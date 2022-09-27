ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg Post

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A Director's Musings from Vicksburg Convention Center

As we close out the fiscal year, I wanted to take a moment to reflect on this year. Stepping in as the Executive Director of the Vicksburg Convention Center after Annette Kirklin was a daunting task — she was great at what she did and was a wonderful model to follow. I’m thankful for all I learned from her and the other directors before her.
VICKSBURG, MS
The Associated Press

Water crisis tests Mississippi mayor who started as activist

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The mayor of Mississippi’s capital was 5 years old when his parents moved their family from New York to Jackson in 1988 so that his father, who had been involved in a Black nationalist movement in the 1970s, could return to the unfinished business of challenging inequity and fighting racial injustice. “Instead of shielding their most precious resource, their children, from the movement or movement work, they felt that they would give us to it,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, now 39. Lumumba describes himself as a “radical” who is “uncomfortable with oppressive conditions.” A Democrat in his second term as mayor, he faces a high-pressure leadership test as Jackson struggles to consistently produce a basic necessity of life — safe, clean drinking water. The city has had water problems for decades. Most of Jackson was recently without running water for several days after heavy rains exacerbated problems at a water treatment plant. For a month before that happened, the city was under a boil-water notice because state health officials found cloudy water that could cause illness. Thousands of people lost running water during a cold snap in 2021.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Fitch announces Mississippi Child ID Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch and football legends Mike Singletary and Wesley Walls announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide privately funded child ID kits to 41,750 students in kindergarten across the state.   “Last year, in Mississippi alone, 138 children were reported missing to the National Center for Missing […]
JACKSON, MS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Vicksburg, MS
Government
City
Vicksburg, MS
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here's the events in Mississippi Sept. 30-Oct. 2

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 30 through October 2) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Tucka, Willie Clayton & Ms. Jody – Friday – Jackson There’s still time to purchase tickets for this […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Cannabis School educates people about industry

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As medical marijuana becomes available in Mississippi, local organizations are working to educate people and businesses about the industry. The Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association announced its partnership with new Mississippi Cannabis School. They are working to properly educate those who are planning to work in the industry whether it be for […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Mayor announces Stamps as Fire Chief, Martin as Associate Chief

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced Friday afternoon the new Vicksburg Fire Department Chief and Associate Fire Chief, as well as his plans to recommend a new organizational structure for the department. Derrick Stamps has been named Fire Chief and Associate Fire Chief is Harry “Trey” Martin III.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Contractor marking Washington Street from Welcome Center to Bowmar in Vicksburg

Employees for Lane Line Contractors will be striping Washington Street from the Mississippi Welcome Center to Bowmar Avenue Friday. Assistant Public Works Director Dane Lovell said the $38,000 contract includes painting a double yellow line on the street and laying down thermoplastic markers at intersection turning lanes. About John Surratt.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Police called to wreck at North Washington and 61 North

Vicksburg police have been called to a wreck involving a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler at the intersection of North Washington Street and U.S. 61 North that occurred about 3 p.m. According to preliminary but unconfirmed reports, the driver of the pickup was ejected. About John Surratt. John Surratt is...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Fees waived for Mississippi national forest campgrounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Southern Region of the U.S. Forest Service is waiving fees and making campgrounds available for people and families displaced by Hurricane Ian. As a precaution, several campgrounds on national forests throughout the southeast have closed due to the looming threat of Hurricane Ian. The campgrounds will reopen as soon as possible […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Land Records Sept. 19 to Sept. 26

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Sept. 19 to Sept. 26. *Charles A. Abbott Jr. and Kathryn A. Abbott to Zuberi K. Ratliff and Tamara Cook-Ratliff, Lot 12 and Part of Lot 11, South Haven No. 3. *Jennie Elizabeth Bohne Executrix, Esther Troutt Banks Estate,...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi groups head to Florida to help Ian victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local organizations are sending crews and supplies to Southwest Florida to help victims of Hurricane Ian. Local chapters of the Salvation Army and American Red Cross are on their way to areas in Florida that were hit the hardest from Hurricane Ian. The Salvation Army is deploying eight teams from Louisiana, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

DOJ awards $7M to Mississippi state, local agencies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) awarded $7,627,404 to three Mississippi local and state agencies in the form of various grants on Thursday, September 29. The following recipients were awarded a grant: Mississippi State Department of Health – $6,000,000 – The Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Site-Base Grant provides […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Banks Award More Than $36K to Jackson, Mississippi Nonprofit

JACKSON, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Housing Education and Economic Development (HEED) received $36,500 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas), BankPlus, Cadence Bank, Community Bank of Mississippi, Origin Bank and Trustmark National Bank. Several of the banks joined FHLB Dallas this week to award the grants during a ceremonial check presentation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005941/en/ Housing Education and Economic Development (HEED) received $36,500 in Partnership Grant Program funds from BankPlus, Cadence Bank, Community Bank of Mississippi, Origin Bank, Trustmark National Bank and FHLB Dallas. (Photo: Business Wire)
JACKSON, MS
WLOX

Multi-million dollar investment to fund Mississippi shipbuilding industry

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A multi-million dollar investment is heading to the Magnolia State to modernize Mississippi’s shipbuilding industry. More resources are funding Mississippi’s shipbuilding industry, and it comes with a hefty price tag. On Tuesday, the Department of Defense and other state partners awarded nearly $5...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Vicksburg Post

Hendrik Daniel Carleton

Hendrik Daniel Carleton was born on May 19, 1934, in Elizabeth, N.J. Married on June 21, 1960, to Mary Gayle Smith at First Baptist in Hattiesburg, MS. Died on September 15, 2022, Jackson, MS. Dan was the ultimate straight shooter, not only as LSU’s Pistol & Rifle Club president and...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Old Post Files Sept. 30, 1922-2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. Mrs. J.P. Aiklen and...
VICKSBURG, MS

