ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sabotage suspected in breach of Nord Stream Russian gas line

By Evan Simko-Bednarski
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mx726_0iCVibNr00

Major leaks in two natural gas pipelines connecting Russia to Europe were being investigated Tuesday as possible acts of sabotage.

The breaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines caused natural gas to bubble up through the Baltic Sea, causing a foamy disturbance visible from the surface.

“We have established a report and the crime classification is gross sabotage,” a Swedish national police spokesperson said.

Seismic monitoring stations in Sweden, Finland and Norway recorded two explosions Monday near the Danish island of Bornholm, the largest of which registered a 2.3 on the Richter scale.

“There’s no doubt this is not an earthquake,” said Bjorn Lund, director of the Swedish National Seismic Network.

The Nord Stream pipelines — a major artery for natural gas transport between Russia and Europe — have been a flashpoint in the economic cold war over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Gas transit has been halted over the pipeline for months — with Moscow blaming technical issues while Europe accused the Kremlin of retaliating against Western sanctions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gXJft_0iCVibNr00
Gas bubbles in the Baltic Sea from the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline leak on September 27, 2022.
Danish Defence Command/Handout via REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01UU5X_0iCVibNr00
The pipeline leaks are being investigated as potential sabotage.
Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP, File

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki joined the Swedes Tuesday in calling the new leaks an act of sabotage.

“We can clearly see that this is an act of sabotage, an act that probably means a next step of escalation in the situation that we are dealing with in Ukraine,” he said.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said foul play could not be ruled out, and a German government source told the newspaper Tagesspiegel , “We can’t imagine a scenario that isn’t a targeted attack.”

Even Russia — a likely suspect in any potential pipeline plot — said it would not rule out sabotage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ASwik_0iCVibNr00
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (second from left) said foul play can’t be ruled out in the leak near Copenhagen.
Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

“This is an unprecedented situation that requires an urgent investigation. We are extremely worried by this news,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “No version [of events] could be excluded.”

The damage to the pipeline was reportedly extensive, with German media describing an “explosive drop in pressure.”

Business consultancy Eurasia Group issued a bleak analysis of the damage Tuesday.

“The multiple undersea leaks mean neither pipeline will likely deliver any gas to the EU over the coming winter, irrespective of political developments in the Ukraine war,” it said.

With Post wires

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US women win fourth straight gold at World Cup, top China

SYDNEY (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 19 points, Kelsey Plum added 17 and the United States beat China 83-61 on Saturday to win its fourth consecutive gold medal at the women’s basketball World Cup. This was one of the most dominant teams in the Americans’ storied history in the World Cup that now has won 11 gold medals. They now have won four straight gold medals for the first-time ever. This was also the biggest win in a gold-medal game, surpassing the 20-point wins that the Americans had done twice. “It feels great,” said Wilson, who was selected as the tournament’s MVP. “We came here on a mission, we got it. We got gold. Now we’re going home with some hardware. It feels great to us. Australia was great to us. I didn’t see any kangaroos, but it’s OK because we are leaving with a gold.” What started with Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi has now been passed down to Wilson and Breanna Stewart. With Alyssa Thomas the oldest player at 30, the domination could continue for years to come.
SPORTS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
52K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy