University of Idaho may stop providing birth control under state's abortion law
MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho sent a letter to employees giving guidance on the state's abortion law and how the school will handle birth control services on campus. According to the university, concerns surrounding threats of felony charges for providers under Idaho state laws following the overturning...
Washington minimum wage increasing to $15.74 an hour in January
WASHINGTON, USA — Artículo en Español: 'Salario mínimo en Washington aumenta a $15.74 por hora en enero.'. Washington's minimum wage will increase from $14.49 to $15.74 an hour in January 2023, a $1.25 from what it is now. The 8.66% rise comes amid the price increase...
Washington kills 2 wolves to prevent preying on cattle
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — Biologists working for the state of Washington have killed two members of the Leadpoint wolf pack this week in an effort to stop the pack from preying on cattle in Stevens County, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said Thursday. An adult male wolf...
WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — Workers started Friday morning, putting up a fence around a Spokane homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it would take about 24 hours to get the fence fully constructed around the camp. "Fencing is an important first step to...
USPS ‘Mega Blitz’ hiring job fair happening on Sept. 29- 30
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will host a two-day job fair hiring at 103 postal facilities across Washington on Sept. 29 and 30. The two-day hiring “Mega Blitz” is trying to hire 2,000 mail carriers, mail handlers and clerks in six USPS facilities including Colville, Greenacres, Pullman, Shadle Garland, the Spokane Mail Processing Facility and Veradale.
Jewels Helping Hands, WSDOT working to put fences around I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Jewels Helping Hands is working with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to install a fence around the homeless camp located near I-90 and Freya Street. This comes after Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said he plans to clear the encampment by Oct. 14. WSDOT...
Prototype electric airplane takes first flight
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A prototype, all-electric airplane took its first flight Tuesday morning in central Washington state. The Seattle Times reports that if the Federal Aviation Administration eventually certifies the small airplane to carry passengers, it could become the first all-electric commercial airplane. The plane, built by startup...
WSP trooper shot in Walla Walla now in serious condition
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol Trooper is in serious condition after he was shot while attempting to apprehend a shooting suspect in Walla Walla. WSP has now identified the trooper as Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. According to preliminary information from WSP, Trooper Atkinson was shot in...
