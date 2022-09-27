ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Video: Bodycam released from Myles Garrett’s rollover crash

By Jordan Unger, Kevin Freeman
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KE816_0iCVhjTs00

SHARON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Medina County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage from the rollover crash that sent Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett to the hospital Monday afternoon.

Guardians postseason tickets go on sale soon

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol , after leaving the Browns practice facility, Garrett was heading southbound in his 2021 Porsche on State Road in Sharon Township when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, overturned and landed in a ditch.

According to a tweet from NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, Garrett swerved to avoid an animal in the road and overcorrected.

In the video, you can see first responders treating Garrett and a female passenger, who both sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The video shows Garrett sitting on the ground alert and responsive as paramedics appear to treat his arm.

“I went and got blankets out of my truck and we went over to the Porsche, not knowing who it was at the time and a female stumbled out, unfastened her seatbelt and came out,” said witness Michael Chaffee. “Then we saw that it was Myles Garrett inside, so we unhooked his seatbelt and he came out on his own free will, but he was dazed. I mean, they were both dazed.”

Chaffee had just passed Garrett, going the opposite direction when, in his rearview mirror, he saw Garrett run off the road.

“All of a sudden, this Porsche comes flying over the top of the hill airborne and it clipped a tree and it hit a fire hydrant, clipped a fire hydrant off and then it rolled three times and it landed back on its wheels,” Chaffee said.

They were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Garrett discharged from hospital after crash

“I got to actually have a conversation with him while he was sitting there because his arm was pretty torn up, cut. But I said ‘Hey, great game on Thursday against the Steelers’ and he just kind of laughed at me and gave me a gimmick and that was it,” said Chaffee.

Garrett’s agent told FOX 8 that he didn’t suffer any broken bones in the crash.

They were taken to an area hospital. Garrett was discharged Monday night.

Earlier Tuesday, Garrett’s teammate Grant Delpit reacted to the accident.

“It’s all God, man. We thank God every day and that he, you know, put his hands around Myles and was able to protect him. Like I said, it was a learning experience and you can never be too careful,” Delpit said.

There’s no word from the team on whether Garrett will be in condition to play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Medina County, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Medina County, OH
Crime & Safety
WKYC

Former Cleveland Browns TE Gavin Escobar dies in rock climbing accident

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from an unrelated story. Former NFL tight end Gavin Escobar, who spent a portion of the 2018 offseason with the Cleveland Browns, was one of two rock climbers who died in an accident in California on Wednesday according to officials, our sister station WFAA is reporting.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Rollover#Cleveland Browns
YourErie

Fiery crash along I-90 in Ohio claims the life of one person

One person is dead following a fiery crash in Ohio. That crash happened in Conneaut on Thursday night in the eastbound lane of I-90 near the state Route 7 exit. According to reports from the scene, the car was fully involved in flames when crews arrived on scene. Traffic along that stretch of highway was […]
CONNEAUT, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape

A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WKYC

1 dies after double shooting in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — One person is dead and another in the hospital after a double shooting in East Cleveland, which happened shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday. The East Cleveland Police Department says officers found one male unresponsive at the intersection of Shaw Avenue and Welton Drive. The second male was found at the intersection of Shaw Avenue and Plymouth Place.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Akron man sentenced to life for 3 separate slayings

A 45-year-old man who pleaded guilty while on trial for three separate murders could remain behind bars for the rest of his natural life. Coley Richardson, 45, of Akron, was sentenced Friday to life in prison, with eligibility for parole after 54 years, according to a news release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Man overdoses outside Speedway: Berea Police Blotter

A Berea man, 67, was treated by paramedics at about 4:45 p.m. Sept. 23 after he was found unconscious in a car parked outside Speedway, 880 N. Rocky River. The man didn’t respond to questions from police. He only nodded slightly when police called his name. Police found no...
BEREA, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

67K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy