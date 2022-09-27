ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Oath Keepers go on trial in high-profile Jan. 6 case

By Julia Shapero
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z2Igm_0iCVg39S00
AP-Susan Walsh

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four other members of the far-right militia group will stand trial starting on Tuesday in one of the most high-profile Jan. 6 cases yet.

Rhodes and 10 of his fellow Oath Keepers are charged with seditious conspiracy over their alleged plot to prevent the peaceful transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election, an offense that carries up to 20 years in prison.

The first of two Oath Keepers trials this fall, Rhodes’s represents a major test for the Justice Department, as it seeks to obtain a guilty trial verdict for seditious conspiracy for the first time in nearly 30 years.

The trial began on Tuesday with jury selection and is expected to last more than a month. Rhodes stands trial alongside Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watkins and Thomas Caldwell.

The remaining Oath Keepers who have not yet pleaded guilty are scheduled to stand trial in November. Two members of the group — Joshua James and Brian Ulrich — previously pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy.

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four other members of the far-right group are also facing charges of seditious conspiracy and are set to stand trial in December.

Rhodes and his fellow defendants are accused of planning to use force to prevent the transfer of power from former President Trump to President Biden during Congress’s certification of the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021, according to court documents.

The Oath Keepers allegedly began coordinating plans in November 2020 to amass weapons and travel to Washington for the Jan. 6 certification.

On the day itself, Meggs, Harrelson and Watkins allegedly marched in a “stack formation” through the crowd outside the Capitol. Once inside, the group reportedly split up — with half heading towards the Senate chamber and the other half heading towards the House side in search of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Caldwell is accused of coordinating the “quick reaction force” teams outside the city, which were prepared to transport firearms and other weapons. Rhodes himself is not accused of entering the Capitol.

The Oath Keepers’ lawyers are expected to argue that the defendants believed that Trump would invoke the Insurrection Act, which would give them standing to use force as a militia, according to The New York Times.

However, prosecutors have rejected this reading of the law, claiming that the Insurrection Act does not permit the president to call up private armed groups, the Times noted.

Comments / 3

Melissa Richard
3d ago

I really hope that they give all of these people a Really Long Prison Sentence !!! They Truly Deserve it for what they did !!

Reply(1)
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Law & Crime

Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage

A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Watkins
Person
Nancy Pelosi
The Veracity Report

Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision

Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oath Keepers#The Justice Department#The Electoral College
People

First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling

The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
Matthew C. Woodruff

Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.

Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
abovethelaw.com

Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case

The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: John Roberts apparently doesn’t understand what the Supreme Court is

Supreme Court justices are political actors, and as such, they sometimes try to justify themselves to the public. They often do this, ironically, by insisting that they have no need or responsibility to justify themselves to the public.Chief Justice John Roberts unfurled this self-refuting argument once again over the weekend. He did so in a somewhat more strident register than usual, as the Court’s approval has plummeted to a ludicrous historical low of 25 percent.“If the court doesn’t retain its legitimate function of interpreting the Constitution, I’m not sure who would take up that mantle,” Roberts said in his first...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot

A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
The Hill

The Hill

708K+
Followers
83K+
Post
514M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy