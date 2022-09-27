Read full article on original website
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
MLive.com
2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list heading into Week 6
Caledonia is 5-0 and averaging 48.2 points per game. While a lot factors into that, senior quarterback Mason McKenzie plays a big role in the Fighting Scots’ success this season. McKenzie joins the Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list this week after a seven-touchdown effort in Week 5. With a total of 22 touchdowns already this season, McKenzie is a legit contender for the state’s top individual award.
MLive.com
Game Day Grand Rapids! Meet the Player of the Week, plus schedules
It’s no secret that West Catholic can burn an opponent with its running game since the Falcons have one of Michigan’s most dangerous running backs in Tim Kloska. West Catholic, 5-0 and ranked fifth in Division 6, can beat you with its passing game, too. Quarterback Bernie Varnesdeel...
MLive.com
Game day Kalamazoo: See Week 6 football schedule, Player of the Week winner
KALAMAZOO, MI – Summer left the office as soon as its shift ended last week, setting the stage for a beautiful fall night of high school football in Week 6. Temperatures around Kalamazoo will be in the mid-60s at kickoff, then dip about 10 degrees by the fourth quarter, so fans should remember bring out the fall jacket and a couple bucks for some hot chocolate.
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Sept. 30
MUSKEGON – Week 6 of the 2022 Michigan high school football season is in the books and there were plenty of noteworthy final scores across the entire West Michigan area from Friday night’s action. Below are the final scores from across the Muskegon area, including some other notable...
Zeeland, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Zeeland, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Mona Shores High School football team will have a game with Zeeland West High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
MLive.com
Grand Rapids picks: State-ranked teams to clash in three Week 6 showdowns
Three monster games headline the Grand Rapids area football scene Friday night. South Christian is hosting Catholic Central at East Kentwood for first place in the OK Gold Conference, and it pits the Cougars, ranked No. 1 in Division 5 against the top-ranked Sailors in Division 4. And then there...
MLive.com
Kalamazoo-area Week 6 prep football picks: Which teams will stay undefeated?
KALAMAZOO, MI – Under Michigan’s 2-year-old high school football playoff system, six wins no longer guarantees a playoff berth, but it does go a long way toward accumulating enough playoff points to earn a spot. Two Kalamazoo-area teams – Martin and Climax-Scotts – are looking for their sixth...
MLive.com
Portage Central straight-A goalkeeper overcomes concussions to compile stellar season
PORTAGE, MI – One minute, Braydon Lancaster was leading Portage Central into a soccer playoff game against Battle Creek Lakeview. The next minute, he had a hard time remembering what transpired after stepping into his goal box for the Mustangs’ 2021 playoff opener. While flying through the air...
MLive.com
Poll results: See which Week 6 Muskegon-area game we will shoot, subscribers get free photos
The annual Battle on the Bayou rivalry game between Spring Lake and Fruitport always brings plenty of intensity, emotion and postgame celebration. The Lakers have won the last four meetings in the series, but Fruitport believes they have a squad that is prepared to snap that streak and set them up for a run to the postseason. Spring Lake came away with a narrow 35-32 win last year and we could see another down-to-the-wire battle this time around.
MLive.com
MLive readers have spoken: See which Week 6 Grand Rapids game we will shoot, subscribers get free photos
Two of Michigan’s top 8-man football teams will clash Friday, and MLive.com will be there. NorthPointe Christian is hosting Martin at Grandville Middle School, and readers have voted the showdown the Grand Rapids Photo Game of the Week in a poll that closed on MLive Thursday at noon. One...
MLive.com
5 Kalamazoo-area high school football teams on the rise heading into Week 6
KALAMAZOO, MI – Fall is officially here, and the dropping of temperatures and changing of leaves signal a time when the intensity cranks up on high school football fields across Michigan. With just four games left, teams don’t have a ton of time to turn their seasons around, but...
MLive.com
MLive readers decide Grand Rapids area’s coolest football helmet
The Union Red Hawks have the coolest football helmets in the Grand Rapids area. That’s what MLive.com readers decided in an online poll that closed Wednesday morning. The poll was open for nearly six days and it asked readers to vote for their favorite high school helmet. Union earned over 37 percent of the votes cast to take top honors. Forest Hills Eastern was a distance second (13.40 percent), followed by Holland Christian (9.12 percent) and Lowell (8.13 percent).
localsportsjournal.com
As expected, area’s new coaches producing mixed results
MUSKEGON– — New coach, new attitude, renewed hope … but how long does that euphoria last?. The Muskegon area boasts eight first-year head varsity football coaches this fall and, for some, the excitement of August continues on as the nights turn cooler and the green leaves start to turn into fall colors.
Cedar Springs, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Cedar Springs, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Kenowa Hills High School football team will have a game with Cedar Springs High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
Football Frenzy preview: Conference battles heat up
The top spot in the O-K Gold Conference will be on the line Friday night when Catholic Central meets South Christian at East Kentwood.
MLive.com
Five Muskegon-area football teams trending up heading into Week 6
LUDINGTON (4-1) The Orioles picked up a pivotal win over Montague last week to improve to 4-1 on the season and keep themselves in the hunt for the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division title. Regardless of whether or not they catch Whitehall or Oakridge in the final standings, Ludington has clearly raised the bar this season and could make a run in the Division 4 postseason.
MLive.com
Michigan football commit raising money for childhood cancer research one kick at a time
MARCELLUS, MI – Six extra-point kicks and a field goal gave Cordell Jones-McNally nine points in Marcellus’ Week 5 high school football win over Bloomingdale. From a football perspective, they didn’t make a huge difference in the Wildcats’ 66-0 victory, but off the field, the nine points made a big impact in the senior kicker’s quest to help children battling cancer.
townbroadcast.com
Former WHS coach, teacher John Vargo dies in Florida
Word has been received of the death in Florida of John Vargo, former teacher and golf and basketball coach at Wayland High School. Vargo came to Wayland during the 1973-74 academic year from Cassopolis. He coached the varsity basketball team to one of its better seasons, with a 16-6 overall record, featuring AlanLettings, Pat Wilde, Paul Heckert, Rick and Randy Mauchmar, Cody Niemchick and Russ McCarren.
Dating Back 2000 Years – the Hopewell Burial Mounds: Grand Rapids, Michigan
Indian burial grounds…Native American burial grounds…how about a “prehistoric” burial ground?. Going back further than European settlers and Native Americans, there were the Hopewell. History calls them ‘prehistoric’ but I personally don’t feel that’s an appropriate label. The Hopewell’s burial mounds are dated from 10 B.C. to 400 A.D. To me, those years don’t qualify as ‘prehistoric’…..Biblical times, maybe, but when I think of something ‘prehistoric’ I think of something from 500,000 years ago or more. But hey – that’s me.
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
