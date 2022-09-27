ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

Comments / 0

Related
New Britain Herald

Plainville police blotter

Manuel Miguel Tlatelpa Aragon, 27, of 64 Center St., Apartment 11 was charged Sept. 21 with interfering with an officer/resisting. Joshua Miron, 33, of 23 Parkview Dr., was charged Sept. 21 with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault. Nicholas P. Gothberg, 28, of 30 Heritage Court, Wolcott,...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Hartford man arrested in Manchester gas station shooting

MANCHESTER — Police have arrested a 19-year-old who they say shot a man in the hip during a pre-dawn gas station robbery last winter. Paul Davis, of Hartford, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree assault, criminal attempt to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening and other charges, police said.
MANCHESTER, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Reaphael Dontrell Givan, 34, homeless, New Britain, interfere w/ officer/resisting. Mark R. Bukowski, 31, 375 Farmington Ave. Apt. 1J, New Britain, second-degree breach of peace. Madeline Joy Lorenz, 25, 375 Farmington Ave. Apt. 1J, New Britain, second-degree breach of peace. Jorge A. Pizarro, 28, 44 Walker Rd., New Britain, second-degree...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Suspect in 2017 Fatal Hit-and-Run in New Haven

Police said they have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run in 2017 that killed a 38-year-old woman. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson and New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker held a news briefing Friday to give the update on the investigation into the Sept. 23, 2017, hit-and-run death of Shaneka Woods.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wolcott, CT
Crime & Safety
Southington, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Hartford, CT
City
Wolcott, CT
City
Southington, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
New Britain, CT
New Britain, CT
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

1 Hospitalized After Serious Crash On I-91 In East Windsor

A tractor-trailer driver was injured during a crash in Connecticut. The crash on I-91 took place in East Windsor around 6 a.m., Friday, Sept. 30 near exit 45. According to the Connecticut State Police, a tractor-trailer was traveling south in the center lane when a Volkswagen in the left lane lost control going around a curve and hit the truck.
EAST WINDSOR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in South Windsor

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in South Windsor Friday morning. Police said a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle were involved in a crash at Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street at 3:30 a.m. and the motorcyclist has died. Sullivan Avenue will be closed at Rye Street and detours are in...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Eyewitness News

Southington Police investigate armed robbery at wine shop

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Southington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday morning. Dispatch received calls for an armed robbery at Wine Works 7:30 P.M yesterday evening. Officers were already providing assistance for multiple similar armed robberies in Bristol on North and Middle Streets. An...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#St Francis Hospital
Eyewitness News

Person shot in Hartford overnight

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police officials say a person was shot early Friday morning. Dispatchers received the report at approximately 3:45 A.M. and arrived to locate a single gunshot victim. The male victim was approximately 30-years-old and suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut State Police dispatcher placed on leave after arrest

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut State Dispatcher has been placed on paid administrative leave following an investigation by the Manchester police department. Lakeisha Murphy, age 32, was arrested on September 27 by Manchester police and charged with possession of a controlled substance. In the same vehicle with Murphy was Ryan Thompson, age 29, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance and sale of narcotics.
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Armed robber strikes Wine Works in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington police are searching for a suspect who they said robbed a liquor store on Wednesday night. Officers were dispatched to the Wine Works on West Street at 7:30 p.m. on a report of an armed robbery. On their way to the scene, responding officers were made aware that Southington police […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Naugatuck police: Thieves hit three businesses in one week

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for the suspects behind a string of burglaries in Naugatuck this week. According to police, on Sept. 20 just before 4 a.m. Vape Rite at 423 N Main Street was burglarized by two suspects who entered the store after breaking the front glass door. A third suspect remained […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
New Britain Herald

Two brothers going to trial in Southington Drive-In assault

SOUTHINGTON -- Two brothers charged in an assault at the Southington Drive-In in 2020 that sent a man to the hospital for severe lacerations, a fractured orbital bone, a severe concussion and other injuries have made their intent to head to trial clear. Barrett Delmonico, 32, formally made the decision...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
fox61.com

Third arrest made in July Bridgeport double murder

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police have made a third arrest in connection with a double murder that happened in July. On the afternoon of July 10, Ramon Pequero and Kazzmaire Dorsey were shot at a gas station on Fairfield Avenue. Both died from their injuries. On Wednesday, police arrested...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy