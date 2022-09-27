Read full article on original website
cw14online.com
Freedom ready for big game at Little Chute
FREEDOM (WLUK) -- Freedom versus Little Chute. The County N rivalry game is Friday with the conference lead at stake between two undefeated rivals. The Irish knows it's one of nine games on the regular season schedule, but this one's different. The Irish and Little Chute enter the game as...
cw14online.com
HSGT: Bay Port, Notre Dame tie; Kimberly beats Kaukauna
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday night in High School Game Time, Bay Port and Notre Dame battled to a scoreless tie in a boys soccer battle in the Fox River Classic Conference. Elsewhere, Kimberly beat Kaukauna 3-1 in a girls volleyball match to remain perfect in the Fox Valley Association.
cw14online.com
Week 7 Primer: Freedom at Little Chute the headline game
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- There are three weeks left in the high school football regular season, which means teams are now fighting to get playoff eligible or stay in contention for a conference title. Two teams that don't have to worry about playoffs are Freedom and Little Chute, which are...
cw14online.com
Late score lifts Little Chute to rivalry win over Freedom
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- The lead in the North Eastern Conference was on the line Friday night when Freedom visited Little Chute in a battle of undefeated teams, and as expected this one came down to the final minute. The Mustangs committed five turnovers, but three touchdown runs from Drew...
cw14online.com
There's a lot for Little Chute to play for on Friday
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- Little Chute plays Freedom every year in the County N rivalry game, but Friday's game is bigger than just a rivalry. For the first time since 2018 Little Chute is hosting Freedom and it could not be better timing as the winner of Friday's battle of perfect teams takes over sole possession for first place in the North Eastern Conference.
Fox11online.com
Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest
(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Chiefs Announce Memorial Award Named After Fallen Alumni
The Manitowoc Chiefs Football Program has announced a new award named after a fallen alumnus. The Morgan Daly Memorial Manitowoc Chiefs Character Award symbolizes the characteristic traits Morgan carried both on and off the field during his seasons with the Manitowoc Chiefs and beyond. Morgan Played for the Chiefs from...
Green Bay Wisconsin Woman ‘Off’d’ Man, Kept His Head and Privates in a Bucket
Back in March, a Green Bay Wisconsin woman named Taylor Denise Schabusiness, dismembered a guy. What a starting sentence, huh? O.K. let's try to dig deeper into this bizarre tale... New York Post. Authorities in Green Bay, Wi hit Tayor with a bunch of charges after this all went down...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay indoor skatepark finds a new home in Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been months since the Green Bay Action Sports Organization (GBASO) lost its indoor skate park. In late March, the non-profit was given 60 days to move out of its building on S. Ashland Ave. in Green Bay. Now the search for a new home...
wearegreenbay.com
Walnut Street Bridge in Green Bay closed down, unkown cause
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re commuting in the City of Green Bay tonight, avoid the Walnut Street Bridge as Storm Team 5’s Skyview Network Camera shows the bridge is closed at this time. Video shows emergency personnel are on the scene working to fix the...
wearegreenbay.com
After two years, popular restaurant makes return to Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents may have remembered it when it was off Main Avenue in De Pere, or more recently when it was in downtown Green Bay, but the Black & Tan Grille is back. Black & Tan Grille is located at 130 East Walnut Street in...
Tim Michels receives endorsement during farm tour in Fond du Lac
Tim Michels, the Republican gubernatorial nominee running against Governor Tony Evers, has another endorsement.
wearegreenbay.com
Crews respond to fire on Green Bay’s west side, $70k in damages
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters worked to put out a fire Wednesday morning as smoke was coming from the second story of a residence on Green Bay’s west side. Multiple crews responded to the 1100 block of Minahan Street for a reported fire. There was smoke coming from the second story of the residence.
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah woman killed in collision with dump truck
Highs today will remain cool... mainly mid 50s. Discover Green Bay says this bid is different from the city's other efforts in the past.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Wisconsin is pulling for him’: Little Doug to receive new heart pump
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – About one week ago, Local 5’s Barrett Tryon found out Little Doug was back in the hospital after his heart pump became infected. Firefighters from Green Bay went down to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee to surprise Little Doug and comfort him. A...
NBC26
Neenah trail expansion sits on potential archaeological site
NEENAH (NBC 26) — There is good news for Riverside Park fans. The Lakeshore Avenue Trail extension is back on track. “So, what we’re doing here today is an extension of the Lakeshore Avenue Trail… taking it from the east side of the park around to the west side of the park along the shoreline so folks can continue their walks, their bikes, their jogs, however they choose to use the shoreline and take in the views of the water,” said Michael Kading, Neenah parks & recreation director.
WBAY Green Bay
No busing in Oshkosh Area School District after catalytic converter thieves strike again
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE:. There will be no busing in the Oshkosh Area School District Thursday after thieves once again stole catalytic converters from school buses. A letter sent to Oshkosh families says families will have to make other plans to get students to and from school. Co-curricular and...
WBAY Green Bay
Clintonville carjacking suspect taken into custody in Northwestern Wisconsin
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man wanted in connection to a carjacking in Clintonville has been taken into custody in Northwestern Wisconsin. The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday afternoon that Seth Genereau, 23, was taken into custody about 1 p.m. “Seth Genereau is in our custody. He...
wearegreenbay.com
Welcome to the Neighborhood: The Blend Boutique Store in Shawano
(WFRV) – It’s a blend of girl bosses coming together to create a one-of-a-kind market in Shawano. Alexandra, owner of The Blend gives Local 5 Live viewers a closer look at what you can expect when you visit plus we meet Amber from Young Crafted Co and Jen from Adventures with Jen with a look at their businesses.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Bras of the Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - October will be here in a few days, which means Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On October 13, BayCare Clinic will host its 8th annual Bras of the Bay at the Resch Expo. To help raise awareness about breast reconstruction, the clinic encouraged local businesses and individuals to decorate and display a bra. The public can vote on their creations online between October 1 and October 12, and the winner will be announced at the gala.
