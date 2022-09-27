Groundhog visits Bernardston Fire Department
BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A groundhog paid a visit to the Bernardston Fire Department Monday night.Multiple departments help put out fire in Bernardston
The fire department posted the picture on Facebook stating they always love guests stopping by and one special visitor came Church Street and said hello!
The post had nearly 150 reactions as of 3 p.m. and several comments suggesting they give it a job such as a new mascot, chief, or product knowledge specialist.
