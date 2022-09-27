Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Well-Being at Work: Between Burnout and Quiet Quitting
Managers and employees struggle with balancing and negotiating the need for performance and the need for well-being. Performance and well-being are not in conflict; well-being includes growth and challenge. Organizations are responsible for creating healthy work environments that do not push individuals to burn out. Stretching and challenging work can...
psychologytoday.com
How to Make Sense of Addiction
Substance use is a behavior that serves a purpose. Substance use only becomes a problem when its harm increases and its benefits are lowered. Making sense of one's relationship with a substance is the first step to cultivating a different relationship with it. Many people who come to me wanting...
psychologytoday.com
Does Digital Therapy Work As Well As Face-to-Face?
Digital therapy has increased in popularity, and research is comparing it to in-person therapy. Initially, data showed that in-person therapy was more effective at reducing depressive symptoms and improving psychological function. A statistical analysis to control for differences in patients found both therapies produced similar results,. When you think of...
psychologytoday.com
Understanding the 5 Stages of Adult Development
The stages of adult development provide perspective on oneself and what actions are needed to improve. Only through transformation can people truly move from one stage of human development to another. The majority of people exist in Stage 3, the "Socialized Mind," where they are influenced by family, society, or...
psychologytoday.com
How to Have Better Arguments With Your Partner
Regulating our emotions is key to effectively arguing with our partners. Doing so makes us less likely to do or say something regretful. The better we keep a cool head, the easier it is to communicate our needs effectively in ways our partners can truly hear. When we feel safe,...
psychologytoday.com
Flirting, Failing, and Navigating Relationship Signals
Much of the communication that happens between people is on an unconscious level. Body language, facial expressions, and tone all are part of the conversation that happens as people gauge their interest in each other. It is helpful to spend time interacting with others to learn this subtle art of...
psychologytoday.com
You Don’t Choose Your Defenses, Your Defenses Choose You
When you procrastinate, it may be because your desires unconsciously conflict with ancient—yet firmly entrenched—self-protective programming. To restore our sense of safety, our ever-wary, vigilant defense system makes us over-generalize what was originally experienced as hazardous. The way to transform the original negative impact of a traumatic event...
psychologytoday.com
Am I on My Phone to Avoid Conflict With My Partner?
We have several distractions at our disposal that can make it easy to avoid conflict. Avoidant behaviors can make things feel "smooth" but mask growing resentments or contempt. Thinking not as individuals but as a unit or team can help to unstick deadlocks in relational conflicts. We turn to our...
psychologytoday.com
Erosion of Affection
Retrospective analyses or "autopsies" of relationships in jeopardy or that have failed often reveal an erosion of affection. When issues between partners are not adequately and amicably resolved, the potential for irreparable damage is great. Partners need to be reasonably alert to the development of potentially harmful issues that can...
psychologytoday.com
What ‘Being a Man’ in Your Relationship Really Means
It takes courage to speak up about issues that go against gender norms. Psychology research highlights the importance of talking about one’s feelings and expressing one’s emotions. Romantic relationships require continuous effort and attention. Many men come to therapy feeling challenged by the expectation to be "tough" in...
psychologytoday.com
Scheduling Love: Can Romance Survive?
Romance, in its most classic form, requires the availability of spontaneity and timelessness to flourish. To contain the beauty of its natural process, it must have time—unpredictable time and uncertainty—to blossom. Instead, many people are living their lives in a multi-tasking swirl of social processes, career aspirations, family...
psychologytoday.com
The Silent, Post-Abortion Grief of Men
Our convictions may obscure an awareness of what others experience. Post-abortion grief is often silently held as a result of contradictory emotions. For some men, intense grief is experienced regarding the loss of the child and fatherhood many years post-abortion. Emotions that create post-abortion grief involve constructed memory, where a...
psychologytoday.com
How the Gift of Allyship Builds a Sense of Belonging
Belonging, an innate human need, supports longer life, higher wellbeing, higher creativity, and better performance. Modern society and workplaces are not always structured for inclusivity. Organizations are responsible for creating inclusive structures, but we are individually responsible for our actions and allyship. Humans need to belong. Deeply, authentically, as we...
psychologytoday.com
Should You Speak Now, or Forever Hold Your Peace?
Disapproving of a loved one's romantic relationship is a common but challenging interpersonal experience. When individuals perceive that a friend or family member disapproves of their relationship, their sense of closeness to that person drops. While perceived closeness to a disapproving friend or family member may improve with time, it...
psychologytoday.com
How TikTok and Twitter Get Trauma So Wrong
Trauma is presented in an overly simplistic way on social media, including misinformation about symptoms and poor understanding of diagnosis. It is important to understand why mental health misinformation is rife on social media, and to determine accurate sources of information. Mental health information on social media should be considered...
psychologytoday.com
“But You Don’t Look Sick!”
Long COVID is a complex, multi-faceted syndrome making it exceedingly difficult to live with. Misconceptions about chronic conditions complicate the experience of living with long COVID. Learning how to talk to others about the long COVID experience is as important as it is helpful. More than 53% of Americans are...
psychologytoday.com
How to Stay Mentally Healthy: A Wellness Checklist
We are living during emotionally challenging times. Recently, there has been widespread discussion of the mental health pandemic. More people are seeking mental health services now, and a shortage of providers is hindering their ability to get the help they need. I’ve been thinking a lot lately about how we...
psychologytoday.com
The Love That Has No Name
Homosexuality has been called “the love that dare not speak its name.”[1] Our love for objects and activities, however, is a love that had no name at all. One of the first things I noticed when I started researching our love for objects, activities, places, products, brands, and all sorts of other things, was there wasn’t a word to describe the topic I was investigating. In most cases, the best term for the love of things is simply love. But there are times when it’s useful to distinguish the love of things from the love of people. And none of English’s more than one million words did the job.
psychologytoday.com
How to Foster Workplace Well-Being: Where Do We Go From Here?
From the very first days of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was clear that the communal trauma we were going through was going to have a profound and lasting psychological toll on health care workers. A study Mount Sinai conducted in April 2020, when the pandemic first hit New York, found that 39 percent of frontline health care workers demonstrated symptoms of COVID-19-related post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, or anxiety.
psychologytoday.com
Post-COVID Anxiety Is Real
It's normal to experience anxiety trauma after a life-altering dangerous event. The key is to retrain your nervous system to strengthen the parasympathetic tone, or the calming response, as opposed to fight-or-flight. Have you noticed that you have been more hypervigilant since the pandemic? And perhaps a bit more anxious...
