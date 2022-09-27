ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

cw14online.com

Freedom ready for big game at Little Chute

FREEDOM (WLUK) -- Freedom versus Little Chute. The County N rivalry game is Friday with the conference lead at stake between two undefeated rivals. The Irish knows it's one of nine games on the regular season schedule, but this one's different. The Irish and Little Chute enter the game as...
FREEDOM, WI
cw14online.com

HSGT: Bay Port, Notre Dame tie; Kimberly beats Kaukauna

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday night in High School Game Time, Bay Port and Notre Dame battled to a scoreless tie in a boys soccer battle in the Fox River Classic Conference. Elsewhere, Kimberly beat Kaukauna 3-1 in a girls volleyball match to remain perfect in the Fox Valley Association.
GREEN BAY, WI
cw14online.com

Week 7 Primer: Freedom at Little Chute the headline game

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- There are three weeks left in the high school football regular season, which means teams are now fighting to get playoff eligible or stay in contention for a conference title. Two teams that don't have to worry about playoffs are Freedom and Little Chute, which are...
FREEDOM, WI
cw14online.com

Late score lifts Little Chute to rivalry win over Freedom

LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- The lead in the North Eastern Conference was on the line Friday night when Freedom visited Little Chute in a battle of undefeated teams, and as expected this one came down to the final minute. The Mustangs committed five turnovers, but three touchdown runs from Drew...
LITTLE CHUTE, WI
cw14online.com

There's a lot for Little Chute to play for on Friday

LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- Little Chute plays Freedom every year in the County N rivalry game, but Friday's game is bigger than just a rivalry. For the first time since 2018 Little Chute is hosting Freedom and it could not be better timing as the winner of Friday's battle of perfect teams takes over sole possession for first place in the North Eastern Conference.
LITTLE CHUTE, WI
Fox11online.com

Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest

(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Chiefs Announce Memorial Award Named After Fallen Alumni

The Manitowoc Chiefs Football Program has announced a new award named after a fallen alumnus. The Morgan Daly Memorial Manitowoc Chiefs Character Award symbolizes the characteristic traits Morgan carried both on and off the field during his seasons with the Manitowoc Chiefs and beyond. Morgan Played for the Chiefs from...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay indoor skatepark finds a new home in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been months since the Green Bay Action Sports Organization (GBASO) lost its indoor skate park. In late March, the non-profit was given 60 days to move out of its building on S. Ashland Ave. in Green Bay. Now the search for a new home...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Walnut Street Bridge in Green Bay closed down, unkown cause

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re commuting in the City of Green Bay tonight, avoid the Walnut Street Bridge as Storm Team 5’s Skyview Network Camera shows the bridge is closed at this time. Video shows emergency personnel are on the scene working to fix the...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crews respond to fire on Green Bay’s west side, $70k in damages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters worked to put out a fire Wednesday morning as smoke was coming from the second story of a residence on Green Bay’s west side. Multiple crews responded to the 1100 block of Minahan Street for a reported fire. There was smoke coming from the second story of the residence.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC26

Neenah trail expansion sits on potential archaeological site

NEENAH (NBC 26) — There is good news for Riverside Park fans. The Lakeshore Avenue Trail extension is back on track. “So, what we’re doing here today is an extension of the Lakeshore Avenue Trail… taking it from the east side of the park around to the west side of the park along the shoreline so folks can continue their walks, their bikes, their jogs, however they choose to use the shoreline and take in the views of the water,” said Michael Kading, Neenah parks & recreation director.
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Welcome to the Neighborhood: The Blend Boutique Store in Shawano

(WFRV) – It’s a blend of girl bosses coming together to create a one-of-a-kind market in Shawano. Alexandra, owner of The Blend gives Local 5 Live viewers a closer look at what you can expect when you visit plus we meet Amber from Young Crafted Co and Jen from Adventures with Jen with a look at their businesses.
SHAWANO, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Bras of the Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - October will be here in a few days, which means Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On October 13, BayCare Clinic will host its 8th annual Bras of the Bay at the Resch Expo. To help raise awareness about breast reconstruction, the clinic encouraged local businesses and individuals to decorate and display a bra. The public can vote on their creations online between October 1 and October 12, and the winner will be announced at the gala.
GREEN BAY, WI

