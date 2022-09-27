ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Take 5 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the New York Lottery’s “Take 5 Midday” game were:

01-03-16-21-23

(one, three, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

