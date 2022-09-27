Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Manuel Miguel Tlatelpa Aragon, 27, of 64 Center St., Apartment 11 was charged Sept. 21 with interfering with an officer/resisting. Joshua Miron, 33, of 23 Parkview Dr., was charged Sept. 21 with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault. Nicholas P. Gothberg, 28, of 30 Heritage Court, Wolcott,...
Register Citizen
Police: Hartford man arrested in Manchester gas station shooting
MANCHESTER — Police have arrested a 19-year-old who they say shot a man in the hip during a pre-dawn gas station robbery last winter. Paul Davis, of Hartford, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree assault, criminal attempt to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening and other charges, police said.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Reaphael Dontrell Givan, 34, homeless, New Britain, interfere w/ officer/resisting. Mark R. Bukowski, 31, 375 Farmington Ave. Apt. 1J, New Britain, second-degree breach of peace. Madeline Joy Lorenz, 25, 375 Farmington Ave. Apt. 1J, New Britain, second-degree breach of peace. Jorge A. Pizarro, 28, 44 Walker Rd., New Britain, second-degree...
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Suspect in 2017 Fatal Hit-and-Run in New Haven
Police said they have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run in 2017 that killed a 38-year-old woman. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson and New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker held a news briefing Friday to give the update on the investigation into the Sept. 23, 2017, hit-and-run death of Shaneka Woods.
19-year-old alleged getaway driver in gas station killings appears in court
Police say Brooks confessed to driving the scooter in the July 10 drive-by shooting at the Atlas Gas Station on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport.
1 Hospitalized After Serious Crash On I-91 In East Windsor
A tractor-trailer driver was injured during a crash in Connecticut. The crash on I-91 took place in East Windsor around 6 a.m., Friday, Sept. 30 near exit 45. According to the Connecticut State Police, a tractor-trailer was traveling south in the center lane when a Volkswagen in the left lane lost control going around a curve and hit the truck.
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in South Windsor
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in South Windsor Friday morning. Police said a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle were involved in a crash at Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street at 3:30 a.m. and the motorcyclist has died. Sullivan Avenue will be closed at Rye Street and detours are in...
Eyewitness News
Southington Police investigate armed robbery at wine shop
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Southington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday morning. Dispatch received calls for an armed robbery at Wine Works 7:30 P.M yesterday evening. Officers were already providing assistance for multiple similar armed robberies in Bristol on North and Middle Streets. An...
Eyewitness News
Person shot in Hartford overnight
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police officials say a person was shot early Friday morning. Dispatchers received the report at approximately 3:45 A.M. and arrived to locate a single gunshot victim. The male victim was approximately 30-years-old and suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an...
Connecticut State Police dispatcher placed on leave after arrest
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut State Dispatcher has been placed on paid administrative leave following an investigation by the Manchester police department. Lakeisha Murphy, age 32, was arrested on September 27 by Manchester police and charged with possession of a controlled substance. In the same vehicle with Murphy was Ryan Thompson, age 29, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance and sale of narcotics.
Armed robber strikes Wine Works in Southington
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington police are searching for a suspect who they said robbed a liquor store on Wednesday night. Officers were dispatched to the Wine Works on West Street at 7:30 p.m. on a report of an armed robbery. On their way to the scene, responding officers were made aware that Southington police […]
Naugatuck police: Thieves hit three businesses in one week
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for the suspects behind a string of burglaries in Naugatuck this week. According to police, on Sept. 20 just before 4 a.m. Vape Rite at 423 N Main Street was burglarized by two suspects who entered the store after breaking the front glass door. A third suspect remained […]
Hartford police, fire investigate reported fireworks explosion on Asylum Street
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford officials are investigating reported explosions coming from a building on Asylum Street. Mario Oquendo Jr., district chief for the Hartford Fire Department, said companies were called to 55 Asylum Street around 9 a.m. Friday on the report. Oquendo said that the explosions appeared to have...
Suspect arrested in connection to Manchester gas station shooting: Police
MANCHESTER, Conn. — A Hartford man was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in an attempted robbery and shooting at a Mobil gas station in Manchester in late February. During the attempted robbery, police said a 54-year-old male victim and target of the attempted robbery, sustained a gunshot wound...
39-Year-Old From Plainville Killed In 2-Vehicle Southington Crash
A 39-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on a busy roadway. David Sanabria, age 39, of Plainville, was killed around 6:20 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Southington. According to Lt. Keith Egan of the Southington Police, said officers responded to 279 Queen St., for a report of...
New Britain Herald
Two brothers going to trial in Southington Drive-In assault
SOUTHINGTON -- Two brothers charged in an assault at the Southington Drive-In in 2020 that sent a man to the hospital for severe lacerations, a fractured orbital bone, a severe concussion and other injuries have made their intent to head to trial clear. Barrett Delmonico, 32, formally made the decision...
New Britain Herald
New Britain pursuing trial on arson charges stemming from motor home fire
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man accused of intentionally lighting a motor home on fire is fighting the criminal charges filed against him – after also filing a lawsuit against the city and one of its police detectives, contending he was falsely arrested. Juan Bautista Ortiz, 54,...
fox61.com
Third arrest made in July Bridgeport double murder
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police have made a third arrest in connection with a double murder that happened in July. On the afternoon of July 10, Ramon Pequero and Kazzmaire Dorsey were shot at a gas station on Fairfield Avenue. Both died from their injuries. On Wednesday, police arrested...
Police: Dive search underway in Enfield in connection to homicide investigation
ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Enfield and state police are conducting a dive search of Freshwater Pond in connection to a recent homicide on the Enfield town green, according to officials. Freshwater Pond has been temporarily drained to a level where divers can search the pond bed with metal detectors, police said. Police identify man found […]
Springfield police investigating Central St. shooting
Springfield police are investigating after one person was shot in an incident late Wednesday night in the city's South End.
