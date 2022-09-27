Read full article on original website
1 killed, 2 wounded after shooting inside barbershop on Indianapolis' east side
Three people were shot, one fatally, Friday afternoon in the city's Near Eastside neighborhood, police say.
Fox 59
IMPD officer involved in crash with suspected impaired driver; ‘Reminder of why NOT to drink and drive’
INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer is recovering from injuries suffered during a crash with a driver police suspect was impaired on Indy’s south side. Following the crash, the department warned about the dangers of drinking and driving. IMPD said a vehicle failed to yield to traffic on S....
WLFI.com
Lafayette man identified as SIA shooting suspect
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroners' office has released the identity of the suspect in a shooting that took place at SIA. According to Tippecanoe County Coroner, Carrie Costello, 57-year-old John Jones's cause of death was a gunshot wound in the manner of suicide. Final autopsy results...
WLFI.com
Missing Lafayette teen back home
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette teen last seen on Tuesday is back home. 16-year-old Jadea Nour was last seen in front of Cary Home for Children in Lafayette on Tuesday afternoon. News 18 received word that the Silver Alert issued for Nour had been cancelled. News 18 reached...
WLFI.com
Investigators work to track down missing Lafayette teen
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Investigators are working to track down a missing Lafayette teen. 16-year-old Jadea Nour was last seen in front of Cary Home for Children in Lafayette on Tuesday afternoon. Lafayette Police said she likely left that spot with 18-year-old Jontae Liggins. Nour got in a silver...
WLFI.com
Two retired LPD officers named in Oath Keepers data leak
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two retired Lafayette Police Department officers are named in a recent leak of Oath Keepers emails and membership logs. Distributed Denial of Secrets — a non-profit "devoted to enabling the free transmission of data in the public interest," according to the group's website — recently leaked about 5 gigabytes of data from the servers of the Oath Keepers.
WLFI.com
Justice system falls short in domestic violence cases
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An abuse awareness course and $454 made John Jones' domestic violence case go away. That proverbial slap on the wrist spiraled into tragedy Monday outside Subaru of Indiana Automotive. Police say John Jones killed himself after shooting his co-worker and ex-girlfriend, Mindy Donovan, in the...
Judge considering change of venue for suspect in killing of Elwood Officer Shahnavaz
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A Madison County judge heard arguments for and against a change of venue Friday for the man accused of killing Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz. The defense argued for the trial to be moved because of publicity in the case and public outrage...
WIBC.com
ISP: Logansport Man Arrested for Molesting Two Girls
LOGANSPORT, Ind.–A man from Logansport was charged with three counts of child molestation and one count of child exploitation earlier this week. State police say the investigation into Justin Bault, 40, began August 2, 2022. That’s when they say they got reports that two girls had been molested in Cass County.
WLFI.com
Police release identity of SIA shooting victim
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person remains in critical condition after a shooting at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive plant in Lafayette Monday. According to Lafayette Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 4:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim, 36-year-old Mindy L. Donovan, had been shot in the head. Mindy was transported to the hospital by ambulance and then later flown by helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis.
FOX 28 Spokane
Deceased suspect in shooting at Indiana Subaru plant named
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A coroner has released the name of a man who fatally shot himself after shooting and critically wounding a woman outside a Subaru plant in northwest Indiana. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello says 57-year-old John Jones’s cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner of death was suicide. Officers who responded Monday afternoon to a report of a shooting at Subaru of Indiana Automotive in Lafayette found 36-year-old Mindy Donovan of Lafayette in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to her head. She remains in critical condition an Indianapolis hospital. Officers discovered Jones dead near a retention pond on the Subaru plant’s property.
WLFI.com
LPD: Victim shot at SIA in critical condition
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person has been hospitalized after a shooting at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive plant in Lafayette Monday. Police said the suspected shooter is dead and stress there is no active threat to the community. At 4:15 p.m., police were called to a report of...
Grandma, 4-year-old granddaughter shot at Avon home
AVON, Ind. — A man has been arrested for what police are calling an unintentional shooting at an Avon home that left a 4-year-old girl and her grandmother injured Wednesday. Members of the Avon Police Department identified 25-year-old Brandon Clark as the suspect in the shooting. He's been preliminarily arrested for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
WISH-TV
Docs: Man threatened shooting at Gleaners after break-up
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man faces felony charges after being accused of threatening a shooting at Gleaners Food Bank. Investigators say he was upset after learning that the mother of his child was seeing a new man. Rodrigo Limon, 25, faces three felony counts of intimidation in the case....
Indy man sentenced to more than 19 years for pair of August 2020 armed robberies
An Indianapolis man was sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison this week after pleading guilty to two robberies and brandishing a firearm.
Indiana woman who was shot in the head outside of Subaru plant in critical condition, suspect found dead
A woman is in critical condition Tuesday, a day after she was shot in the head outside a Subaru plant in northwest Indiana, police said. The suspected gunman was later found dead nearby. Officers who responded Monday afternoon a report of a shooting at Subaru of Indiana Automotive in Lafayette...
Person shot outside west side Taco Bell
According to police at the scene, a person was shot after an altercation outside of the Taco Bell restaurant in the 5300 block of W. Washington Street on Wednesday.
Woman arrested after cops find dozens of IDs, credit cards in vehicle
A woman was arrested late Wednesday during a traffic stop on Interstate 65, during which police found dozens of IDs and credit cards, among other items.
cbs4indy.com
Logansport man arrested after child molestation investigation
LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A rural Logansport man faces charges after police say he molested two girls. The Indiana State Police said the arrest came after an investigation that began in August. Detectives with the Indiana State Police said they learned that two girls had possibly been molested by Justin Bault in Cass County.
Who will be Tippecanoe County’s next top cop?
In front of the half-filled McCutcheon High School auditorium, Tippecanoe County Sheriff Robert Goldsmith laughed after Republican challenger Jason Huber joked if he wanted his 30 seconds back. “We’ve both been in law enforcement for a while, we’re going to say a lot of the same things,” Goldsmith said....
