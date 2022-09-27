ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Day' game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

0-2-3, FB: 2

(zero, two, three; FB: two)

Comments / 0

 

