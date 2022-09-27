ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Syracuse.com

CNY nurse plans to launch new kind of health food store in Syracuse suburb

Raisa Zhovklaya thought she was supposed to be in the best shape of her life when she turned 30. But at multiple points earlier this year, she felt disgusted with her body. Struggles with weight, acne break-outs, GI issues, and depression all contributed to a gradual lifestyle change. She began adjusting habits, like drinking water, eating healthy, working out regularly, getting enough sleep, and talking to her doctors. What started as a goal to just feel better led to Zhovklaya founding Project LeanNation Syracuse, a health store slated to open at the beginning of next year in Township 5 in Camillus.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

A small but successful CNY restaurant chain will soon be down to its last location

Fayetteville, N.Y. — Once there were four Kirby’s restaurants in a mini chain across Central New York. By next month, it will be down to one. The location at 408 E. Genesee St. in Fayetteville, which was branded as Kirby’s Grill & Taphouse, will close on Oct. 9, according to owner Richard Zdyb. That will leave the Kirby’s Grill in the Westvale Plaza as the last one open.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Lite 98.7

Downtown Utica Traffic Might Be A Headache Saturday

Traffic was stacked up much of Friday afternoon in Utica causing delays for motorists traveling on Oriskany Boulevard and parts of the downtown area. The traffic pinch was primarily caused by a lane closure westbound on Oriskany Street and an influx of daytime activity at the Adirondack Bank Center for this weekend's LAXNAI Lacrosse North American Invitational Tournament that runs through the weekend.
UTICA, NY
informnny.com

North Country residents can dispose of hazardous waste this weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the change of the seasons, many are cleaning out in anticipation of colder weather. To help local residents properly dispose of household hazardous waste, the Development Authority of the North Country, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Jefferson County is hosting a waste collection event on October 1.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Rome Woman Competes to Be Greatest Start-Up Company on Reality Show

A Rome woman is competing to be named the greatest start-up company on a business-based reality show. Move over Shark Tank, there's another reality show that's helping entrepreneurs. Instead of pitching ideas, people live together and compete in challenges to become the winner of The Blox, created and hosted by Wes Bergmann from 'The Challenge.'
ROME, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

NYSDEC Reverses Course, Now Calls The Cooperstown Wolf A Wolf

On September 21, 2022, after a second independent DNA study confirmed that the wolf killed outside of Cooperstown, New York, was really a wolf, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reversed course and announced that the wolf was indeed a wolf. DEC had been calling the Cooperstown wolf a coyote since it examined the dead animal in December 2021 and conducted a DNA study in early 2022. DEC publicly called the wolf a coyote in July in many news reports, after the release of an independent DNA study by Trent University in Canada, organized by the Northeast Ecological Recovery Society (NERS). The Trent University DNA analysis found that the Cooperstown wolf had 98% wolf genes.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Activity along Route 12 just south of Boonville is part of the ‘Smart Path Connect Project’ that will upgrade power lines, energy transmission

BOONVILLE- Everyone seems to be asking what all the activity is that’s been going on along State Route 12, just south of Boonville. We have an answer!. According to National Grid’s Strategic Communications Manager Jared Paventi, construction crews are busy preparing the kick-off to a major upgrade project that’s in partnership between New York’s Power Authority and National Grid.
BOONVILLE, NY
WIBX 950

This New York County Officially Has The Worst Commute In Upstate

Maybe this is a vast generalization, but I don’t think anybody’s commute to work and back is their favorite part of the day. Yeah, you get time with the radio or your favorite podcast or a new audiobook, but that drive is still considered time wasted by a lot of people. It’s one of the main reasons why working from home was so popular during COVID lockdown.
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Five restaurants fail their health inspections: September 11-17

(WSYR-TV) —  The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 11 to 17. Five food services failed their inspections: Coppertop Tavern, Milton Ave Kentucky Fried Chicken, Erie Blvd Limp Lizard Lounge Bar, Onondaga Blvd Rice Box, James St. Salt City Smokehouse, South Collingwood Ave Two restaurants […]
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Honoring Individuals Who Have Dedicated Their Lives To Nursing Profession

The CNY Nurses Honor Guard coordinator Faith Terry is on Syracuse's Morning News!. To arrange for a tribute, please contact your funeral director or call: Faith Terry at 315-243-7537. Email: cnysyrnurseshonorguard@gmail.com. Facebook: Central New York/Syracuse Nurse Honor Guard link is: https://www.facebook.com/Central-New-YorkSyracuse-Nurse-Honor-Guard-112360008026248/
SYRACUSE, NY

