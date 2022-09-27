Read full article on original website
Well-Being at Work: Between Burnout and Quiet Quitting
Managers and employees struggle with balancing and negotiating the need for performance and the need for well-being. Performance and well-being are not in conflict; well-being includes growth and challenge. Organizations are responsible for creating healthy work environments that do not push individuals to burn out. Stretching and challenging work can...
Applying Self-Acceptance When You’re Spinning Out of Control
Self-acceptance is correlated with increased physical health and well-being, greater resilience, and lower rates of anxiety and depression. Individuals are reluctant to cultivate self-acceptance for fear of complacency, mediocrity, and a lack of motivation to change and grow. To effectively cultivate self-acceptance, we need to be consciously aware of and...
How Does the Content of Communication Impact Relationships?
A team of researchers tested the link between positive and negative communication and relationship contentment in couples. The results replicated past research showing that positive and negative communication are different, rather than two sides of the same coin. The results also supported a "buffering" pattern across positive and negative communication...
