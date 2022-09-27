ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

DC Lottery

 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

DC 2 Evening

5-5

(five, five)

DC 2 Midday

1-9

(one, nine)

DC 3 Evening

4-4-1

(four, four, one)

DC 3 Midday

2-2-7

(two, two, seven)

DC 4 Evening

3-3-1-0

(three, three, one, zero)

DC 4 Midday

0-2-0-2

(zero, two, zero, two)

DC 5 Evening

9-3-9-5-9

(nine, three, nine, five, nine)

DC 5 Midday

4-9-3-2-4

(four, nine, three, two, four)

Lucky For Life

02-10-38-42-47, Lucky Ball: 4

(two, ten, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: four)

Mega Millions

08-14-24-43-51, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3

(eight, fourteen, twenty-four, forty-three, fifty-one; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $355,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 300,000,000

