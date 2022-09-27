Video: Bodycam released from Myles Garrett’s rollover crash

SHARON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Medina County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage from the rollover crash that sent Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett to the hospital Monday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol , after leaving the Browns practice facility, Garrett was heading southbound in his 2021 Porsche on State Road in Sharon Township when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, overturned and landed in a ditch.

According to a tweet from NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, Garrett swerved to avoid an animal in the road and overcorrected.

In the video, you can see first responders treating Garrett and a female passenger, who both sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The video shows Garrett sitting on the ground alert and responsive as paramedics appear to treat his arm.

“I went and got blankets out of my truck and we went over to the Porsche, not knowing who it was at the time and a female stumbled out, unfastened her seatbelt and came out,” said witness Michael Chaffee. “Then we saw that it was Myles Garrett inside, so we unhooked his seatbelt and he came out on his own free will, but he was dazed. I mean, they were both dazed.”

Chaffee had just passed Garrett, going the opposite direction when, in his rearview mirror, he saw Garrett run off the road.

“All of a sudden, this Porsche comes flying over the top of the hill airborne and it clipped a tree and it hit a fire hydrant, clipped a fire hydrant off and then it rolled three times and it landed back on its wheels,” Chaffee said.

They were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

“I got to actually have a conversation with him while he was sitting there because his arm was pretty torn up, cut. But I said ‘Hey, great game on Thursday against the Steelers’ and he just kind of laughed at me and gave me a gimmick and that was it,” said Chaffee.

Garrett’s agent told FOX 8 that he didn’t suffer any broken bones in the crash.

They were taken to an area hospital. Garrett was discharged Monday night.

Earlier Tuesday, Garrett’s teammate Grant Delpit reacted to the accident.

“It’s all God, man. We thank God every day and that he, you know, put his hands around Myles and was able to protect him. Like I said, it was a learning experience and you can never be too careful,” Delpit said.

There’s no word from the team on whether Garrett will be in condition to play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

