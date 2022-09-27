ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandville, MI

MLive.com

2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list heading into Week 6

Caledonia is 5-0 and averaging 48.2 points per game. While a lot factors into that, senior quarterback Mason McKenzie plays a big role in the Fighting Scots’ success this season. McKenzie joins the Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list this week after a seven-touchdown effort in Week 5. With a total of 22 touchdowns already this season, McKenzie is a legit contender for the state’s top individual award.
CALEDONIA, MI
MLive.com

Game Day Grand Rapids! Meet the Player of the Week, plus schedules

It’s no secret that West Catholic can burn an opponent with its running game since the Falcons have one of Michigan’s most dangerous running backs in Tim Kloska. West Catholic, 5-0 and ranked fifth in Division 6, can beat you with its passing game, too. Quarterback Bernie Varnesdeel...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Game day Kalamazoo: See Week 6 football schedule, Player of the Week winner

KALAMAZOO, MI – Summer left the office as soon as its shift ended last week, setting the stage for a beautiful fall night of high school football in Week 6. Temperatures around Kalamazoo will be in the mid-60s at kickoff, then dip about 10 degrees by the fourth quarter, so fans should remember bring out the fall jacket and a couple bucks for some hot chocolate.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Sept. 30

MUSKEGON – Week 6 of the 2022 Michigan high school football season is in the books and there were plenty of noteworthy final scores across the entire West Michigan area from Friday night’s action. Below are the final scores from across the Muskegon area, including some other notable...
MUSKEGON, MI
High School Football PRO

Zeeland, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

NORTON SHORES, MI
MLive.com

Poll results: See which Week 6 Muskegon-area game we will shoot, subscribers get free photos

The annual Battle on the Bayou rivalry game between Spring Lake and Fruitport always brings plenty of intensity, emotion and postgame celebration. The Lakers have won the last four meetings in the series, but Fruitport believes they have a squad that is prepared to snap that streak and set them up for a run to the postseason. Spring Lake came away with a narrow 35-32 win last year and we could see another down-to-the-wire battle this time around.
SPRING LAKE, MI
MLive.com

MLive readers decide Grand Rapids area's coolest football helmet

The Union Red Hawks have the coolest football helmets in the Grand Rapids area. That’s what MLive.com readers decided in an online poll that closed Wednesday morning. The poll was open for nearly six days and it asked readers to vote for their favorite high school helmet. Union earned over 37 percent of the votes cast to take top honors. Forest Hills Eastern was a distance second (13.40 percent), followed by Holland Christian (9.12 percent) and Lowell (8.13 percent).
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
localsportsjournal.com

As expected, area's new coaches producing mixed results

MUSKEGON– — New coach, new attitude, renewed hope … but how long does that euphoria last?. The Muskegon area boasts eight first-year head varsity football coaches this fall and, for some, the excitement of August continues on as the nights turn cooler and the green leaves start to turn into fall colors.
MUSKEGON, MI
High School Football PRO

Cedar Springs, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Five Muskegon-area football teams trending up heading into Week 6

LUDINGTON (4-1) The Orioles picked up a pivotal win over Montague last week to improve to 4-1 on the season and keep themselves in the hunt for the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division title. Regardless of whether or not they catch Whitehall or Oakridge in the final standings, Ludington has clearly raised the bar this season and could make a run in the Division 4 postseason.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Michigan football commit raising money for childhood cancer research one kick at a time

MARCELLUS, MI – Six extra-point kicks and a field goal gave Cordell Jones-McNally nine points in Marcellus’ Week 5 high school football win over Bloomingdale. From a football perspective, they didn’t make a huge difference in the Wildcats’ 66-0 victory, but off the field, the nine points made a big impact in the senior kicker’s quest to help children battling cancer.
MARCELLUS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Former WHS coach, teacher John Vargo dies in Florida

Word has been received of the death in Florida of John Vargo, former teacher and golf and basketball coach at Wayland High School. Vargo came to Wayland during the 1973-74 academic year from Cassopolis. He coached the varsity basketball team to one of its better seasons, with a 16-6 overall record, featuring AlanLettings, Pat Wilde, Paul Heckert, Rick and Randy Mauchmar, Cody Niemchick and Russ McCarren.
WAYLAND, MI
99.1 WFMK

Dating Back 2000 Years – the Hopewell Burial Mounds: Grand Rapids, Michigan

Indian burial grounds…Native American burial grounds…how about a “prehistoric” burial ground?. Going back further than European settlers and Native Americans, there were the Hopewell. History calls them ‘prehistoric’ but I personally don’t feel that’s an appropriate label. The Hopewell’s burial mounds are dated from 10 B.C. to 400 A.D. To me, those years don’t qualify as ‘prehistoric’…..Biblical times, maybe, but when I think of something ‘prehistoric’ I think of something from 500,000 years ago or more. But hey – that’s me.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
MICHIGAN STATE

