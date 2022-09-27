Homosexuality has been called “the love that dare not speak its name.”[1] Our love for objects and activities, however, is a love that had no name at all. One of the first things I noticed when I started researching our love for objects, activities, places, products, brands, and all sorts of other things, was there wasn’t a word to describe the topic I was investigating. In most cases, the best term for the love of things is simply love. But there are times when it’s useful to distinguish the love of things from the love of people. And none of English’s more than one million words did the job.

