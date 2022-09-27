ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

KREM2

Washington kills 2 wolves to prevent preying on cattle

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — Biologists working for the state of Washington have killed two members of the Leadpoint wolf pack this week in an effort to stop the pack from preying on cattle in Stevens County, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said Thursday. An adult male wolf...
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
KREM2

WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — Workers started Friday morning, putting up a fence around a Spokane homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it would take about 24 hours to get the fence fully constructed around the camp. "Fencing is an important first step to...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

USPS ‘Mega Blitz’ hiring job fair happening on Sept. 29- 30

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will host a two-day job fair hiring at 103 postal facilities across Washington on Sept. 29 and 30. The two-day hiring “Mega Blitz” is trying to hire 2,000 mail carriers, mail handlers and clerks in six USPS facilities including Colville, Greenacres, Pullman, Shadle Garland, the Spokane Mail Processing Facility and Veradale.
COLVILLE, WA
KREM2

Prototype electric airplane takes first flight

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A prototype, all-electric airplane took its first flight Tuesday morning in central Washington state. The Seattle Times reports that if the Federal Aviation Administration eventually certifies the small airplane to carry passengers, it could become the first all-electric commercial airplane. The plane, built by startup...
MOSES LAKE, WA
KREM2

WSP trooper shot in Walla Walla now in serious condition

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol Trooper is in serious condition after he was shot while attempting to apprehend a shooting suspect in Walla Walla. WSP has now identified the trooper as Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. According to preliminary information from WSP, Trooper Atkinson was shot in...
WALLA WALLA, WA
KREM2

Spokane, WA
