC Reverses Course, Now Calls The Cooperstown Wolf A Wolf
On September 21, 2022, after a second independent DNA study confirmed that the wolf killed outside of Cooperstown, New York, was really a wolf, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reversed course and announced that the wolf was indeed a wolf. DEC had been calling the Cooperstown wolf a coyote since it examined the dead animal in December 2021 and conducted a DNA study in early 2022. DEC publicly called the wolf a coyote in July in many news reports, after the release of an independent DNA study by Trent University in Canada, organized by the Northeast Ecological Recovery Society (NERS). The Trent University DNA analysis found that the Cooperstown wolf had 98% wolf genes.
flackbroadcasting.com
Activity along Route 12 just south of Boonville is part of the ‘Smart Path Connect Project’ that will upgrade power lines, energy transmission
BOONVILLE- Everyone seems to be asking what all the activity is that’s been going on along State Route 12, just south of Boonville. We have an answer!. According to National Grid’s Strategic Communications Manager Jared Paventi, construction crews are busy preparing the kick-off to a major upgrade project that’s in partnership between New York’s Power Authority and National Grid.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Syracuse restaurant owner invents special rotary grill to overcome staff shortages
It’s something you can only find in the Eastwood neighborhood of Syracuse. At Sinbad Restaurant, the Middle Eastern eatery’s owner has invented a one-of-a-kind rotary grill. Assad Almajid, a Syrian refugee who became a U.S. citizen, invented the piece of machinery, in part, to respond to staffing shortages...
Central New York natives forced to evacuate their Florida homes as they brace for Hurricane Ian
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As Hurricane Ian inches closer to making landfall in the Sunshine State thousands of people are evacuating their homes including many Central New York natives. John and Tammy Serrao were born and raised in Syracuse, but after John served nearly 25 years with the Syracuse Police Department they decided to retire in […]
This New York County Officially Has The Worst Commute In Upstate
Maybe this is a vast generalization, but I don’t think anybody’s commute to work and back is their favorite part of the day. Yeah, you get time with the radio or your favorite podcast or a new audiobook, but that drive is still considered time wasted by a lot of people. It’s one of the main reasons why working from home was so popular during COVID lockdown.
Five restaurants fail their health inspections: September 11-17
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 11 to 17. Five food services failed their inspections: Coppertop Tavern, Milton Ave Kentucky Fried Chicken, Erie Blvd Limp Lizard Lounge Bar, Onondaga Blvd Rice Box, James St. Salt City Smokehouse, South Collingwood Ave Two restaurants […]
iheart.com
Honoring Individuals Who Have Dedicated Their Lives To Nursing Profession
The CNY Nurses Honor Guard coordinator Faith Terry is on Syracuse's Morning News!. To arrange for a tribute, please contact your funeral director or call: Faith Terry at 315-243-7537. Email: cnysyrnurseshonorguard@gmail.com. Facebook: Central New York/Syracuse Nurse Honor Guard link is: https://www.facebook.com/Central-New-YorkSyracuse-Nurse-Honor-Guard-112360008026248/
Comments / 0