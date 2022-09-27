Groundhog visits Bernardston Fire Department

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A groundhog paid a visit to the Bernardston Fire Department Monday night.

The fire department posted the picture on Facebook stating they always love guests stopping by and one special visitor came Church Street and said hello!

Bernardston Fire Department

The post had nearly 150 reactions as of 3 p.m. and several comments suggesting they give it a job such as a new mascot, chief, or product knowledge specialist.

