Florida State

Sen. Amy Klobuchar accused of suggesting voting for Democrats in midterms could stop hurricanes

By Emily Crane
 3 days ago

Sen. Amy Klobuchar was slammed Tuesday for appearing to suggest that voting for Democrats in the November midterm elections could help thwart hurricanes and the effects of climate change.

“We just did something about climate change for the first time in decades,” Klobuchar (D-Minn.), a former presidential candidate, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” as she ticked off recent legislative wins for her party, including the climate change-focused Inflation Reduction Act that President Biden enacted last month.

“That’s why we’ve got to win this as that hurricane bears down on Florida,” the senator added. “We’ve got to win in the midterms. We understand that.”

Critics quickly accused Klobuchar of trying to score political points from a looming natural disaster — as Hurricane Ian strengthened into a mammoth Category 3 storm and churned closer to the Sunshine State.

“The new science: so the hurricane is punishing Floridians for voting Republican, not because it’s a seasonal event and has been since before this grift,” former NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch tweeted. “Nice sentiment @amyklobuchar as people are fleeing inland and praying they don’t lose their homes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X25rc_0iCVie2200
Critics quickly accused Sen. Amy Klobuchar of trying to score political points from a looming natural disaster.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BQYue_0iCVie2200
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Ian passing over western Cuba.

The RNC Research account tweeted a clip of Klobuchar’s statement, asking: “Did Amy Klobuchar just suggest voting for Democrats will stop hurricanes?”

“Sen. Amy Klobuchar bizarrely suggests that voting for Democrats in 2022 will somehow stop hurricanes,” the Tea Party Patriots account added.

Here’s everything to know about Hurricane Ian:

Meanwhile, foreign policy analyst Nile Gardiner slammed Klobuchar’s comments as “disgraceful.”

“The Left never miss an opportunity to sell their destructive agenda, even when a hurricane threatens millions of Americans,” he said.

“Disappointing,” tweeted Clifford May of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. “I might have expected better from her. She’s supposed to be one of the adults in the room. Fact check: Nothing Biden has done or is doing will have any measurable impact on climate change. This is not in serious dispute.”

“Here is what she is saying while SHAMELESSLY politicizing a major hurricane bearing down on our families here in Florida right now,” added former Congressman Trey Radel. “‘Give us — your trustworthy politicians — more money and we will fix the weather.'”

“This is why many people have such a hard time taking anything climate change seriously,” mused NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck. “You have people who think a singular event means something far grander and sinister and spending money will thwart it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OF2nR_0iCVie2200
Sen. Klobuchar told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” about the legislative wins her party made, including the climate change-focused Inflation Reduction Act.

“The ‘trust the science’ gang really wants you to believe that tax credits to help their rich donors buy electric cars .. will stop hurricanes,” joked Republican strategist Matt Whitlock.

Klobuchar’s comments came as Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned of “catastrophic” and “life-threatening” flooding as residents braced for Hurricane Ian to make landfall.

“What we have here is really historic storm surge and flooding potential,” DeSantis said, cautioning residents that Ian’s impact was “imminent.”

Comments / 59

gladileftny
3d ago

you and the democrats did absolutely nothing for climate change, but you did ruin the lives of Americans that have to pay for it. That was another huge money grab to feed your elitist friends

Reply(1)
54
Charles Parker
1d ago

And dems will cure cancer, covid, aids, ed, stop tornadoes, worms, etc. Ha ha, I have some ocean front land for sale too.

Reply(1)
11
I Have Risen
2d ago

SO WHY DIDN'T THEY STOP HURRICANE IAN?? IT WILL KILL MANY PEOPLE AND CAUSE BILLIONS IN DAMAGE!!! SEEING AS THEY CAN STOP HURRICANES, THEY WOULD WIN ALL ELECTIONS AT THE MIDTERM!! WOW, THE F'ed UP!!!

Reply
9
