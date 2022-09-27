ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 of the Best Fall Products Coming to Trader Joe's, According to Employees

There are countdown clocks at sporting events, during timed exams, leading up to the new year and announcing when your train or plane is expected to depart. And now, thanks to the dedicated fans who have grown to expect a new crop of items each month, Trader Joe's has added a clock counting down to when they reveal their latest Fearless Flyer.
Air Fryer Fried Apples

Air Fryer Fried Apples

Easy, tasty and great for snacking, as a dessert or a side dish, these Air Fryer Fried Apples are a sweet treat that you can make in a flash!. Did y'all know you can make fried apples in your air fryer? These are super easy and don't take a lot of ingredients to make. The air frying does not dry these out but makes them nice and tender just like if you made them the traditional way. Serve them as a side dish to your favorite southern meal or serve them up as a dessert with some ice cream! If you want to utilize your air fryer for more than just french fries, then you need to make this Air Fryer Fried Apple recipe!
disneyfoodblog.com

More Target Deal Day DATES Announced

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Ready to score some great deals on Disney merchandise and other items that you can use as holiday gifts, birthday gifts, and MORE?! Yeah, we thought so!. Target already...
recipesgram.com

Italian Limoncello Cheesecake Bars

These Italian Limoncello cheesecake bars are so rich, creamy, and refreshing! They are one of the best spring-summer desserts that I have ever tried. This is a very delicious dessert that you can find in many modern restaurants and pasticerias across Italy. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1/2 cup powdered...
BHG

The 8 Best Vinyl Plank Flooring Options of 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. There’s nothing like the look of hardwood floors, but maintaining them can be quite the chore. They don’t take kindly to spills, and they are easily scratched by day-to-day foot—and paw!—traffic. Plus, hardwood floors are often pricey to install.
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Lululemon Scuba Hoodie Lookalike That’s Nearly $80 Less & is ‘Way Softer’

All hoodies serve the same purpose: to give supreme comfort. Now that it’s fall, we’ll be needing those cozy and toasty warm sweatshirts once again. After all, who can say no to a cozy fit when it’s cold outside? If you’ve already been searching for your new go-to comfy piece, chances are, the TikTok-viral Scuba Hoodie from Lululemon has popped up on your radar. It caught our attention for being super chic and functional. Plus, it comes in so many pretty colors that you’ll want in every shade. But of course, a hoodie at the price of nearly $120 isn’t...
Salon

Dutch baby pizza is everything you love about pizza, any time you want it

In "Quick & Dirty," Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks just like you — because quick and dirty should still be delicious. Sometimes even the most pizza obsessed among us want something more… pizza adjacent. We want mozzarella and tomatoes and...
Angel Pineapple Cake

Angel Pineapple Cake

When it comes to simple dessert recipes it doesn’t get much easier than this! Just three core ingredients are all you need for this Angel Pineapple Cake that comes together in a matter of minutes. One of my favorite things about it is that you can keep the ingredients on hand at all times. Cake mix and a can of pineapple? Shelf stable! And we’re the kind of household that always has at least one tub of cool whip in the back of the freezer! Voilá, a homemade treat at a moment’s notice.
