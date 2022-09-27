Read full article on original website
Shayne Looper: No angst over declining political clout
What changes would the Republican Party make if Christians, who have been a key bloc within their base, could no longer deliver enough votes to compete with Democrats for national offices? How would the party react to a 12 percent drop in giving from Christian donors over the next decade? Would they stick with the Christians? We may find out. The number of Americans who identify as Christian has declined by 12 percent in just a decade....
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
Trump Credited Bi-Racial Ex-Girlfriend Kara Young’s Intelligence To ‘White Side’ Of Family, New Book Says
A new book about Donald Trump claims a bi-racial woman the former president once dated said he played up racial stereotypes during their relationship even though she has made it a point in the past to claim he never said anything racist when they were together. The upcoming book by...
Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Is Racial and Gender Equality a Utopia or Reality?
Racial and gender equality are key elements to making progress in a country torn by polarization. Old modes of masculinity, such as taking the form of the family breadwinner, are outdated but have not been replaced with a new role. The education system needs an overhaul to address gender equity.
Republican congressional candidate refutes allegations
Character assassination is part and parcel of American politics. Candidates for office routinely face accusations that they’re dishonest, self-serving, greedy or racist. In North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District race, television ads have portrayed Republican Sandy Smith as being psychologically unhinged, with allegations of her being an abusive mother, a spouse abuser and a violent neo-fascist. If the frequently aired ads have negatively affected Smith’s campaign, there was no evidence of...
Rachel Brougham: Is our democracy dying?
Imagine the following scenarios. We have an election. But long before we even cast our vote, the current president starts to cast doubt in the process. He encourages his followers to act as watchmen at election sites, and report anything they feel suspicious. Carry guns if they must, who cares if they are intimidating. ...
Spirituality, Wellness, and Conspiracy Beliefs
Spirituality, wellness, and conspiracy theories offer an illusion of control, special knowledge, and understanding of the world. It’s easy to overestimate one’s understanding of complex topics. Science and critical thinking are harder than they seem. People who over-rely on intuition or gut feelings are more likely to believe...
