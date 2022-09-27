Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
How to Reduce the Visceral Fat Around Your Middle
Slide 1 of 6: A new study from the University of Oxford suggests every extra inch around your middle increases the risk of heart failure by 10%. "A larger waist measurement is often a sign that you have too much visceral fat, which sits around our internal organs and impairs the way our heart and blood vessels function," says James Leiper, associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation. "Heart failure is a chronic and incurable condition that worsens over time, so these findings underline the importance of managing your weight now. People who carry more weight around their middle have an increased risk of higher cholesterol, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. These risk factors are all closely linked with heart and circulatory diseases, which can then increase the risk of heart failure." Worried about your belly fat? Here are five scientifically-proven ways to fight visceral fat. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
15 Signs of a Vitamin B12 Deficiency You Should Know
Symptoms of low B12 can vary from person to person but may include fatigue, tremors, confusion and a swollen, red tongue. Here are the common signs to know.
What Does It Feel Like When Your Blood Sugar Is High?
Although not always recognizable, it's a good idea to keep an eye on your blood sugar levels. Learn the symptoms of hyperglycemia and what to look out for.
ScienceBlog.com
Latest type 2 diabetes drug achieves blood sugar and weight targets faster
The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D) [1]. Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also achieves blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Higher A1C Levels in Diabetes Linked to Trigger Finger
The hand disorder known as trigger finger is more common in people with diabetes who have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. As the study authors noted, diabetes is known to increase the risk...
verywellhealth.com
Restless Legs and Magnesium: What’s the Link?
Restless leg syndrome (RLS) is a neurologic condition that causes unpleasant feelings in the legs and an uncontrollable urge to move them. RLS tends to be worse at night and moving can relieve the unwelcomed sensations. Over the years there have been several treatments used by healthcare providers to relieve...
How your blood type can predict your risk of a deadly killer
WHEN it comes to blood - it can determine a lot about the state of your health. Now, scientists have revealed that the red stuff might also predict your risk of developing a deadly condition at an early age. Researchers in the US found that people with the greatest risk...
5 vitamins that fight PCOS symptoms like weight gain, according to a dietician and reproductive hormone expert
These supplements can help PCOS in two ways: reducing male sex hormones and improving your blood sugar regulation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sciencetimes.com
Type 2 Diabetes: Symptoms, Early Signs, and Complications
Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes. It is the impairment of the body's ability to regulate blood glucose levels. This happens when excessive sugar circulates your bloodstream, which eventually results in disorders of the nervous, circulatory, and immune systems. In type 2 diabetes, your pancreas doesn't...
Medical News Today
How does high blood sugar (hyperglycemia) feel?
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. The human body naturally has sugar, or glucose, in the blood. The right amount of blood sugar gives the body’s cells and organs energy. An excess level of blood sugar is known as hyperglycemia.
verywellhealth.com
Low Blood Sugar Symptoms
The sugar (glucose) levels in your blood fluctuate naturally. Low blood sugar, or hypoglycemia, can arise for many reasons, including not eating enough or suddenly engaging in strenuous activity. However, it’s most common in those taking insulin or other medications for type 2 diabetes and those with type 1 diabetes....
Digital Collegian
Weight-Loss Surgery Linked to New-Onset Epilepsy
THURSDAY, Sept. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Weight-loss surgery can change a person's life and health, but new research warns it might also come with a slight risk of developing epilepsy. People who had the surgery had a 45% relative increased risk of developing epilepsy, compared with people who did...
Medical News Today
Gestational diabetes can lead to type 2 diabetes, but a healthy lifestyle may reduce risk
Gestational diabetes is diabetes that develops during pregnancy. People who’ve been diagnosed with gestational diabetes have a greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life. A recent study shows that for women who have had gestational diabetes, adopting certain lifestyle practices is associated with a 90% reduced...
Full-dose Blood Thinners Could Prevent COVID-Related Clotting in Hospitalized Patients
Anyone who had COVID-19 is at a higher risk of developing blood clots for months after recovery, a study shows. For critically ill COVID-19 patients, a full-dose blood thinner can lower the risk of severe blood clots without increasing the risk of death. To prevent blood clot formation after a...
Comments / 0