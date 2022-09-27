Read full article on original website
Man guilty of attempted burglary at north Reno loan business
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was found guilty for attempting to break into a North Reno loan business, announced Thursday by the Washoe County District Attorney's Office. 29-year-old Joeddie Jamel Douglas of Reno will face the following:. Four charges related to attempted burglary (felony)...
Reno police arrest man for allegedly exposing himself on Ring video
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was arrested after being caught exposing himself on Ring doorbell video in a North Valleys neighborhood, according to police. The Reno Police Department (RPD) announced Thursday that 28-year-old Alberto Hernandez has been arrested for open and gross lewdness.
Reward offered for information about suspect in Kings Beach credit card fraud
PLACER COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect wanted in connection with a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud in Placer County. The case began when a victim reported her...
Charter bus kills pedestrian at the Nugget Casino Thursday night
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Sparks Police Department (SPD) is investigating a fatal crash between a charter bus and pedestrian at the Nugget Casino Thursday night. At 5:29 p.m., Sparks police received a report of a crash at the intersection of 14th St. and Nugget Ave. where a bus had hit a pedestrian.
Reed High School locked down Friday after guns found on campus
Reed High School in Sparks was placed on a precautionary lockdown after police found guns on campus Friday. According to a message sent to families from Principal Rosenbloom, guns were found but no threats were made. The school immediately implemented a code yellow lockdown while school police conducted their investigation.
Douglas County Sheriff's Office hosting sixth annual Fright Night at the Fairgrounds
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is hosting its sixth annual “Fright at the Fairgrounds”. This event begins on Sept. 30 and it will continue during the month of October. “Fright at the Fairgrounds” will be offered at...
One dead after industrial accident at Spanish Springs business
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after an industrial accident at a Spanish Springs business on Wednesday morning. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to Western Nevada Materials off Sha Neva Road just before 11 a.m. on the report of an industrial incident.
Crews knock down fire in northwest Reno neighborhood Wednesday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Emergency crews respond Wednesday to smoke plumes rising from a northwest Reno neighborhood. The Reno Fire Department received reports of a fire in the area of Green River Drive around 3:47 p.m. Per Battalion Chief Kosak, the fire has been knocked...
CAUGHT ON CAM: South Lake Tahoe teen has close encounter with hungry bear
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — A 13-year-old in South Lake Tahoe had a close call with a hungry bear in her backyard recently. The young girl can been seen in Ring doorbell video swinging in her backyard while wearing headphones with the curious bear approaches her.
Crews responding to fire on I-80 near Floriston
FLORISTON, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews are responding to a vegetation fire five miles north of Floriston on Wednesday. The fire is five acres and growing moderately as of 2 p.m. on Sept. 28. Authorities ask people to drive carefully on I-80 as the fire is...
No special election: Reno council to appoint second new member in two months
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Concerned about the lengthy timeline for a special election, the Reno city council voted to appoint councilman Oscar Delgado's replacement on Thursday. Delgado's seat will be the second in two months to be filled by appointment — Kathleen Taylor was appointed...
Reno city plaza closed for about 6 weeks for maintenance
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The plaza outside Reno City Hall will be closed for roughly six week to undergo maintenance starting Sept. 29. Work will include replacement and slurry of the decomposed walking paths, irrigation repairs and replanting vegetation. Once plants are replanted, they need extra time to allow their roots to establish.
Blue Angels highlight aviation roundup at Minden-Tahoe Airport
The elite Blue Angels will highlight the bi-annual aviation roundup at the Minden-Tahoe Airport this weekend. The event features excellent airshow performers and military jet demonstrations teams. Ranging from military aircraft to iconic classics and historical airplanes, the roundup offers aviation enthusiasts, families and friends the chance to become immersed...
Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation hosts Natalia's Night on Wednesday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — If you are still looking for dinner plans, you can eat out tonight while benefiting a good cause. The 10th annual Natalia's Night will be held at various locations around Reno on Wednesday. The event was created back in 2012 by...
Coffee N’ Comics opening second location in Sparks on Oct. 1
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Comic fans will soon have another place to find comics and memorabilia as well as enjoy a cup of coffee or tea. Alex Farside and Raymond Martinez, owners of Coffee N’ Comics are getting ready to open a second location in Sparks at 1235 Baring Blvd. on Saturday, Oct. 1. The grand opening will feature an autograph signing from special guest Jazz Baduwalia, who plays the Blue Beast in Power Rangers Beast Morphers, between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Employ NV job fair offers over 500 open positions to Reno job seekers
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Dozens attended Employ NV Business Hub's job fair at the Reno town mall on Wednesday, and there were over 500 open positions across a range of employers. Job fair organizer John Parel says usually their events are industry specific. But today,...
Miss USA, Miss Teen USA 2022 broadcasting live from Reno this weekend
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The 71st Miss USA and Miss Teen USA 2022 competition is broadcasting live from Reno at the Grand Sierra Resort this weekend. We are honored to once again host the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competition, and we look forward to watching the talented individual contestants chase their dreams and leverage their platforms to empower the next generation of young women,'' said Christopher Abraham, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR). "During their time at GSR, the contestants will have the opportunity to experience the distinct culture of our city and showcase the Reno-Tahoe region to a national audience.
