Adams leaps over Alualu on Steelers depth chart

Just as Mike Tomlin said right after the Steelers loss to the Browns on Thursday Night Football, Mitch Trubisky will be the starter on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium against the New York Jets.

The team’s depth chart was released on Tuesday ahead of Head Coach Mike Tomlin’s weekly press conference.

One big change on the chart is Tyson Alualu. He’s moved down to second team with Montravius Adams listed as the starter at nose tackle on the defensive line.

"He played a lot of football for us,” Tomlin said during his press conference. “He played a lot and started a lot last year. He missed a lot during team development and that probably slowed his progress. Since he's been back from injury, we've seen an uptick in his consistency and performance."

The Fan Morning Show’s Colin Dunlap pointed out that Alualu hasn’t looked good the first three games of the season.

Alualu is on the final year of his two-year deal with $5.5 million. His 2021 season was cut short after he fractured his ankle in the second game of the season, a 26-17 loss to the Raiders.

At 35, it was a gamble to bring Alualu back coming off major surgery, but the options for the Steelers on the defensive line were limited with Stephon Tuitt officially retiring before the season.

Alualu has five total tackles this season, he’s played 43 percent of the snaps through three games.

Adams has two tackles so far and has played 13 percent of the defensive snaps. With him starting on Sunday, expect him to be a lot more involved.