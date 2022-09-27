KS Lottery
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Pick 3 Midday
0-3-1
(zero, three, one)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 300,000,000
