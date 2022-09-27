The annual Battle on the Bayou rivalry game between Spring Lake and Fruitport always brings plenty of intensity, emotion and postgame celebration. The Lakers have won the last four meetings in the series, but Fruitport believes they have a squad that is prepared to snap that streak and set them up for a run to the postseason. Spring Lake came away with a narrow 35-32 win last year and we could see another down-to-the-wire battle this time around.

